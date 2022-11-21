Read full article on original website
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
Swiss Technology Firm Claims The Ability To Recharge An EV Battery To 80% In Just 72 Seconds
The Swiss technology company Morand has invented a new battery technology that claims the ability to recharge an electric car's battery to 80% in just 72 seconds. This could not only revolutionize the automotive industry but most likely every sector that will need batteries in the future. The tech is...
fordauthority.com
U.S. EV Battery Supply Chain Will Be Self-Sufficient By 2030: Report
As automakers invest billions in electric vehicle development and prepare to roll out a number of new EV models, a large focus has been placed on where, exactly, the raw materials used in the construction of EV batteries come from. The answer, of course, is that the vast majority of those materials are sourced from China, which is a problem for U.S. and European governments, which want to end their reliance on that controversial country. That’s precisely why the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) includes requirements for where these materials are sourced from, though automakers – including Ford – have taken issue with the strict deadlines imposed by that bill. However, according to a new Goldman Sachs forecast, both the European and U.S. EV battery supply chain could be self-sufficient by as soon as 2030, as reported by Automotive News Europe.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
Mazda to invest $11 billion by 2030 to procure EV batteries - Nikkei
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T) plans to invest 1.5 trillion yen ($10.6 billion) by 2030 to procure electric vehicle (EV) batteries and cooperate with battery supplier Envision AESC, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.
Is Fiat the Only Car Brand Without Any Plans to Sell Hybrids and EVs in America?
Here's a look at whether or not Fiat is only automotive brand without any plans to sell hybrid or electric vehicles in the U.S. in the near future. The post Is Fiat the Only Car Brand Without Any Plans to Sell Hybrids and EVs in America? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Elon Musk: South Korea Among Top Candidates For EV Investment
While the new plants in Germany and in Texas are ramping-up production, Tesla is already considering where to build another manufacturing site. According to recent media reports, one of the next gigafactories might be built in Asia and South Korea has a big chance to attract the investment. Tesla's CEO...
Autoblog
LG Chem to build $3 billion Tennessee cathode plant for GM Ultium EV batteries
SEOUL — South Korea's LG Chem Ltd said on Tuesday it will invest more than $3 billion to build a battery cathode factory in Tennessee, as it ramps up plans to meet rising demand for U.S. electric vehicle components. It's one of the first major EV-related investments announced by...
teslarati.com
Tesla bull and bear find common ground: TSLA is poised for a comeback
As it turns out, all Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) needed was an Elon Musk-caused Twitter overhang for the company’s bulls and bears to agree. After shedding over $700 billion in market value since hitting all-time highs in early November last year, both bullish and bearish analysts recently suggested that the electric vehicle maker is poised for a potential comeback.
Meet 8 new cars from the LA Auto Show, where the electric future is rolling out to the public
The show featured not only a slew of EVs but the presence of companies that will keep all these new cars juiced up.
Truth About Cars
Ford Boss Jim Farley Claims That EV Manufacturing Will Require 40 Percent Less Labor
Ford CEO Jim Farley warned last week of "storm clouds" for auto workers as the eventual transition to electric vehicles will require fewer workers -- 40 percent fewer, according to Farley. Farley also said Ford needs to make more parts in-house, presumably to help reduce job losses. From the Financial...
CNBC
First Solar selects Alabama for new factory as Inflation Reduction Act prompts domestic manufacturing boom
First Solar said Wednesday that it has selected Alabama as the site for its fourth U.S. panel factory. The company will spend more than $1 billion on the new site, which it said will be producing by 2025. CEO Mark Widmar previously said the recently passed climate bill was a...
teslarati.com
Hyundai reportedly considering third facility in Georgia: a $1.9 billion battery plant
Hyundai is reportedly considering building a battery production facility with partner SK Innovation in Georgia, this being its third facility in the State. Hyundai has been in an all-out blitz to establish electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities in the United States. While the company planned on this expansion, the domestic production requirements within the newest U.S. EV tax incentives have added urgency to their plans. The company has already announced its Georgia EV production facility will begin construction and production ahead of schedule. Now, Hyundai is reportedly considering a joint venture with SK Innovation to produce battery cells nearby.
Mazda Won't Abandon The Internal Combustion Engine As It Invests $11 Billion In EV Production
Mazda likes to take pride that it does rely on a parent company or larger automaker for its survival. The downside is that it can be very easy to fall behind the competition in several areas, such as electrification. That's all about to change. However, combustion engines remain a part of its future.
Sony And Honda Dealers Reveal Innovative New Sales Model For Electric Vehicles
Honda and Sony are on a mission to bring EVs to America and the latest news indicates US dealerships could play a major role in servicing these vehicles. Speaking to the media at an event in Japan, Chief Financial Officer Kohei Takeuchi said a new sales model is coming, and it's sounding like it'll be quite unique. "It will be something unconventional, not Sony, not Honda, but something new," Takeuchi said. This suggests that we will see a change from the traditional dealer model and possibly something different from the direct sales model employed by Tesla.
TechCrunch
Tesla extends FSD access to “anyone in North America who requests it”
Autopilot comes standard on Tesla vehicles and performs automated driving functions such as steering, accelerating and automatic braking. FSD, which costs North American drivers $15,000, is an extension of Autopilot that includes features like assisted steering on highways and city streets, smart vehicle summoning, automatic parking and recognizing and reacting to traffic lights and stop signs.
teslarati.com
Legendary investor George Soros has tripled his Tesla (TSLA) investment
Elon Musk may seem distracted with Twitter for now, and Tesla stock may have taken a beating this year, but legendary investor George Soros seems largely unaffected. Based on a regulatory filing, Soros has taken advantage of Tesla’s drop this year and loaded up on shares of the electric vehicle maker, tripling his stake in the past months.
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
Tesla Slashes Supercharging Prices Despite Rising Energy Costs
Tesla has done what US and European customers have been hoping for: reduce Supercharging prices. The news comes from customer reports in both regions despite increasing energy costs due to outside factors such as the war in Ukraine and restrictions on Russian gas and oil. A solid majority of Tesla...
China regulator says Tesla recalls more than 80,000 cars
BEIJING (Reuters) -Tesla Inc is recalling more than 80,000 China-made and imported cars produced from as early as 2013, for software and seat belt issues, a statement by the Chinese market regulator revealed on Friday.
