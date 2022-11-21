Read full article on original website
#WHYoming: Alissa Davis
Welcome to our series, #WHYoming. We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?
Rocky Mountain Power invests in a new operations center in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rocky Mountain Power recently announced the purchase of a 30-acre property that will serve as the new Rock Springs operations center. “Our new Rock Springs operations center will provide a unique opportunity to optimize efficiencies, bring our teams together under one roof and reduce operating costs – all to the benefit for our customers,” said Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power’s vice president of Wyoming. “The facility and size of the property also provides flexibility for future growth and supports our ongoing commitment to safe, reliable, low-cost electricity.”
Ione A. Smith (June 27, 1952 – November 19, 2022)
Ione A. Smith, 70, passed away November 19, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Ione was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 45 years and former resident of Cheyenne, Wyoming. She was born June 27, 1952, in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan (Canada); the daughter of Phillip Stewart Lawson...
Partly Sunny With a High Near 41
A warmer day today with sunshine and some clouds. A gusty wind will develop from eastern Sweetwater County northeastward through southern Johnson County. The chance of snow showers will return to the north half of the area on Saturday. – Detailed Forecast – Today. Sunny, with a high near 41....
Late Arrivals Defeat Elements, Each Other at Gymkhana
SWEETWATER COUNTY — A combination of 12 degree cold and Sunday morning obligations for some produced a late arriving crowd of competitors for the November 20 Wild West Outlaws Gymkhana at the Sweetwater Events Complex. The Gymkhana switched to a Sunday start due to the Indoor Arena being used...
Join Us in Wishing Brad and Nanette Cutler Farewell and Happy Retirement
Brad Cutler has been serving in our community for 26 of his 35 years as a State Farm Insurance agent. He enjoyed his work and all the wonderful people he has met along the way. While working with State Farm, Brad has achieved the highest level of Honor Club since...
RSHS Football All-Conference and All-State Selections Recognized
ROCK SPRINGS — With the completion of the 2022 4A football season, this year’s All-Conference and All-State selections were named. The Rock Springs Tigers had strong representation in this year’s honors. Congratulations on a great season!. 1st Team All-Conference – Offense. Tight End – Trenten Butcher...
