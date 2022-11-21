Here are the road closures for Detroit's Thanksgiving Day parade

The City of Detroit has announced road closures, bus reroutes and suggested parking ahead of America's Thanksgiving Parade, the Turkey Trot and the Detroit Lions game.

Tens of thousands of people will flock to Downtown Detroit on Thursday for the events.

ROAD CLOSURES

Those heading to and through Downtown Detroit on Wednesday and Thursday should know about these road closures.

Wednesday, November 23

Woodward between W. Grand Blvd and Warren to close at 9 a.m.

Woodward from Warren to Congress to close at noon.

Atwater between Civic Center Drive and Third to close at 3 p.m.

Griswold between Fort and Congress to close at 6 p.m.

Thursday, November 24

Motorists may cross Woodward at these intersections until 5 a.m.

Crossover streets are: Warren, Alexandrine, MLK/Mack, Fisher Service Drive, Adams, Park/Witherall, John R/Clifford and Grand River.

Woodward from W. Grand Blvd. to Larned will be closed completely from 5 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The following streets will close beginning at 5 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 and reopen after the Turkey Trot at approximately 10 a.m.:

W. Jefferson from the Lodge Freeway to Cabacier

Michigan at Cass

Fort Street from Trumbull to Woodward

Congress from Shelby to Randolph

Larned from Shelby to Randolph

Shelby from Congress to Michigan

Michigan from Cass to Woodward

Monroe from Woodward to Randolph

Lafayette Blvd. from Trumbull to Griswold

Washington Blvd. from Adams to Congress

Atwater from Civic Center Dr. to Third

Also, the southbound Lodge exits at W. Jefferson/Cobo and Larned St. (Exits 1A & 1B) and northbound Lodge exit at W. Jefferson will be closed at 7 a.m. through the end of the Turkey Trot.



DETROIT PEOPLE MOVER

The Detroit People Mover will be free on Thanksgiving Day and operating from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

DDOT BUS REROUTES

As a result of street closures for Thanksgiving Day events, DDOT customers can expect delays beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 until the end of the parade. Some eastside and westside bus routes will be rerouted.

The following routes will be located on Beaubien between Congress and Lafayette at the Bricktown People Mover Station.

5 Van Dyke/Lafayette

6 Gratiot (Gratiot will be located on Congress)

9 Jefferson

31 Mack

52 Chene

67 Cadillac/Harper

Passengers can transfer by way of the People Mover at no charge (Bricktown Station on Beaubien at Congress and Michigan Station on Cass at Michigan)

These routes will be located at:

3 Grand River will be at Cass on Michigan

4 Woodward will be available at the Rosa Parks Transit Center (Bay 15)

16 Dexter will be available at the Rosa Parks Transit Center (Bay 14)

DDOT THANKSGIVING DAY SCHEDULE

DDOT will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Day for all regular routes at regular fares. For more information, please call DDOT’s Customer Service Office at (313) 933-1300 or go to RideDetroitTransit.com [lnks.gd] .