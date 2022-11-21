ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Firefighters battle 2-alarm house fire in South Tampa; family safely evacuates

By Rebekah Nelson
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iTk43_0jISTsM300

Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a large house fire on Monday morning that had a family of three inside, according to officials.

The fire consumed the house between West Laurel Road and West Leona Street shortly after 6:00 a.m., and firefighters were able to have it under control within an hour.

"Crews began with an offensive attack on the blaze, then converted to a defensive attack due the change in fire condition," Tampa Fire Rescue said ina press release. "The incident was upgraded to a 2nd alarm due to the size of the structure and additional manpower."

All three family members who were home at the time have since been accounted for and had no injuries.

Officials said it's still too early to know the full extent of the damage, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

There is no other information at this time. This story will be updated when further details are provided.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Dunedin woman dies after being pulled from fire

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Dunedin woman died on Thanksgiving Day from smoke-related injuries after being pulled from her burning home. Before Dunedin firefighters got the 911 call around 9 a.m. Thursday to the 1600 block of Lakeview Lane, neighbor Maurice Upton knew something was wrong. What You Need...
DUNEDIN, FL
observernews.net

Riverview’s Pebble Park opens with tour that speaks to its highlights

Among the visitors to Pebble Park in Riverview for its ribbon-cutting tour was Stacy White, who due to term limits clocked his final day as a Hillsborough County Commissioner on Nov. 21. White, whose District 4 seat includes the greater Riverview community, stepped down from public service after four years...
RIVERVIEW, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Fake bomb threat led to Largo Walmart evacuation

LARGO, Fla. — Police say they received a report of a bomb threat at a Walmart on Missouri Avenue North in Largo Monday. The threat turned out to be fake and came from an illegitimate number that can be used to prank call people, the public information officer for the Largo Police Department said.
LARGO, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy