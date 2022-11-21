Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
EPAC’s ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ Delivers the Right Punch!Colin Munro WoodEndicott, NY
NY pilot-engineer says multiple glowing lights were UFOsRoger MarshBinghamton, NY
Broome County Thanksgiving Food Drive collecting nonperishable food items November 14-18Kristen WaltersBroome County, NY
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Related
owegopennysaver.com
Reminder: Food Collection underway at the Moose Lodge in Owego
The Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 1595 wants to remind local residents of its holiday collection of food that is currently underway. The food will be donated to the Tioga County Rural Ministry to help replenish supplies. Please drop off canned and non-perishable food inside the Lodge entryway, which...
2022 Holiday parades and events in the Twin Tiers
(WETM) — With the holiday season taking off, towns, boroughs, and cities across the region are gearing up for their own holiday events for everyone to see. This year we are seeing the return of some of the best holiday parades in the Twin Tiers, after coming back from being canceled by COVID-19. Below is […]
NewsChannel 36
Operation Winter Coat Underway for 2022, Donations Wanted
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- WENY-TV is once again partnering with Williams Honda to help give the gift of a new winter coat to local children. Operation Winter Coat is now in its fifth year. Williams Honda is collecting new with tags winter coats for young school children, grades Pre-K through 6. The coats can be donated at the dealership, and will be delivered to children who need them in the Elmira City School District.
The Salvation Army in desperate need for donations and volunteers
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Around Christmas, The Salvation Army angel tree program provides new clothes and toys for children. This year their Corning location is in need of help. “We still have over 200 tags left. the need is very great this year, we’re seeing a lot more people who are coming in for help,” […]
NewsChannel 36
Local Restaurant Gives Back with Free Thanksgiving Meals
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Fran's Landing in Painted Post is offering free Thanksgiving meals both for pick-up and delivery late Thursday morning and early afternoon. Troy Preston and Kevin Hillman are co-owners for Fran's Landing and they say this is the 12th annual Act-N-Do event. "Well, 12 years ago...
Food and Fire delivers hundreds of Thanksgiving meals
This year, the Thanksgiving Give Back program is expected to deliver meals to approximately 180 families in need, which is about 650 people.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: November 23, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, department stores in downtown Binghamton report that Christmas shopping has already started. Some of the most popular children’s toys this year are mechanical trains, erector sets, dolls and baby carriages. The old Weed Tannery...
Active Shooter preparedness at Binghamton Rotary
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Local law enforcement is offering advice and training on how individuals and organizations can prepare for and respond to mass shooting situations. Detective Sergeant Brian Kittle of the Broome County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit visited the Binghamton Noon Rotary Club today and gave a presentation on active shooter preparedness and community […]
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Nov. 14, 2022, property located at 404 Front St., Village of Owego, from Phillip and Lucie Nelson to Robert and Robin Hierl for $217,500. On Nov. 14, 2022, property located at 111 Halstead Ave., Village of Owego, from Dennis Adler By Atty. In Fact and Gregory Adler As Atty. In Fact to Racheal Wilbur and Frederic Loveless for $123,935.56.
Tioga County 2022 Holiday Parades
TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Towns around the Twin Tiers are gearing up for the holidays, holding their Turkey Trots, lighting their Christmas trees, and planning their parades. Throughout December, boroughs and townships in Tioga County, Pennsylvania are holding several Christmas parades, bringing the holiday spirit to the Northern Tier. Blossburg Holly Jolly Christmas Celebration […]
NewsChannel 36
Winterfest Returns to Tioga Downs For the Holiday Season
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) - Winterfest at Tioga Downs makes its return for the holiday season. The family-friendly event starts on Black Friday and continues through December 23rd on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 8:30 PM with free admission. It will feature Horse Drawn Wagon Rides, a Craft Fair, and...
owegopennysaver.com
Village reminds residents of snow removal ordinance
Removal of snow, according to Village of Owego code enforcement, is required in a residential area. All snow and ice shall be removed at least once each day from all sidewalks in residential areas of the Village of Owego between Nov. 15 and April 15 each year and between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. of each day, except only in case of continuous fall during these hours.
waer.org
A local law firm and Price Chopper are giving back to veterans
About 125 Syracuse-area veterans and service members received free turkeys this week as part of an annual giveaway hosted by a local law firm. Tully Rinckey and Price Chopper teamed up on Monday to provide 1,800 pounds of turkey at Syracuse University’s college of law. The law firm and supermarket chain are also handing out turkeys in the Albany, Binghamton, Rochester and Buffalo areas to 2,000 active duty and retired military personnel.
NewsChannel 36
Preparations Underway for Elmira Parade
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Hundreds of Costumes for the Elmira holiday parade arrived at the Clemens Center in Elmira on Tuesday afternoon. Volunteers loaded in the costumes for the parade which included all sorts of characters. The Clemens Center serves as a staging area for the parade and Organizers say people are excited about being able to have the parade again after COVID.
ithacavoice.com
Free Thanksgiving meal options Wednesday and Thursday in Ithaca
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s Thanksgiving time again, the holiday of food and drink. For those without the means for whatever reason, some local organizations may be able to help you join in the celebration. Several organizations held similar events during the past weekend, but as for those still looking...
tompkinsweekly.com
GrassRoots faces fines from Environmental Division
The GrassRoots Festival organization, which puts on Trumansburg’s annual GrassRoots Festival of Music and Dance, has been hit with fines from the Environmental Division of the Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) and the Town of Ulysses — for $22,000 and $17,000, respectively. The fines are because the festival...
Elmira Holiday Parade Route released
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The 64th annual Elmira Holiday Parade is just days away, with the Elmira Police Department releasing important information about the upcoming road closures. The parade is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25, with a start time of 10 a.m., but all vehicles must be removed from the parade route by 7 a.m., […]
owegopennysaver.com
Spalding Memorial Library News
The Spalding Memorial Library, located at 724 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa., will be closed on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving. The Library will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 9 a.m. On Tuesdays, from 6-8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to...
NewsChannel 36
Sparkle; other Holiday events ready to kick off in Steuben County
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Crystal City's "Sparkle" returns to Corning the first weekend in December. The event is now nearly half a century old. This year, organizers plan to feature horse-and-wagon rides, shopping and dining promotions, outdoor entertainment and more along a closed off Market Street. Below is a...
NewsChannel 36
Hundreds of Runners Celebrate Thanksgiving at Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot
SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) -- Over 900 people started their Thanksgiving morning by running in the 16th Annual Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot. The race was presented by the Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary, and some of the proceeds from the 5K went to the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund. "When people face a...
Comments / 0