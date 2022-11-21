Read full article on original website
POLITICO
All’s (mostly) quiet on the Healey front
TAKING HER TIME — Maura Healey is lagging behind her predecessors in naming key members of her gubernatorial team. At this point after their elections, Charlie Baker and Deval Patrick had not only named their transition team leaders (which Healey has) but also their chiefs of staff (which Healey has not). Within his first two weeks as governor-elect, Baker also named two Cabinet members.
Arizona governor welcomes successor, though GOP candidate has not conceded
“The people of Arizona have spoken, their votes have been counted and we respect their decision.” Gov. Doug Ducey said.
POLITICO
Oh good, less transparency
New Jersey state lawmakers' financial disclosure forms have for years been notoriously opaque. Former Gov. Chris Christie even tried pressuring the Legislature to disclose more. The top income bracket, for instance, is “over $50,000.” So you can’t tell if someone’s making $500,000 or $50,001. Soon, those...
POLITICO
Florida's new GOP leaders vow to make it cheaper to live here
Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Happy Thanksgiving!. Party time— Florida legislators descended upon Tallahassee for the past two days, swore in their new leaders (who held receptions the night before) and Republicans celebrated their new supermajority status in both chambers. Now the hard part. What was said— While newly...
Federal judge rejects push for DeSantis testimony
The case has already unlocked details of how DeSantis and his inner circle operate.
Hochul signs partial cryptocurrency mining ban into New York law
The law would create the first-in-the-nation temporary pause on new permits for fossil fuel power plants that house proof-of-work cryptocurrency mining.
'It feels surreal': New Yorkers with pot convictions prepare to launch state's first legal sales
The regulations look to get right what other states that legalized marijuana may have failed: making sure underserved communities and minority businesses benefit from the industry.
