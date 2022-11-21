Read full article on original website
Woman shot in south Wichita
Wichita Police responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Thursday night at the MacArthur’s Lake Apartments in the 700 block of west MacArthur. Police say the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Thieves wanted in several Wichita burglaries
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police hope you will recognize some bold burglars. Glenn Patterson shows us where thieves pried the door to his shed open in early November. "I had the power washer here and the gas tanks," said Patterson. Patterson's security cameras caught two people sneaking around in...
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita woman pleads guilty in 2020 homicide
A Wichita woman has pleaded no contest to her alleged role in a 2020 drug-related homicide. Twenty-two-year-old Ariana Cook pleaded no contest this week to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping. Cook was one of four people arrested in connection with the death of 47-year-old...
KAKE TV
Wichita woman pleads no contest in death of man found in car
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One of four people arrested in the death of a man whose body was found in a car in 2020 has pleaded no contest to her role in the homicide. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said 22-year-old Ariana Cook entered the plea on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping. She's scheduled to be sentenced on January 23.
KWCH.com
1 man flown to Wichita hospital, another arrested after Garden City shooting
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left one man injured and led to the arrest of another. On Saturday, Nov. 19, Garden City PD officers responded to the report of a person with a gunshot wound at St. Catherine Hospital. When officers arrived, they learned a 20-year-old man brought the wounded man to the hospital. The investigation led to the arrest of the 20-year-old, David Oliver, of Garden City.
blackchronicle.com
Abducted girl found safe in Oklahoma, suspect in custody
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says the 6-year-old girl that was kidnapped Sunday night time has been found safe in the world of Tonkawa, Okla., earlier than 8:30 p.m. and that the suspect is in custody. According to the WPD, round 6:50 p.m., they obtained...
KAKE TV
Records identify alleged armed man who tried to enter Derby elementary school
DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - Sedgwick County jail records have identified a 35-year-old man who police say tried to enter a Derby elementary school and was armed with a handgun. Billy Jack Daniels, of Latham, was arrested at Stone Creek Elementary Tuesday morning and booked for criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a firearm while under the influence and a hold for another agency, records show.
KWCH.com
Caught on camera: Van overturns on I-135, no one seriously hurt
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 12 News photojournalist was shooting video over Interstate 135 in Wichita Wednesday evening, Nov. 23, when he captured the moment a van’s driver lost control, the vehicle slid across lanes of traffic, hit a barrier and overturned. The crash happened about 5:30 p.m., just south of the Harry Street exit on I-135.
Update: Suspect in Wichita girl’s abduction booked into Oklahoma jail
The Wichita Police Department says the 6-year-old girl that was abducted Sunday night has been found safe and that the suspect is in custody.
Girl abducted in Wichita found safe in Oklahoma
The Wichita Police Department says a 6-year-old girl that was abducted Sunday night in north Wichita, has been found safe in Tonkawa, Okla., before 8:30 p.m. Officers have one suspect is in custody.
Multiple fire units respond to fire in Sedgwick
SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick, north of Wichita, over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 300 block of North Lincoln. Fire crews say the building was fully involved when they arrived. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that some Sedgwick County firefighters were […]
KWCH.com
10-point buck takes up residence at Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ron Curtis said he thought it was a dog that he could barely see when he went outside to do some work in his backyard earlier this week. He soon found out, it was something much bigger. Curtis shared photos on Facebook showing the 10-point buck...
One in critical condition following stabbing in east Wichita
One person was critically injured and another received minor injuries in a stabbing in east Wichita on Friday evening.
KAKE TV
Man charged in deaths of 2 people changing flat tire in north Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 26-year-old man has been charged after police say he struck and killed two people who were changing a flat tire on a north Wichita highway interchange. Travis Mock appeared in court on Wednesday and was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the...
classiccountry1070.com
Kansas Humane Society Offering Reduced Adoption Fees Until Further Notice
The Kansas Humane Society is still struggling with capacity issues, and have once again reached their limit. The organization announced earlier in the week that all adult dogs have reduced fees of $49 or lower, and puppies more than 6 months old are $99. Included with adoption is spay/neuter, microchip and age appropriate vaccinations.
classiccountry1070.com
24th Annual Youth Horizons Christmas Celebration Slated for Monday, Nov. 28th
The Youth Horizons annual Christmas Celebration is scheduled for Monday Nov. 28th at 6 p.m. at the Eugene M. Hughes Metropolitan Complex (WSU Metroplex: 5015 E. 29th St. North). The event marks the 24th year that the holiday concert has been hosted by Youth Horizons, a local non-profit that offers...
New-to-Wichita franchise is having a soft opening at NewMarket Square this week
There’s a new-to-Wichita franchise that’s having a soft opening at NewMarket Square this week. The franchisee already is known in a related business with another store.
classiccountry1070.com
Holiday Red Kettle Campaign’s $20 Bill Challenge Begins Saturday
Donors to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign can double their impact with every $20 bill they drop. Each $20 bill will be matched up to $25,000 thanks to an anonymous donor. This year the challenge is extended beginning Saturday, November 26th, and continues every Saturday through Christmas Eve,...
Three dead in Turnpike crash south of Wichita
The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at mile marker 26.4 in Sumner County, north of the Belle Plaine rest area. The Kansas Highway Patrol says three women died in the wreck.
