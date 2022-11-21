Read full article on original website
Largest Spinning Wheel in America Now Resides in Downtown Allegan
As someone who has a unique and albeit odd obsession with large oversized foods-- take the Wienermobile and Kalamazoo's Big Banana Car, for example-- this definitely piqued my curiosity. Just the other day the official Facebook page of Downtown Allegan shared some BIG news,. Did you know? Downtown Allegan is...
4 Michigan Cities To Visit For The Best Winter Family Vacation
With all of the snow coming down, you are probably thinking "Welp, I'm staying in the house for the next few months." While that is a valid point, there are still so many amazing cities to experience, specifically during wintertime. You can plan a little winter fun at these winter...
Santa Claus is Coming to Downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday for Annual Parade
Some of us have the holiday spirt already, and that could only mean one thing, Santa Claus is coming to downtown Grand Rapids this weekend. Santa is working his tail off this holiday season. Not only will Santa Claus make an appearance at Silver Bells in the City this Friday, November 18, he'll also make an appearance in Grand Rapids on Saturday.
Are Blue Mailboxes Safe For Mailing Christmas Packages In Michigan?
The United States Postal Service has some tips on how to keep your mail safe this Holiday season. Several News Outlets Are Reporting That Some Blue Mailboxes Aren't Safe. Caution is always a good thing, but some fear mongering web sites have been saying that the United States Postal Service has issued a warning about using blue mailboxes during the Holiday mailing season. As far as I've investigated, that is NOT true.
