2-alarm fire engulfs home in South Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A father and son managed to escape unharmed after a 2-alarm fire broke out at their home in South Tampa on Monday morning.

At about 6:15 a.m., the Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a fire in the 4000 block of Laurel Drive and found smoke and flames shooting through the roof.

Authorities said a father and his son were inside the home when it caught fire, but they were able to evacuate the structure.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in less than an hour.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.