ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
teslarati.com

Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility

An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
TEXAS STATE
fordauthority.com

U.S. EV Battery Supply Chain Will Be Self-Sufficient By 2030: Report

As automakers invest billions in electric vehicle development and prepare to roll out a number of new EV models, a large focus has been placed on where, exactly, the raw materials used in the construction of EV batteries come from. The answer, of course, is that the vast majority of those materials are sourced from China, which is a problem for U.S. and European governments, which want to end their reliance on that controversial country. That’s precisely why the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) includes requirements for where these materials are sourced from, though automakers – including Ford – have taken issue with the strict deadlines imposed by that bill. However, according to a new Goldman Sachs forecast, both the European and U.S. EV battery supply chain could be self-sufficient by as soon as 2030, as reported by Automotive News Europe.
notebookcheck.net

Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1

A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
insideevs.com

Elon Musk: South Korea Among Top Candidates For EV Investment

While the new plants in Germany and in Texas are ramping-up production, Tesla is already considering where to build another manufacturing site. According to recent media reports, one of the next gigafactories might be built in Asia and South Korea has a big chance to attract the investment. Tesla's CEO...
TEXAS STATE
teslarati.com

Tesla bull and bear find common ground: TSLA is poised for a comeback

As it turns out, all Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) needed was an Elon Musk-caused Twitter overhang for the company’s bulls and bears to agree. After shedding over $700 billion in market value since hitting all-time highs in early November last year, both bullish and bearish analysts recently suggested that the electric vehicle maker is poised for a potential comeback.
teslarati.com

Hyundai reportedly considering third facility in Georgia: a $1.9 billion battery plant

Hyundai is reportedly considering building a battery production facility with partner SK Innovation in Georgia, this being its third facility in the State. Hyundai has been in an all-out blitz to establish electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities in the United States. While the company planned on this expansion, the domestic production requirements within the newest U.S. EV tax incentives have added urgency to their plans. The company has already announced its Georgia EV production facility will begin construction and production ahead of schedule. Now, Hyundai is reportedly considering a joint venture with SK Innovation to produce battery cells nearby.
GEORGIA STATE
CarBuzz.com

Sony And Honda Dealers Reveal Innovative New Sales Model For Electric Vehicles

Honda and Sony are on a mission to bring EVs to America and the latest news indicates US dealerships could play a major role in servicing these vehicles. Speaking to the media at an event in Japan, Chief Financial Officer Kohei Takeuchi said a new sales model is coming, and it's sounding like it'll be quite unique. "It will be something unconventional, not Sony, not Honda, but something new," Takeuchi said. This suggests that we will see a change from the traditional dealer model and possibly something different from the direct sales model employed by Tesla.
OHIO STATE
TechCrunch

Tesla extends FSD access to “anyone in North America who requests it”

Autopilot comes standard on Tesla vehicles and performs automated driving functions such as steering, accelerating and automatic braking. FSD, which costs North American drivers $15,000, is an extension of Autopilot that includes features like assisted steering on highways and city streets, smart vehicle summoning, automatic parking and recognizing and reacting to traffic lights and stop signs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
teslarati.com

Legendary investor George Soros has tripled his Tesla (TSLA) investment

Elon Musk may seem distracted with Twitter for now, and Tesla stock may have taken a beating this year, but legendary investor George Soros seems largely unaffected. Based on a regulatory filing, Soros has taken advantage of Tesla’s drop this year and loaded up on shares of the electric vehicle maker, tripling his stake in the past months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy