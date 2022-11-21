Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Communities across northern Michigan celebrate Thanksgiving
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Across northern Michigan, community members gathered to volunteer and distribute free Thanksgiving meals. In Traverse City, people gathered at a parking lot Thursday afternoon for a community meal. Another story: Kids answer questions about Thanksgiving. Organizer Joel Beckham's intent was to create a space for those...
Hundreds Gather in Traverse City for 15th Annual Turkey Trot
People in Traverse City gathered early Thanksgiving to celebrate the season and get a little exercise before their big feast. The 15th annual Turkey Trot in Traverse City was a slippery one, according to organizer Brian Hagerty. “This year, while it’s awesome out, there’s freeze, thaw, freeze, thaw to deal...
UpNorthLive.com
Meals to be handed out in Traverse City for Thanksgiving
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- If you're looking for a place to have a Thanksgiving meal, one Traverse City man is making sure no one goes hungry and no one is alone. Joel Beckham plans to turn a vacant lot at the corner of Division and Randolph Streets in Traverse City into one big Thanksgiving table.
UpNorthLive.com
Restaurant closes doors for Thanksgiving to make meals for those in need
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One restaurant is closing its doors this Thanksgiving for the first time in seven years. Instead of hosting Thanksgiving at Bergstrom's Burgers, the staff is making food for Safe Harbor. "I just decided that based on what people are telling me, there's a need...
What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Holiday Activities for the Whole Family
With all your friends and family heading up for the holidays, it’s important to get out there and show there a little bit of what Michigan has to offer. Luckily, the Western Michigan Tourism Association has found tons of activities for the whole family. Stormcloud Brewing Co. is excited...
UpNorthLive.com
A look into the affordable housing issues in northern Michigan
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Odds are you're well aware of the high costs of rent or buying a home in northern Michigan. What you may not know is how to address those situations quickly. Turns out, no one really does. When it comes to housing, Traverse City may...
Northern Michigan town to be featured on Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI – There’s a Northern Michigan town that evokes “the real-life essence of the festive communities featured in Hallmark holiday movies” and it’s going to be featured on the Christmas Cam. Harbor Springs’ “showstopping” holiday displays will be available for everyone to view...
UpNorthLive.com
Northern Michigan foster parents honored on Adoption Day
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Supreme Court observed Adoption Day on Tuesday and a northern Michigan couple was honored for their work as foster parents. Steve and Rhonda Wurtz of Kalkaska have fostered 330 kids of all ages over the past 29 years. Some of those children joined them...
UpNorthLive.com
Cadillac church finds permanent home months after fire
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Wexford County church has now found a permanent home months after its original building burned down. In June, the people of Revival Center Church in Cadillac found their place of worship up in flames. By September, the group had renovated an abandoned JC Penny...
UpNorthLive.com
Tips on how to prevent Thanksgiving home cooking fires
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) --The countdown is on for Thanksgiving Day. According to the National Fire Prevention Association, Thanksgiving Day is the leading day for home cooking fires. These are some safety tips from the NFPA to keep in mind before you start preparing your Thanksgiving feast. Never leave...
Arkansas Couple Arrested in Manistee for Stealing Hundreds of Items
An Arkansas couple were arrested in Manistee for stealing hundreds of items across Northern Michigan. Troopers say the couple came to Michigan on Nov. 5 in a stolen car. Soon after, storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac and Ludington started reporting items being stolen. Troopers and detectives...
Arkansas couple arrested in Michigan after police seize hundreds of stolen items
(CBS DETROIT) - A couple from Arkansas was arrested in northern Michigan, and stolen property was seized, according to Michigan State Police.On Monday, Nov. 21, a search warrant was conducted at a residence on 1st Avenue in Manistee.According to MSP, hundreds of items of stolen property were seized.The items were stolen from storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac, and Ludington.The suspects are a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman who arrived in Michigan on Nov. 6 in a vehicle that was stolen in Arkansas.They are lodged at the Grand Traverse County Jail on retail fraud charges.
UpNorthLive.com
Michiganders travel for Thanksgiving as gas prices remain high
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The day before Thanksgiving is typically on of the busiest travel days of the year. But is that still the case this year with the high prices of gas and airfare?. Another story: Thanksgiving travel rush is back with some new habits. "Michigan is...
Up North Voice
Police seek missing Charlevoix man
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post is requesting help in. locating a missing 51-year-old man, Daniel Schuler, from East Jordan. Daniel Schuler is a white male, approximately 5’05” and 145 pounds. He was last seen on November 4, 2022, walking away from his residence on Scofield Rd near East Jordan. He has not been seen or heard from since.
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
UpNorthLive.com
East Jordan man reported missing
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing East Jordan man. Daniel Schuler, 51, is a white male who is 5'5 and weighs 145 pounds, MSP said. "He was last seen on November 4, 2022, walking away from his residence...
WNEM
Police seeking help finding missing East Jordan man
CHARLEVOIX, CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Police Gaylord Post needs help finding a missing 51-year-old man from East Jordan. Daniel Schuler has been missing since Nov. 4. He was walking away from his residence on Scofield Road near East Jordan. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
UpNorthLive.com
Couple arrested for stealing from storage units and businesses
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Arkansas couple was arrested and stolen property was seized after a search warrant was conducted in Manistee, according to Michigan State Police. MSP troopers and detectives conducted a search warrant at a residence on 1st Avenue in Manistee on Monday. Another story: Couple arrested...
What is the Biggest City in Northern Michigan?
Back in 2020, the population of Traverse City was around 15,000. In the Traverse City micropolitan area, the population registered at over 150,000 people. Traverse City is such a beautiful area of the state, and everyone I know absolutely loves it there. What makes Traverse City so special? According to...
Comments / 0