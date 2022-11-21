On the topic of “My Pledge to Our Veterans” for the 2022/23 Veterans of Foreign Wars National Essay Contest, the winners from Nebraska City Lourdes Junior High are Christopher J. Flores, eighth grade, third place; Brandon J. Schnitzer, seventh grade, second place; Lillian Ann Dorman, seventh grade, first place. The essay had to be between 300 and 400 words. Checks of appropriate amounts were awarded to each winner. Presenters from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2634 are Senior Vice Commander Roger L. Kopf, Quartermaster/Adjutant Gary Hobbie, and Auxiliary member Nancy Giles.

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO