Bleed Cubbie Blue
Outside The Confines: Black Friday edition
Hello BCB family. I hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving, and if you woke up early this morning to go get a discounted TV somewhere, I hope the Black Friday deal fairies were kind to you. With this being a week to focus on friends, family, and most importantly food,...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: Partial uniform edition
Steve Sax #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers attempts a double play against the Chicago Cubs during a 1985 season game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. So, not only do we need to find out what game this was, but — who is that Cubs player?. Operating...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Happy Thanksgiving!
Thanksgiving greetings to everyone, and I hope this holiday finds you healthy and happy and spending the day with friends and family. If you’re hanging around here for the day, consider this an open thread to discuss anything (as long as it’s within site rules). For an alternative...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: Shawon Dunston edition
Shortstop Shawon Dunston of the Chicago Cubs throws to first base to complete a double play as Joe Orsulak #11 of the Pittsburgh Pirates slides into second base during a Major League Baseball game at Three Rivers Stadium circa 1985 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Well, that’s definitely Dunston, and it’s also...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Outside The Confines: Traveling for the holidays
And a happy Thanksgiving for everyone out there, a day early. There was one trade in MLB yesterday as the Angels stayed active. The Brewers traded outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Angels for right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero and minor league lefty Adam Seminaris. There’s another Brewers Junk-ball pitcher who will frustrate the Cubs.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Wrigley Field historical sleuthing: Wrong stadium edition
I thought I’d give you a bit of NFL history today, since the league fills up Thanksgiving with football. Quarterback Bill Wade #9 of the Chicago Bears sets up to throw a pass during a game in the 1960s against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Wrigley Field in Chicago Illinois.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Would you trade Ian Happ and Adbert Alzolay for a Blue Jays catcher?
The Cubs are looking for a catcher to pair with Yan Gomes, now that Willson Contreras is a free agent and not likely to return. The Blue Jays have two good catchers — Alejandro Kirk and Danny Jansen — and a third catcher, Gabriel Moreno, who is not only the Jays’ top prospect but a Top 10 prospect in all of MLB.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Five reasons I am thankful for the 2022 Cubs
I’ve been a Cubs fan for the vast majority of my conscious life. My first major league baseball memory is the Sandberg Game, and that was really it for me. I was in love with the ivy, the bleachers and the blue pinstripes. As the years have gone by the Cubs have made me laugh and cry. When they won the World Series in 2016 it was one of the greatest moments of joy I’ve ever experienced — and when they tore it all down in 2021, I felt viscerally gutted and hurt in a way that only those who you love can hurt you.
