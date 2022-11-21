Courthouse transactions 11-21-22
Marriages
William Ferguson Lane to Philippa Bradley
Parker Anton Michael Samples to Jaclyn Martha Buttafuoco
Alexander Edward Cunningham to Sara Marie Kish
Fiduciary notices
Barbara Napier and Teresa Wright named co-administrators of the estate of Joseph Lester Holcomb Jr.
Paul E. Bugas Jr. and Daniel J. Bugas named coexecutors of the estate of Rosemary E. Bugas
Cindy Ford named administratrix of the estate of Wilda Jane Judy
Land transactions
Marianna Funk and Steven Funk to Jocelyn Dickinson and John Rios, 11.342 acres, White Sulphur District
Mary C. Jackson to Mark S. Gesner, 19.8 acres, Frankford District
Ridgeview Investment Properties LLC, a Virginia limited liability company, to the city of Ronceverte, lot 18 and lot 2, Ronceverte Corporation
Jason E. McCallister and Shawna D. McCallister to Charles Ray Bennett and Sue Ann Bennett, 2.50 acres and 9.84 acres, Fort Spring District
Richard M. Pitts and Sheila A. Pitts to Mindy Boyd, 0.293 acre, Rainelle Corporation
Denita Marie Rhodes and Dwight Dwayne Rhodes to Leslie Eugene King Jr. and Kathryn Fry, 67.83 acres, Meadow Bluff District
Elizabeth M. Hefner to Montwell View LLC, a West Virginia limited liability company, 2 lots, Lewisburg Corporation
James G. McCutcheon and Malachi J. McCutcheon to Teresa Flint-Aarikson and Robert Aarikson, Lot 8, Twin Oaks subdivision, Frankford District
Roger Todd Boone to Lance Chapman Pritt and Micah Nicole Pritt, 2.5 acres, Irish Corner District
Robert S. Dameron to Keith Richardson, Robert L. Begley et al., 31.05 acres, Frankford District
Morris Jarrell to Tim J. Lambert and Charity D. Lambert, 4.74 acres, Falling Springs District
Michael R. Hunter and Pamela L. Hunter to Daniel J. Butler and Ashley L. Butler, 55 acres, Meadow Bluff District
Timothy Stebbins and Rachael W. Stebbins to Eloise C. Stebbins, trustee of the Stebbins Family Trust dated Nov. 10, 2022, 24.18 acres, Irish Corner District
Abigail Baer, executrix of the Ruth A. Hagy estate, to Caleb Lilly and Megan Cozort, 0.48 acre, Lewisburg District
Doris Smith to Timothy Scott Smith and Rebecca Britt Smith, 2 parcels, Ronceverte Corporation
Glen R. Diehl and Twyla B. Diehl to Seal & Real LLC, a Tennessee limited liability company, 1.2 acres, Falling Springs District
Frank E. Holland to Tammy Morgan, lot 27, White Sulphur Corporation
Deborah S. Kyle, formerly known as Deborah S. Peal, to Christopher M. Harrah, .408 acre, Frankford District
Seneca Trustees Inc., a West Virginia corporation, to PennyMac Loan Services LLC, part of lots 5 and 6, White Sulphur Corporation
G. Russell Rollyson Jr., appointee of the Honorable John B. McCuskey, state auditor, to CG WV Cert 2020 LLC, 2.48 acres, White Sulphur District
G. Russell Rollyson Jr., appointee of the Honorable John B. McCuskey, state auditor, to CG WV Cert 2020 LLC, .13 acre, White Sulphur Corporation
G. Russell Rollyson Jr., appointee of the Honorable John B. McCuskey, state auditor, to CG WV Cert 2020 LLC, 40 P Hern, Irish Corner District
G. Russell Rollyson Jr., appointee of the Honorable John B. McCuskey, state auditor, to CG WV Cert 2020 LLC, 1.06 acres, Ronceverte Corporation
G. Russell Rollyson Jr., appointee of the Honorable John B. McCuskey, state auditor, to CG WV Cert 2020 LLC, 1.11 acres, Lewisburg Corporation
Leslie Oates, Suzan Desrosiers et al., to Kathryn Gay Flood, 21.70 acres, Lewisburg District
Core Rainelle Plaza LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, to LCP Rainelle Investors LLC, 5.75 acres, Rainelle Corporation
Greenbrier Legacy Cottage Development Company I Inc., a West Virginia corporation, to 1711 Holdings LLC a West Virginia limited liability company, Unit 7, Honeysuckle, White Sulphur District
Justin D. Holliday to Norma J. Holliday, .14 acre, Irish Corner District
