System Nearing By Thanksgiving Morning

The cool weather continues on Monday morning.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

TULSA, Okla. - After a chilly start in the 30s, south winds return on Monday with afternoon highs reaching the upper 50s north and lower 60s south. South winds return Monday afternoon, Tuesday and Wednesday with a gradual trend of increasing temps both for morning lows and afternoon highs. Temps will be nearing normal or slightly below for the next few days with dry weather. The exception is on Monday across the Red River Valley, where a fast-moving mid-level disturbance produces some light showers for a few spots.

This first system quickly scoots across the southern third of the state on Monday night and early Tuesday with the main impact of this southern stream system across Texas. The second remains the feature nearing by Thanksgiving.

The main issue continues to be the Thanksgiving holiday period regarding the exact transformation of the upper air pattern. So far, we do not have any consistency regarding model-to-model nor run-to-run for this period regarding the evolution of the system. A more progressive trough brings only a small mention for a shower or two Thursday morning but the outside chance of a slower system becoming closed and more south would offer showers not only for Thursday, but a chilly rain with some snowflakes Saturday. Our forecast continues with shower chances late Wednesday into early Thursday morning followed by a modest cool-down Friday and near normal temps at this point Saturday and Sunday. Unfortunately, additional change is still possible.

