ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

2-alarm fire engulfs home in South Tampa

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PZ9VU_0jISUWAO00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A father and son managed to escape unharmed after a 2-alarm fire broke out at their home in South Tampa on Monday morning.

At about 6:15 a.m., the Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a fire in the 4000 block of Laurel Drive and found smoke and flames shooting through the roof.

Authorities said a father and his son were inside the home when it caught fire, but they were able to evacuate the structure.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in less than an hour.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Dunedin woman dies after being pulled from fire

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Dunedin woman died on Thanksgiving Day from smoke-related injuries after being pulled from her burning home. Before Dunedin firefighters got the 911 call around 9 a.m. Thursday to the 1600 block of Lakeview Lane, neighbor Maurice Upton knew something was wrong. What You Need...
DUNEDIN, FL
WFLA

WFLA

117K+
Followers
24K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy