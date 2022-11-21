ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free ornaments hidden around Des Moines

By Linh Ta
 4 days ago
The Greater Des Moines Partnership is hosting its third annual, free "Downtown DSM Hide and Seek Ornaments You Keep."

What's happening: Local artists will be hiding holiday ornaments around Des Moines everyday from Dec. 2-11, including in the East Village and Court Avenue district.

How to find them: Pictures and clues will be posted on the partnership's social media pages , along with the hashtags #downtownDSM and #DSMlocal.

  • Families who find them are encouraged to share a picture and take one home with them.

The bottom line: The goal of the event is to encourage people to shop around downtown for the holiday season.

