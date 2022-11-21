ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols receive great news the day before matchup with Vanderbilt

The Tennessee Vols received some great news the day before taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores in the regular season finale. 2023 five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday. Hobbs, 6-foot-4/270 lbs from Concord, NC (Jay M Robinson), is ranked by On3 as the No. 3...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Barrett Maddox, elite OL out of Tennessee, announces SEC commitment

Barrett Maddox has made his decision, and he’ll be staying at home in Tennessee. The elite OL recruit announced his decision on social media, noting that he was “100000% Committed” to the Commodores. The 6’6 280 pound Maddox chose Vanderbilt over multiple other offers, including Army, UCLA and Kansas among 27 offers.
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

Tennessee football can still make CFP: How Vols can be assured a spot

Even with that 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee football is technically not out of the hunt for the College Football Playoff. The Vols came in at No. 10 in the rankings, and there is a path to the top four. That path obviously starts with beating the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday, and winning convincingly will help.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

VA Golf Course to close when lease expires Dec. 31

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – With Veterans Administration (VA) management in Murfreesboro developing plans for land the City currently leases for a 9-hole golf course, the current lease will expire effective December 31, 2022, and property will be returned to VA management. “The City greatly appreciates its partnership with the VA...
MURFREESBORO, TN
matadornetwork.com

Every Celebrity-Owned Honky Tonk in Nashville, Ranked

Country music and Nashville, Tennessee, have long gone hand-in-hand. While many flock to the Tennessee to catch a live music at one of Nashville’s iconic venues, the very superstars they’re seeing have likely been discovered in one of the many Nashville honky tonk bars around town. Country artists...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man dies after home invasion in North Nashville

Public gives feedback ahead of Titans stadium vote. For the first time, the public is sharing their thoughts on the new $2 billion Titans stadium. ‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after …. Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has...
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

Loretta Lynn's Beautiful Nashville Estate Is Back On The Market

Loretta Lynn's beautiful home just outside of Nashville is back on the market after a deal with a prospective buyer fell through. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, hit the market earlier this year after the Country Music Hall of Famer moved back to her ranch in Hurricane Mills, where she died on October 4. The Kingston Springs home was under contract, but fell through when they buyer didn't end up selling their house, according to Taste of Country.
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN
tennesseelookout.com

Biden appoints Nashville businessman Bill Freeman to Fulbright Board

President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday the appointment of Nashville businessman William H. “Bill” Freeman to the board of the J. William Fulbright Scholarship Awards. Freeman co-founded the Freeman-Webb Co. with the late Jimmy Webb. The company is a private real estate investment firm specializing in multi-family and commercial properties. In 2018, the pair bought the Nashville weekly alternative paper The Nashville Scene, Nashville Post and NFocus magazine, creating FW Publishing.
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Business booming for Lebanon deer processor

With deer season underway, guns are booming and so is business at Walker’s Butcher Block in Lebanon. “In past years we’ve processed between 800 and 900 deer, and we anticipate about the same number again this season,” says Chris Walker, who four years ago took over the business formerly called Lebanon Locker, assisted by wife Terri.
LEBANON, TN

