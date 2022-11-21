ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Bill Cary
4d ago

Liberals are terrified of Ron Desantis! He is squeaky clean and a genuinely good guy. They will try to manufacture whatever they can against him!

Marty Markley
4d ago

DeSantis is against good schools for our children, free secondary education for those who wish to pursue it, equality and civil rights for all, as well as freedom of choice in marriage... However, he believes in the prolification of gambling casinos, arming teachers in schools, and imposing "liberty" from having to abide by preventive measures to avoid pandemics, which he defines as "freedom for all Floridians"... I truly fear his ignorance is extremely dangerous!

Marcy Gettig
4d ago

No, they are not terrified of DeSantis. We’re scared of his supporters there terrorists

Business Insider

Former students of Ron DeSantis said he was a 'total jock' who partied with students and thought it was 'very special' that he graduated from Yale: NYT

Ron DeSantis spent a year after college teaching at a private school in Georgia, per The New York Times. Former students said he had a "smug" air about him and was a "total jock" who partied with students. Some students recalled DeSantis fondly while others remembered "unthinkable" pranks he pulled...
iheart.com

Wokeness strikes back at Disney

We'll talk more about Disney's surprising change at the top as Bob Iger is back in as CEO and Bob Chapek is out! We'll discuss what changes can we expect in the troubled entertainment giant that's Central Florida's biggest employer, but which has been losing billions of dollars of late and seen it's stock price drop some 40% in the past year. Under Iger, I'll explain why you can expect to see more political shots fired in Disney's woke wars with Governor DeSantis, and why you can expect to see the LGBTQ lifestyle promoted even more heavily than it is now in Disney movies.
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Pissed Republicans Keep Telling Him to Stay Away from Georgia

As Republicans pour party resources into the Georgia Senate runoff, Donald Trump is getting irritated at the idea that virtually no one of importance in the GOP wants him to campaign in Georgia. In the lead-up to the contest between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Trump-endorsed challenger Herschel Walker, several GOP figures and Trump allies have already implored him not to hold a Georgia rally ahead of the runoff, according to two people familiar with the matter and another person briefed on the situation. Trump — who helped recruit Walker to run — and his advisers have discussed the possibility of heading...
Business Insider

The second largest Republican mega-donor stands behind DeSantis for president, saying it's time to 'move on' from Trump, Politico reports

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin said it was time to "move on" from former President Donald Trump. The conservative donor put his support behind Gov. Ron DeSantis instead. Neither Trump nor DeSantis has confirmed whether they will run for president in 2024. As the increasingly public rivalry between Florida Gov. Ron...
HuffPost

Donald Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Warns Ron DeSantis Not To Run Against Him

An attorney for Donald Trump appeared to warn Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis against opposing the former president in the 2024 presidential election. (Watch the video below.) “DeSantis is DeSantis because of Trump,” Alina Habba said on the Right Side Broadcasting Network during a Trump rally in Vandalia, Ohio, Monday. “I like what DeSantis is doing in Florida, but he needs to stay in Florida.”
Business Insider

Trump ignored an evacuation order for Mar-a-Lago, instead raging about the midterms and posting attacks on Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump did not evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole approached, according to reports. Instead, he posted attacks on Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom he regards as a 2024 rival. The hurricane made landfall on Florida's east coast early Thursday. Former President Donald Trump refused to evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole...
The Independent

Video shows MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki stunned by Florida results

MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki took a moment to process early results from Miami-Dade in Florida during a live telecast on Wednesday.He was analysing early results from Georgia when he paused for a brief moment and said “I am told we just got Miami Dade. This is a big one in Florida”.Kornacki processed what his screen was showing at the time: Val Demmings at 46.2 and Marco Rubio at 53 points.He gasped and then muttered, ‘This. Yeah. Let’s put this in perspective”.He then continued: “Miami Dade county has 2-3 million people. In 2016, this was a Democratic county by 30 points.”Miami...
Orlando Sentinel

Sheriff encourages Floridians to shoot intruders ‘like grated cheese.’ The next week, two shot at an innocent woman | Commentary

We have several topics to cover today, including some election predictions, praise for a unique charitable donation from Disney and an update on the Seminole Chamber’s internal investigation into its CEO, Sen. Jason Brodeur. But first, let’s check in with Polk County. After Hurricane Ian stormed through Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd made national news for urging Floridians to shoot suspected ...
