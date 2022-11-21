Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Is It Against The Law To Let Your Car Warm Up In Maine?
Whether you love winter or you hate it, it should be pretty clear to everyone that winter is on the way. Within a few weeks, instead of getting those rain showers, we'll be getting snow showers. For most people, even the ones who love winter, there is no experience more...
‘The Sweet Spot’ In Bangor Opens In A New Location Today
Hey Bangor, indulge your sweet tooth in a brand new location starting today!. The Sweet Spot in Bangor, is a successful catering business run by its owner, Hannah Carrier. She makes delicious decorated cookies and sweet treats. Originally, Hannah created The Sweet Spot to make some extra cash while she finished her Master's Degree, but it has blossomed into one of the top options for dessert catering in the area, but the story doesn't end there, in fact, it gets better.
Downtown Is Decked Out Thanks To Some Dedicated Bangor Volunteers
Downtown Bangor got a bit of a festive facelift this past weekend, as a group of hard-working folks helped decorate this city in some seasonal garb. According to Betsy Lundy, Executive Director of the group Downtown Bangor Partnership, for the last 5 years, a group of dedicated volunteers has met up in Hannibal Hamlin Park to undertake the task of decking Bangor's halls...or in this case streets.
Don’t Miss the CP Holiday Train in Maine and 3 Live Concerts
Canadian Pacific will bring its colorful Holiday Train and live performances to Maine just before Thanksgiving. I had never heard of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train until a video popped up on my Facebook feed. I thought it looked pretty but then got really excited when I realized it will be coming to Maine. Just before Thanksgiving, you can watch this festive train roll into a community near you. And it's more than just a train. There are live performances, that are free, but also aim to raise donations for local food pantries.
Kane Brown Coming To Bangor Waterfront Next Summer
We still have a month to go before it is officially winter, but a lot of people focus on summer to get through the Maine winter. The first country concert of the summer of 2023 at Maine Savings Amphitheater along the Bangor waterfront will be Kane Brown. The Drunk or...
Old Epic Sports Building Will Be New Home Of Wabanaki Center
It's been a couple of months since Bangor's staple store, Epic Sports, closed its doors for good after 25 years of occupying space at 6 Central St. downtown. Upon its closing, many wondered what organization/business would occupy such a vast space on such a high-profile corner of the city. It...
‘Green Tea’ Restaurant To Operate Out Of Old Arby’s Once Renovated
This past June, we told you of the sale of the old Bangor Arby's building that has stood vacant at 57 Bangor Mall Blvd. since it closed in 2015. It had operated as a sandwich shop for 32 years, prior to that. Z&S REALTY ESTATE INC, based in Veazie, purchased...
Celebrating its 45th Year, The Annual Train Show Comes Back to Brewer
When I was a kid, I thought trains were the best. As a youngster, I thought I had it made. My grandparents lived on a little side street in Brewer, and the train came right across their street. Over the years, I probably dropped about 3 rolls worth of pennies onto the tracks to get flattened by the passing cars. My cousin and I would drop whatever we were doing if we heard the sound of the whistle.
Old Town To Light Kayak Tree & Host Festival Of Lights Parade
The City of Old Town will be hosting its 5th Annual Kayak Tree Lighting and Festival of Lights Parade at the end of the month. The Kayak Tree Lighting is a fairly new tradition in the Old Town area. Old Town's Director of Economic & Community Development, EJ Roach, says it all started a few years back...
Colt Ford Retuning To Hermon in December
Country rapper, Colt Ford is returning to Hermon. Colt Ford is coming back to Maine. The "Dirt Road Anthem" rapper will perform at the Morgan Hill Event Center in Hermon. The show is set for Friday December 2. Tickets are on-sale now. Colt is best known for his song "Dirt...
Listen + Enter To Win Tickets to Kane Brown in Bangor
When Kane Brown brings his tour to the Bangor waterfront stage in 2023, we want our loyal listeners to be at the show. Starting Monday, Nov. 21, listen for code words at 8 a.m., 12 p.m., and 4 p.m. When you hear the word, enter it in the space below. You would win two (2) tickets to see one of country music's hottest artists on June 22 at the Maine Savings Amphitheater.
Brownville Deer Pantry Seeking Donations to Fund Upcoming Season
The feeding season is coming up, and The Brownville Deer Pantry is in need. It's a live stream we can watch for hours, and do. The live stream from The Brownville Deer Pantry features numerous camera angles of deer feeding on oats, feed blocks and acorns. Going into another feeding season, the food pantry is prepping to feed between 150-200 deer every day.
Changes Finally Coming to Ease Traffic at Acadia National Park
There are always so many cars in the peak of the season. Look at those license plates. Massachusetts. New York. New Hampshire. And of course Maine. Acadia is so amazing and we are so lucky to have it. The plan to make visiting Acadia more efficient, if you haven’t heard,...
Grab Your Snow Pants. Looks Like Tubing is Coming Back to Hermon Mountain.
The pandemic ruined everything for a minute. Well, maybe more than a minute, but slowly things are starting to come back around. I could go on and on, but we all lived it. There's no new and exciting way to describe how we all sat around bored for two years because everything was all mucked up because of Covid. This year, it looks like the good old fashioned flu will be the ruiner. Oh well.
Brewer High School Annual Turkey Trot Sunday
The 41st annual event benefits the Sophomore class of Brewer High School. The event is this Sunday the 20th and it begins at 1 p.m. Registration takes place at Brewer High School in the cafeteria at 11 a.m. The three-mile course begins on Dirigo Drive, turns near the Ciancette Building,...
Sullivan Drug Bust Nets 3 Arrests, Fentanyl, Coke, and a Shotgun
A drug bust in Sullivan resulted in three people being arrested, as well as the seizure of illegal drugs, and a firearm. Why Were Drug Agents Suspicious of the Sullivan Home?. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the arrests were the result of a weeks-long investigation involving the importation of fentanyl and other drugs into Hancock County. Early last month, investigators with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency's Down East Task Force began looking into suspected illegal activities from a home in Sullivan. Assisted by members of the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, undercover purchases of fentanyl were made from the Morancy Road residence.
A 16-Year-Old Boy is Dead After an ATV Crash in Belgrade
A 16-year-old died after crashing his ATV in Belgrade over the weekend. The crash happened at the corner of Wings Mills and Manchester Roads in Belgrade on Sunday just before midnight. First responders from several local agencies found the 16-year-old bleeding from his mouth at the scene. His name has not been released, pending notification of his family.
One Person is Dead, Two Injured in a Cherryfield Home Invasion
Police say one person was killed and two others were hurt in a home invasion in Cherryfield. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss has identified the deceased as Matthew Adams, 36, of Whitneyville. Washington County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a report of a home invasion on Tenan Lane in Cherryfield at approximately 9:17 Thursday night. When they arrived, they found a woman with serious injuries, a man with minor injuries, and Adams, who was declared dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital with injuries officials say do not appear to be life-threatening.
Remember When President John F. Kennedy Visited Orono? [VIDEO]
Incredible footage of a Presidential visit to the University of Maine has surfaced. A documentary of President John F. Kennedy's visit to the University of Maine has surfaced on Youtube. The Presidential visit was on October 19, 1963. It was the first time a President of the United States had visited the Maine university. An estimated 16,000 people attended the event. The video shows all the preparations that went in to the monumental event at Alumni Field.
Q106.5
Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0