Out from under Huawei's shadow, Honor is taking aim at Samsung's foldable market lead with the Magic Vs. Honor desperately wants to step out from the lingering shadow of its former parent, Huawei. In its effort to demonstrate it is indeed its own company, Honor is summoning all of its comparatively meager resources and swinging for the fences. The Honor Magic Vs is its second foldable phone but the first that will see a global launch and after spending a few hours with it, I have to admit, it looks pretty good.

2 DAYS AGO