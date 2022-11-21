Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Amazon Prices Can't Compare to These 13 Walmart Black Friday Deals
Black Friday means the start of holiday price wars between online retailers. As prices jump back and forth, savvy shoppers can pinpoint online deals that save big money during the holiday gift season, but it's even better when someone does the work for you. We've combed through Walmart's Deals for...
CNET
Please Don't Forget to Clear Your iPhone Cache
Your iPhone is just like every other piece of technology -- it needs a little routine maintenance. And while you should definitely keep it in good physical condition, like regularly cleaning its screen, some of it should happen digitally, too. Even behemoths like the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max can get bogged down if you're not keeping them optimized. One of the simplest pieces of upkeep is clearing your iPhone cache every month.
CNET
Best Buy Has 12 Great Black Friday Deals That Amazon Can't Touch
Electronics retailer Best Buy is one of the unlikely business success stories of the late 20th century. After its competitors were crushed by the rise of online shopping, Best Buy revamped its entire company, shrinking its physical presence and putting a laser focus on low prices. Best Buy's pricing strategies...
CNET
Amazon Is Determined to Get Smart Bulbs Into Your House this Black Friday
Black Friday has brought us a lot of great deals so far, with Amazon leading the charge with a seemingly endless supply of smart bulbs. Yes, someone must have made too many -- we're thinking of an "Oops, All Smart Bulbs!" kind of situation. Amazon's Black Friday sale is packed with awesome discounts on its popular products and are just giving away free smart bulbs. Right now, you can pick up a new fifth-gen Echo Dot smart speaker and a two-pack of Philips Hue smart bulbs on sale for just $40. There's no telling how long this deal will be available, so order soon if you're interested.
CNET
12 Most Popular Black Friday Deals, According to CNET Readers
We're pretty much halfway through Black Friday proper, though let's face it, Black Friday deals have been going on for weeks at this point. We've been sharing our favorite deals in real time in our Black Friday live blog, but the best deals of the event are ultimately the ones being bought most by shoppers.
CNET
Spin the Wheel to Win $20 in Amazon Credit for Black Friday
Amazon's Black Friday deals aren't the only way to save money on your favorite products. The retailer currently has a new Spin & Win game, via the Amazon app, consisting of six options you can land on: $5 off, two spots for $10 off, $20 off and two spots that say "better luck next time." If you win, the amount you land on will be credited to your account.
CNET
Capture Every Moment for Less This Black Friday With the Polaroid Go Mini Camera
If you're searching for a way to capture every moment and instantly have film photos to share, look no further than the Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera. This Polaroid camera is by far my favorite of all the ones I've owned and now it's on sale on Amazon this Black Friday for $80.
CNET
Apple AirTags Just Got a Huge Black Friday Price Drop
Black Friday 2022 is in full force now, plus there's a neat deal on a four-pack of Apple's AirTag trackers. Amazon has a wealth of huge discounts on a wide variety of products, but that AirTag deal stands out. Rarely discounted, Amazon has that four-pack of AirTags for only $80, which is $20 less than what Apple sells them for. This deal actually recently got better, dropping from $85 just a little while ago. So grab yourself a pack and keep track of the whereabouts of your keys, dog and anything else you want to keep close.
CNET
Black Friday Adjustable Dumbbell Deals: Bowflex, Jaxjox, PowerBlock, CAP and more
When it comes to physical health, strength training is a good way to build muscle, get stronger and become more fit. Having dumbbells or weights at home can be a good way to get started. Those who may not have the time or flexibility in their schedule to head to the gym may find that having an at-home gym can make this more feasible. However, not everyone has enough space to keep multiple pairs of dumbbells.
Comments / 0