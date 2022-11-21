ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

#WHYoming: Alissa Davis

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming. We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Rocky Mountain Power invests in a new operations center in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rocky Mountain Power recently announced the purchase of a 30-acre property that will serve as the new Rock Springs operations center. “Our new Rock Springs operations center will provide a unique opportunity to optimize efficiencies, bring our teams together under one roof and reduce operating costs – all to the benefit for our customers,” said Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power’s vice president of Wyoming. “The facility and size of the property also provides flexibility for future growth and supports our ongoing commitment to safe, reliable, low-cost electricity.”
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Ione A. Smith (June 27, 1952 – November 19, 2022)

Ione A. Smith, 70, passed away November 19, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Ione was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 45 years and former resident of Cheyenne, Wyoming. She was born June 27, 1952, in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan (Canada); the daughter of Phillip Stewart Lawson...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Partly Sunny With a High Near 41

A warmer day today with sunshine and some clouds. A gusty wind will develop from eastern Sweetwater County northeastward through southern Johnson County. The chance of snow showers will return to the north half of the area on Saturday. – Detailed Forecast – Today. Sunny, with a high near 41....
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Late Arrivals Defeat Elements, Each Other at Gymkhana

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A combination of 12 degree cold and Sunday morning obligations for some produced a late arriving crowd of competitors for the November 20 Wild West Outlaws Gymkhana at the Sweetwater Events Complex. The Gymkhana switched to a Sunday start due to the Indoor Arena being used...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
RSHS Football All-Conference and All-State Selections Recognized

ROCK SPRINGS — With the completion of the 2022 4A football season, this year’s All-Conference and All-State selections were named. The Rock Springs Tigers had strong representation in this year’s honors. Congratulations on a great season!. 1st Team All-Conference – Offense. Tight End – Trenten Butcher...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

