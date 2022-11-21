Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
Honor Magic Vs hands-on impressions: The on-paper foldable king
Out from under Huawei's shadow, Honor is taking aim at Samsung's foldable market lead with the Magic Vs. Honor desperately wants to step out from the lingering shadow of its former parent, Huawei. In its effort to demonstrate it is indeed its own company, Honor is summoning all of its comparatively meager resources and swinging for the fences. The Honor Magic Vs is its second foldable phone but the first that will see a global launch and after spending a few hours with it, I have to admit, it looks pretty good.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📱 Hands-on with this Galaxy Z Fold 4 rival
☕ Hey all! We’ve got leftover pizza from last night, so lunch is going to be fantastic. In today’s edition, we go hands-on with the brand-new Honor Magic Vs foldable. Check out our thoughts below. Honor’s global foldable ambition. Honor announced the Magic Vs foldable phone in...
Android Authority
The OnePlus 10 Pro is a fantastic deal at $550 for Black Friday
This deal makes the OnePlus 10 Pro cheaper than Samsung's discounted flagship phones and the discounted Pixel 7 Pro. The OnePlus 10 Pro was a solid offer at launch for $800, although it wasn’t without its flaws. Fortunately, the device has received a hefty price cut as part of Black Friday 2022 promotions.
Android Authority
The Galaxy S23 series could offer satellite support with a key upgrade
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will reportedly gain satellite connectivity. It’s believed Samsung is working on sending texts and images via satellite. Apple and Huawei don’t support image transmission over satellite. We’ve already seen Apple and Huawei offer satellite connectivity on their newest flagship phones, but it sounds...
Android Authority
Save up to $130 on these Black Friday Chromebook deals
Deals on Chromebooks from Acer, Asus, HP, and Lenovo. Black Friday is still raging on, with deals on a variety of tech products like smartphones, earbuds, tablets, and more. But if you’re looking for a laptop, you may be interested in some of the latest deals on Chromebooks. At...
Android Authority
You told us: You prefer stock Pixel 7 Pro images to a photographer's edits
It seems like you prefer unedited Pixel 7 Pro shots over edited snaps. Today’s leading smartphone cameras deliver impressive picture quality, offering minimal noise in most conditions, flexible zoom, great low-light capabilities, and more. The differences ultimately boil down to colors, white balance, and other variables. Android Authority colleague...
Android Authority
The Logitech MX Keys made my laptop-to-PC transition a breeze
Slim, wireless, and a dream to type on. A few months ago I finally did it. I built my first PC. After years of waiting for GPU prices to drop and days of deliberating over components, I locked in my choices on PCPartPicker. However, there was one crucial item I wasn’t quite sure about: the keyboard.
Android Authority
Save up to $450 in the latest Samsung tablet and laptop Black Friday deals
There are new low prices on everything from the Galaxy Tab A8 to the Galaxy Book 2 Pro laptops right now. With just hours until Black Friday, some of the best devices on the market are at unbeatable prices. We’re immediately looking at you, Samsung, with a huge array of unprecedented tablet and laptop deals to choose from right now. There’s as much as 39% off these popular devices in discounts that are befitting of the sales.
Android Authority
Black Friday soundbar deals: Up to 54% off Samsung, Sony, Bose, and more
Save as much as $500 when you enhance your entertainment center with these fantastic soundbar deals. Let’s face it: the audio coming out of your TV sucks. If you want to experience deeper booms and crisper highs, you need something better. A multi-speaker solution is best, but the simplicity of a soundbar can’t be beaten. Thankfully, there are some great deals on soundbars for Black Friday 2022.
Android Authority
We asked, you told us: This is the phone brand you want most in your country
Google was the big winner here, with Sony and Xiaomi gaining plenty of votes too. There are loads of smartphone brands out there, but the unfortunate fact is that some brands simply aren’t available in your neck of the woods. For example, Google’s Pixel phones aren’t available in Latin America, many Asian markets, or Africa. Meanwhile, the US misses out on many Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme.
Android Authority
Poll: Do you own a mobile tripod for your smartphone?
Smartphone tripods are handy for several situations, but do you actually own one?. Today’s smartphones come with some smart imaging tech, allowing you to shoot night mode snaps and even some long exposures without the use of a tripod. There are still times when you might need a mobile...
Android Authority
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (Nov. 23)
Here is a weekly selection of Android wallpapers created by our readers and members of the Android Authority team!. Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.
Comments / 0