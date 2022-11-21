ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Winter Beerfest returns to Huntington Convention Center in February

By Courtney Shaw
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
The annual Cleveland Winter Beerfest at the Huntington Convention Center is coming back February 10-11.

The two-night event brings hundreds of breweries to the area.

Tickets are on sale now for early admission, connoisseur reception, or designated drivers. Prices for the event will increase on Dec. 26 when regular admission goes on sale.

Proceeds from the 2023 Cleveland Winter Beerfest will benefit their nonprofit partners The Music Settlement and The Ohio Music Education Society in their mission to expand music education and therapy.

Click here for more information.

