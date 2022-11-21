ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Western series ‘The English’ thrills with Pawnee authenticity

By Sandra Hale Schulman
Indian Country Today
Indian Country Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08lUdD_0jISUNT500

IllumiNative’s Crystal Echo Hawk helped guide show along the way

Sandra Hale Schulman
Special to ICT

A stunning new Western series, “The English," is elevated with authentic Pawnee culture and history.

The six-part series, produced by the BBC and Amazon Prime, is set in the 1890s American West, not long after the removal of the Pawnee from Nebraska.

SUPPORT INDIGENOUS JOURNALISM. CONTRIBUTE TODAY .

The story’s writer and director, Hugo Blick, is not Native, so he sought out IllumiNative’s president and chief executive Crystal Echo Hawk, who is Pawnee, to ensure historical accuracy.

Echo Hawk was involved with production from the initial script readings, and Pawnee historian and museum curator Matt Reed advised on props, costumes and tribal history.

“This was such a special project because I am Pawnee,” Echo Hawk told ICT from New York City on Nov. 11, the day the series premiered in the U.S. on Amazon Prime. “I think the last time we had representation was in ‘Dances with Wolves.’ We've been partners with Amazon now for three years. They approached us in early fall of 2019 about this project.”

The series features Emily Blunt as Cornelia Locke, an Englishwoman seeking revenge, who meets Eli Whipp, an ex-cavalry scout of the Pawnee Nation played by Chaske Spencer, Fort Peck Tribes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ob9xH_0jISUNT500

IllumiNative president and chief executive Crystal Echo Hawk, Pawnee, was brought in to help ensure authenticity of a new Western miniseries, "The English," which premiered Nov. 11, 2022, on Amazon Prime.  (Photo courtesy of Crystal Echo Hawk)

“You could knock me over with a feather when I heard that there was not only a significant Pawnee storyline, but that Emily Blunt’s lover/co-star was going to be a Pawnee and a scout,” Echo Hawk said.

“My great-great-grandfather, from where our name Hawk came from, was a Pawnee scout,” she said. “On so many levels, it was deeply personal. It just was very emotional to help ensure that this story was told in a really authentic way.”

Echo Hawk says that bringing in Pawnee people to ensure authenticity is also “about how we're building power as Native peoples in ensuring that we have a place throughout every aspect of that storytelling process.”

The series features exquisite cinematography shot in Spain, which gives it a more exotic Western locale.

Veteran Native actor Gary Farmer, Cayuga, has a pivotal role as an Indigenous man who employs Spencer’s character to crush buffalo bones to make china plates. He and his wife, played by Kimberly Guerrero, Colville, may or may not have honorable intentions.

There is a secret driving force in the storyline that is not revealed until the last episode, one that has never been featured so dramatically in a Western. (And sorry, we’re not revealing it here.)

“The tide is shifting and there can no longer be stories about us without us,” Echo Hawk said. “When we got the call and first met Hugo, the writer-director, and his entire team, they were just so lovely and warm and welcoming. Our team did the initial reviews of all the scripts and were able to really talk to them about what we thought about storyline characters, where we thought there were potentially some issues or some things that might not be accurate.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ftm7y_0jISUNT500

Actress Emily Blunt plays Cornelia Locke, an Englishwoman seeking revenge, who meets Eli Whipp, an ex-cavalry scout of the Pawnee Nation played by Chaske Spencer, Fort Peck Tribes. The Western miniseries premiered Nov. 11, 2022, on Amazon Prime. (Photo courtesy of Prime Video)

Echo Hawk said the team was open to IllumiNative's notes on the detail and the authenticity to ensure that everything that made it into the film was something that the tribe was going to feel comfortable about.

“We've oftentimes dealt with production companies and writers or directors who just don't want script notes. They want you just to come in and rubber stamp the production,” she said.

“I think it's changing times,” she continued. “That was so important, that through IllumiNative’s advocacy, research, the work we've done in the industry, that we were able to create space within this production to have our Pawnee people have agency and partnership with the writer-director and the production team and Amazon.”

While Echo Hawk didn’t spend any time on set, she was comfortable that the consultants she set them up with would do the job.

“Once we knew that we got the Pawnee and Cheyenne consultants set up with the production company, IllumiNative just stepped aside because that's where the real frontline work happens,” she said. “It’s been so wonderful to hear back from Hugo and everyone at Amazon how pleased they are. That's so much what of IllumiNative’s work is about, just creating space, clearing space for Native creatives, for our tribal people, and those cultural experts to come in and work in partnership with production.”

Blick said in a statement that he put a lot of research into the scripts before handing them over to Echo Hawk.

“She then introduced me to representatives of the Pawnee and Cheyenne Nations, each of whom are specialists in the cultural and military history of their respective nations,” he said. “The journey taken with IllumiNative and the Pawnee and Cheyenne advisors, has been long, detailed and hugely rewarding.”

