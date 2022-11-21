ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Communities across northern Michigan celebrate Thanksgiving

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Across northern Michigan, community members gathered to volunteer and distribute free Thanksgiving meals. In Traverse City, people gathered at a parking lot Thursday afternoon for a community meal. Another story: Kids answer questions about Thanksgiving. Organizer Joel Beckham's intent was to create a space for those...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Meals to be handed out in Traverse City for Thanksgiving

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- If you're looking for a place to have a Thanksgiving meal, one Traverse City man is making sure no one goes hungry and no one is alone. Joel Beckham plans to turn a vacant lot at the corner of Division and Randolph Streets in Traverse City into one big Thanksgiving table.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
A look into the affordable housing issues in northern Michigan

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Odds are you're well aware of the high costs of rent or buying a home in northern Michigan. What you may not know is how to address those situations quickly. Turns out, no one really does. When it comes to housing, Traverse City may...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Northern Michigan foster parents honored on Adoption Day

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Supreme Court observed Adoption Day on Tuesday and a northern Michigan couple was honored for their work as foster parents. Steve and Rhonda Wurtz of Kalkaska have fostered 330 kids of all ages over the past 29 years. Some of those children joined them...
KALKASKA, MI
Cadillac church finds permanent home months after fire

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Wexford County church has now found a permanent home months after its original building burned down. In June, the people of Revival Center Church in Cadillac found their place of worship up in flames. By September, the group had renovated an abandoned JC Penny...
CADILLAC, MI
Tips on how to prevent Thanksgiving home cooking fires

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) --The countdown is on for Thanksgiving Day. According to the National Fire Prevention Association, Thanksgiving Day is the leading day for home cooking fires. These are some safety tips from the NFPA to keep in mind before you start preparing your Thanksgiving feast. Never leave...
Arkansas couple arrested in Michigan after police seize hundreds of stolen items

(CBS DETROIT) - A couple from Arkansas was arrested in northern Michigan, and stolen property was seized, according to Michigan State Police.On Monday, Nov. 21, a search warrant was conducted at a residence on 1st Avenue in Manistee.According to MSP, hundreds of items of stolen property were seized.The items were stolen from storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac, and Ludington.The suspects are a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman who arrived in Michigan on Nov. 6 in a vehicle that was stolen in Arkansas.They are lodged at the Grand Traverse County Jail on retail fraud charges. 
MANISTEE, MI
Michiganders travel for Thanksgiving as gas prices remain high

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The day before Thanksgiving is typically on of the busiest travel days of the year. But is that still the case this year with the high prices of gas and airfare?. Another story: Thanksgiving travel rush is back with some new habits. "Michigan is...
MICHIGAN STATE
Police seek missing Charlevoix man

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post is requesting help in. locating a missing 51-year-old man, Daniel Schuler, from East Jordan. Daniel Schuler is a white male, approximately 5’05” and 145 pounds. He was last seen on November 4, 2022, walking away from his residence on Scofield Rd near East Jordan. He has not been seen or heard from since.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
East Jordan man reported missing

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing East Jordan man. Daniel Schuler, 51, is a white male who is 5'5 and weighs 145 pounds, MSP said. "He was last seen on November 4, 2022, walking away from his residence...
EAST JORDAN, MI
Police seeking help finding missing East Jordan man

CHARLEVOIX, CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Police Gaylord Post needs help finding a missing 51-year-old man from East Jordan. Daniel Schuler has been missing since Nov. 4. He was walking away from his residence on Scofield Road near East Jordan. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
EAST JORDAN, MI
Couple arrested for stealing from storage units and businesses

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Arkansas couple was arrested and stolen property was seized after a search warrant was conducted in Manistee, according to Michigan State Police. MSP troopers and detectives conducted a search warrant at a residence on 1st Avenue in Manistee on Monday. Another story: Couple arrested...
MANISTEE, MI
What is the Biggest City in Northern Michigan?

Back in 2020, the population of Traverse City was around 15,000. In the Traverse City micropolitan area, the population registered at over 150,000 people. Traverse City is such a beautiful area of the state, and everyone I know absolutely loves it there. What makes Traverse City so special? According to...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

