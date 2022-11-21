Des Moines tables a metro bike ordinance
A regional transportation group has indefinitely tabled a vote on whether to recommend a bicycle safety ordinance to Des Moines area governments.
- Concerns about possible legislative pushback and metro opposition put the plan on pause last month.
Why it matters : Central Iowa's network of recreational trails is growing.
- Enhanced safety ordinances can save lives, advocates behind the model ordinance contend.
Catch up fast : The recommendations were developed over the last year through the Central Iowa Bicycle and Pedestrian Roundtable .
- For example, state law requires motorists to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks. The ordinance would include bikes.
- Law enforcement would also have more flexibility to issue 72-hour fix-it notices rather than to fine bikers for light or reflector violations.
- The group's members work with multiple central Iowa transportation groups, including the Des Moines Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO).
Zoom in : The model ordinance is intended to help local governments regulate non-vehicular travel in areas of the law where there is limited state or federal regulation.
- If adopted, it would make it easier to enforce safe-passing or distance laws and more clearly define technologies like E-bikes that have developed in recent years.
What they're saying : State lawmakers could view the ordinance as an overreach and take steps to block it, West Des Moines Mayor Russ Trimble warned MPO members in a meeting last month.
- And if some local communities decline to pass the ordinance, it could leave a patchwork of unequal rules throughout the metro, Trimble said before the MPO agreed to table the plan.
State of play : The ordinance is effectively in a "wait and see position" to determine if state level changes can be made, Gunnar Olson, a spokesperson for the MPO told Axios last week.
- The policy could be resurrected but there's currently no timeline for that to happen, Olson said.
Of note : MPO recommendations are generally considered to be a regional best practice.
- Local governments could adopt the ordinance without the MPO's nod.
Comments / 0