Body of missing hiker Emily Sotelo found after days of searching NH mountain
FRANCONIA, N.H. – The body of 19-year-old Westford resident Emily Sotelo was found Wednesday after she went missing Sunday during a hike in New Hampshire.Search teams have been searching for Sotelo for days. She was dropped off at the Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia on Sunday morning and had not returned home. She was planning to hike Mount Lafayette, Little Haystack and Flume.On Wednesday, tracks and personal belongings led search crews to Sotelo's body, which New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said was found at the headwaters of Lafayette Brook. A New Hampshire Army National Guard helicopter helped remove Sotelo's body from the area.
nbcboston.com
Wintry Weather in NH Leads to Ice-Related Crashes
Authorities in Belmont, New Hampshire are warning drivers to be cautious on the roads following several crashes Friday morning. Slippery roads due to rain and drops in temperature have led to multiple crashes along many different roads in the town. "If traveling is not necessary this morning, please stay home...
WCAX
Crash temporarily closes Interstate 93 northbound in Littleton
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - A crash closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 93 in Littleton, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police say at about 2 p.m., a pickup crashed into a car just past the Exit 42 on-ramp. The driver of the car had injuries that were not...
nbcboston.com
NH Shootings Leave 1 Man Dead, 1 Injured; Man Arrested, Authorities Say
One man is dead and another was injured in related shootings in New Hampshire Wednesday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., authorities found 83-year-old Robert Prest dead inside a home on Center Road in Lyndeborough. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said in a statement Wednesday night that his death is under investigation, with an autopsy scheduled Friday morning. Earlier Wednesday, the office referred to it as a shooting death.
WCAX
Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture
TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
Police searching for overdue New Hampshire hiker
FRANCONIA, N.H. – Police are searching for a missing hiker in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo was dropped off at the Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia Sunday morning and hasn't returned home.Officers said the 19-year-old, from Westford, planned to hike Mount Lafayette, Little Haystack, and Flume. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants.The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said they had 18 search teams looking for her on Monday morning, including the New Hampshire National Guard helicopter.They hope Sotelo took shelter somewhere for the night but noted that it was extremely cold and she didn't appear to be adequately prepared for the conditions. According to Fish and Game, it was 17 degrees in the search area Monday, and 12 degrees when crews arrived in the morning. Anyone who may have seen her along those trails is asked to call New Hampshire State Police.
WCAX
Police investigate break-in at Vt. Country Store
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating an apparent break-in at the Vermont Country Store in Rockingham last month. The Vermont State Police say two individuals were captured on surveillance cameras in the store just before 4 a.m. on October 1. Both suspects were wearing dark-colored clothing and gloves. There...
WMUR.com
1 dead after fire at storage unit building in Vermont; New Hampshire firefighters respond to scene
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — One person is dead after a fire broke out at a storage unit building in Springfield on Sunday night. The Springfield Fire Department told our sister station WPTZ that the structure was engulfed in flames when they arrived around 7 p.m., and, that there were "dramatic" explosions going off, possibly due to propane tanks being stored in other units.
Maine Hunter Tags 9-Point Buck Locked Up with a Dead 10-Pointer
Close encounters with mature bucks are hard to come by in the Maine woods. But finding a pair of shooters with their antlers locked together is another level of rare altogether. That’s what Adam Blanchette of Lebanon, Maine happened upon while hunting in the Katahdin Iron Works area on the morning of November 10.
WCVB
$100 bills found in vehicle connected to Martha's Vineyard bank heist; suspect appears in court
DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — A man arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a bank on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard appeared in court Monday. District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said that Miquel Anthonio Jones, 30, of Edgartown, was arraigned in Edgartown District Court on one count of accessory after the fact to wit armed robbery in the heist that happened Thursday morning at the Rockland Trust in Tisbury.
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?
Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness, including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes, the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire man pleads guilty to stealing children's prescription medication
CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is facing upwards of 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to stealing children's medication and replacing it with substitutes. The New Hampshire Attorney General's office said 41-year-old Thomas John Ball Poirier, of Tilton, stole medications prescribed to residents during his time working at Spaulding Academy and Family Services in Northfield between July and December 2020.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man dives or falls off of bridge, dive team search underway
“Massachusetts crews are searching for a man that reportedly landed in frigid waters early this morning from a bridge. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, at 3:15 a.m. they received a report of a white male 29-30 years old either jumping or falling off the Larz Anderson Bridge into the Charles River.
State police investigating fatal crash in New Hampshire that killed a woman
PIERMONT, NH — New Hampshire State police are investigating a fatal crash in Piermont that killed a woman. According to police, officers came upon the crash involving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado that was rolled over in the westbound lane of Route 25C just before 6 p.m. The driver, Homer...
nbcboston.com
Vermont Landmark Flips Switch on ‘Winter Lights' for Holiday Season
A Vermont landmark is ready to flip the switch on its holiday celebration known as Winter Lights. Fourteen buildings and gardens on the grounds of Shelburne Museum are decked out in what is estimated to be more than 250,000 LED bulbs. One of the highlights is the early 1900s Steamboat...
newportdispatch.com
Man facing slew of charges following Newport Center arrest
NEWPORT CENTER — A 36-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges in Newport Center early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of an active burglary on Vermont Route 105 at around 12:50 a.m. Police say that Anthony Bolio allegedly broke into a locked and occupied residence he was...
NECN
Woman Dead, Man Hurt When Pickup Truck Rolls Over in NH, Police Say
A woman was killed and a man seriously hurt when a pickup truck crashed in New Hampshire Thursday, police said. The man and woman were trapped in the Chevrolet Silverado that state troopers found rolled over on Route 25C in Piermont just before 5 p.m., according to the New Hampshire State Police.
Off-duty Vermont deputy involved in Saratoga shooting
Saratoga Springs mayor Ron Kim and commissioner of public safety James Montagino held a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, in regard to a shooting that took place on broadway at 3:03 a.m. Sunday morning.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman duped out of life savings warns others about phone scams
HARTFORD, Vt. — Margaret Fellows had her entire life's savings stolen in a phone scam earlier this month. "It's everything I had," said Fellows. "$6,000 isn't a lot, but it's a lot to me." Fellows said she received a call from what she thought was Mascoma Bank, asking her...
thepulseofnh.com
State Police Warn of Newest Scam
New Hampshire State Police are warning about a new scam in which a caller who appears to be calling from state police and demands money. The scammer claims they’re investigating the person receiving the call and then demands the money. The number associated with the call appears to originate from Troop D headquarters. Police ask anyone who receives such a call to contact law enforcement.
