Removal of snow, according to Village of Owego code enforcement, is required in a residential area. All snow and ice shall be removed at least once each day from all sidewalks in residential areas of the Village of Owego between Nov. 15 and April 15 each year and between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. of each day, except only in case of continuous fall during these hours.

OWEGO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO