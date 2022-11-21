ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Largest Spinning Wheel in America Now Resides in Downtown Allegan

As someone who has a unique and albeit odd obsession with large oversized foods-- take the Wienermobile and Kalamazoo's Big Banana Car, for example-- this definitely piqued my curiosity. Just the other day the official Facebook page of Downtown Allegan shared some BIG news,. Did you know? Downtown Allegan is...
ALLEGAN, MI
Are Blue Mailboxes Safe For Mailing Christmas Packages In Michigan?

The United States Postal Service has some tips on how to keep your mail safe this Holiday season. Several News Outlets Are Reporting That Some Blue Mailboxes Aren't Safe. Caution is always a good thing, but some fear mongering web sites have been saying that the United States Postal Service has issued a warning about using blue mailboxes during the Holiday mailing season. As far as I've investigated, that is NOT true.
MICHIGAN STATE
Lansing, MI