He said Westerns tell a different kind of story.

“At its best, the Western allows us to escape the reality of who we are and how we live today,” he said in the statement. “Something about its huge landscapes, mythic heroes and villains, the epic violence and love they pursue, can speak directly to our souls … Perhaps what’s unusual about ‘The English’ is who it chooses for its heroes, a Native American man and an Englishwoman, and the precise kind of justice they’re both looking to restore.”

The series has drawn rave reviews, and the premiere event in New York City drew a number of Pawnee representatives.

“A number of the Pawnee folks are here,” Echo Hawk said. “I know our tribe has been really promoting it on social media and I think they'll be organizing a local screening in Oklahoma.”

Our stories are worth telling. Our stories are worth sharing. Our stories are worth your support. Contribute $5 or $10 today to help ICT (formerly Indian Country Today) carry out its critical mission. Sign up for ICT’s free newsletter.

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Where Do Grizzly Bears Live in Montana?

Grizzly bears are generally considered some of North America’s greatest predators. These intelligent and powerful creatures once roamed huge swathes of the United States, but human interference has pushed them into smaller and more isolated regions. Still, despite us, grizzlies are still around in the continental United States and seem to be spreading out again as their population rebounds. Today, we will look at grizzly bears in Montana and find out where they live. Let’s begin!
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana Has One of the Best All-Inclusive Resorts in North America

Sometimes, you don't want to worry about anything on vacation, and this resort that can help with that. When we think of all-inclusive resorts, we think of Mexico, the Caribbean, or Hawaii—Montana is never mentioned. Would you be surprised to know that Montana actually has several all-inclusive resorts, including one that's known for its high-quality services?
PHILIPSBURG, MT
CBS Minnesota

Bison spread as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship

BADLANDS NATIONAL PARK, S.D. — Perched atop a fence at Badlands National Park, Troy Heinert peered from beneath his wide-brimmed hat into a corral where 100 wild bison awaited transfer to the Rosebud Indian Reservation.Descendants of bison that once roamed North America's Great Plains by the tens of millions, the animals would soon thunder up a chute, take a truck ride across South Dakota and join one of many burgeoning herds Heinert has helped reestablish on Native American lands.Heinert nodded in satisfaction to a park service employee as the animals stomped their hooves and kicked up dust in the cold...
COLORADO STATE
Indian Country Today

Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak attends COP27 in Egypt

News Release Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak / Women of the Métis Nation (LFMO) has been actively on the ground the past three weeks in Egypt as part of the Métis National Council's first-ever delegation to attend COP (Conference of the Parties). Collaborating with ...
architecturaldigest.com

Inside Hilary Swank’s Private Colorado World

“I have been looking for land since I was in my mid-20s,” says two-time Academy Award–winning actor Hilary Swank. “I find nature to be my happiest place, and animals are my other happiest place. And to be with both of them is everything to me.”. The completion...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Black Friday 2022: Best deals on TVs, air fryers, Dyson hair dryer, Airpods pro and more

Black Friday 2022 is finally here, and it’s the sales extravaganza of the year. There are thousands of offers to be had across everything from air fryers, dehumidifiers, mattresses, fashion, beauty and toys to TVs, gaming, tech, mobile phones and laptops – and we at IndyBest are here to bring you the best deals as they drop.Almost all the big-name brands are taking part, including Pandora, Nintendo, Lego, Ugg, Ninja, Meta, Dyson, Tefal, The White Company, Molton Brown and Shark. Similarly, the likes of Amazon, Very, Asda, Apple, Argos, Boots, Currys and John Lewis & Partners have all slashed their prices...
tourcounsel.com

History of Badlands National Park (with Map & Photos)

The Badlands National Park, which literally means park of bad lands) is a national park of the United States located in the southwest of the state of South Dakota, north of the Great Plains. It is a natural park that offers eroded landscapes (buttes, pinnacles and arrows) and meadows and is also rich in paleontological sites, since within the park there are numerous fossils from the Oligocene period (23 to 35 million years before our era) that they allow scientists to study the evolution of certain mammal species such as horses, sheep, pigs and rhinos.
WYOMING STATE
iheart.com

New World Record For Longest Beard Chain Claimed In Wyoming

DW: And the air was filled with the stench of beard cream and yesterday's soup... A new world record is being claimed by a group of bearded participants in Wyoming. On Friday, the participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, and stood side-by-side and clipped their beards together to create a beard chain that was measured to be 150 feet long…more than twice the world record of 62 feet six inches.
CASPER, WY
Indian Country Today

Indian Country Today

Phoenix, AZ
421
Followers
461
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Indian Country Today is a daily digital news platform that covers the Indigenous world, including American Indians and Alaska Natives.

 https://indiancountrytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy