Courthouse transactions 11-21-22

Marriages

William Ferguson Lane to Philippa Bradley

Parker Anton Michael Samples to Jaclyn Martha Buttafuoco

Alexander Edward Cunningham to Sara Marie Kish

Fiduciary notices

Barbara Napier and Teresa Wright named co-administrators of the estate of Joseph Lester Holcomb Jr.

Paul E. Bugas Jr. and Daniel J. Bugas named coexecutors of the estate of Rosemary E. Bugas

Cindy Ford named administratrix of the estate of Wilda Jane Judy

Land transactions

Marianna Funk and Steven Funk to Jocelyn Dickinson and John Rios, 11.342 acres, White Sulphur District

Mary C. Jackson to Mark S. Gesner, 19.8 acres, Frankford District

Ridgeview Investment Properties LLC, a Virginia limited liability company, to the city of Ronceverte, lot 18 and lot 2, Ronceverte Corporation

Jason E. McCallister and Shawna D. McCallister to Charles Ray Bennett and Sue Ann Bennett, 2.50 acres and 9.84 acres, Fort Spring District

Richard M. Pitts and Sheila A. Pitts to Mindy Boyd, 0.293 acre, Rainelle Corporation

Denita Marie Rhodes and Dwight Dwayne Rhodes to Leslie Eugene King Jr. and Kathryn Fry, 67.83 acres, Meadow Bluff District

Elizabeth M. Hefner to Montwell View LLC, a West Virginia limited liability company, 2 lots, Lewisburg Corporation

James G. McCutcheon and Malachi J. McCutcheon to Teresa Flint-Aarikson and Robert Aarikson, Lot 8, Twin Oaks subdivision, Frankford District

Roger Todd Boone to Lance Chapman Pritt and Micah Nicole Pritt, 2.5 acres, Irish Corner District

Robert S. Dameron to Keith Richardson, Robert L. Begley et al., 31.05 acres, Frankford District

Morris Jarrell to Tim J. Lambert and Charity D. Lambert, 4.74 acres, Falling Springs District

Michael R. Hunter and Pamela L. Hunter to Daniel J. Butler and Ashley L. Butler, 55 acres, Meadow Bluff District

Timothy Stebbins and Rachael W. Stebbins to Eloise C. Stebbins, trustee of the Stebbins Family Trust dated Nov. 10, 2022, 24.18 acres, Irish Corner District

Abigail Baer, executrix of the Ruth A. Hagy estate, to Caleb Lilly and Megan Cozort, 0.48 acre, Lewisburg District

Doris Smith to Timothy Scott Smith and Rebecca Britt Smith, 2 parcels, Ronceverte Corporation

Glen R. Diehl and Twyla B. Diehl to Seal & Real LLC, a Tennessee limited liability company, 1.2 acres, Falling Springs District

Frank E. Holland to Tammy Morgan, lot 27, White Sulphur Corporation

Deborah S. Kyle, formerly known as Deborah S. Peal, to Christopher M. Harrah, .408 acre, Frankford District

Seneca Trustees Inc., a West Virginia corporation, to PennyMac Loan Services LLC, part of lots 5 and 6, White Sulphur Corporation

G. Russell Rollyson Jr., appointee of the Honorable John B. McCuskey, state auditor, to CG WV Cert 2020 LLC, 2.48 acres, White Sulphur District

G. Russell Rollyson Jr., appointee of the Honorable John B. McCuskey, state auditor, to CG WV Cert 2020 LLC, .13 acre, White Sulphur Corporation

G. Russell Rollyson Jr., appointee of the Honorable John B. McCuskey, state auditor, to CG WV Cert 2020 LLC, 40 P Hern, Irish Corner District

G. Russell Rollyson Jr., appointee of the Honorable John B. McCuskey, state auditor, to CG WV Cert 2020 LLC, 1.06 acres, Ronceverte Corporation

G. Russell Rollyson Jr., appointee of the Honorable John B. McCuskey, state auditor, to CG WV Cert 2020 LLC, 1.11 acres, Lewisburg Corporation

Leslie Oates, Suzan Desrosiers et al., to Kathryn Gay Flood, 21.70 acres, Lewisburg District

Core Rainelle Plaza LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, to LCP Rainelle Investors LLC, 5.75 acres, Rainelle Corporation

Greenbrier Legacy Cottage Development Company I Inc., a West Virginia corporation, to 1711 Holdings LLC a West Virginia limited liability company, Unit 7, Honeysuckle, White Sulphur District

Justin D. Holliday to Norma J. Holliday, .14 acre, Irish Corner District

The post Courthouse transactions 11-21-22 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .