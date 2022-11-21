Read full article on original website
Related
SILVER ALERT: Arkansas State Police searching for 87-year-old man from White County
The Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for a man missing from White County.
City employee in critical condition after Little Rock shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., issued the following statement today regarding the incident:. “All of us at the City of Little Rock are both shocked and saddened to learn that a colleague was critically injured in a shooting today. Two employees of the Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs were in a city pickup truck, working in the area of Charles Bussey and Elm, when the vehicle was struck by gunfire and one employee was hit.
mysaline.com
Failure to Appear and Criminal Trespass in Wednesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 11252022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
fox16.com
LRPD: City employee injured in shooting near South Elm Street
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police confirmed Friday morning that a city employee was injured in a shooting. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the shooting happened at the intersection of Charles Bussey and Elm Street shortly after 10:15 a.m. Officials with LRPD stated that the victim...
mdmh-conway.com
Additional information from the Conway homicide investigation
Conway, Arkansas – A 25-year-old woman was allegedly found shot to death in her car outside a house, according to Conway Police, who are currently investigating the homicide. Early on Monday morning, it occurred on the 300 block of Reedy Road in Conway. No one has been detained as...
Arkansas State Police investigating Lonoke Co. inmate death
Arkansas State Police are investigating after an inmate death Sunday at the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office.
KATV
WATCH: Masked suspect steals handgun from central Arkansas gun shop. Do you recognize him?
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police in North Little Rock are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect they said stole a handgun from a local gun shop. According to police, the masked shoplifter stole the weapon from Don's Weaponry and Shooter's Gallery on Nov. 12. If you can...
KATV
Mayor Frank Scott Jr. says he is praying for a full recovery of the city employee
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The City of Little Rock announced on Friday that Little Rock Police Officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Charles Bussey and Elm Street. At 10:18 a.m. officers arrived on the scene and discovered that one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound.
More details emerge from Conway homicide investigation
Conway Police are investigating an early morning homicide where they say a 25-year-old woman was found shot dead in her vehicle outside a home.
Arkansas State Police release information on I-430 shooting investigation
Arkansas State Police have released information regarding a shooting that happened on Saturday night.
KATV
BOLO: Jacksonville police are looking for an excavator and trailer
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department announced Thursday they are looking for a missing excavator and trailer. The excavator and trailer went missing on an unknown date within a two-week time period. The excavator is a Kubota, but any other information like a VIN number is not...
KATV
BOLO: police looking for a man involved in a fraudulent use at a Walmart
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a suspect that they believe was involved in fraudulent use at a Walmart in Jacksonville. Police are asking the public to help identify this suspect. If you or anyone you know have any information on this theft, contact...
Lonoke County prison recovery program goes viral on TikTok
The Lonoke County Sheriff's Office is using former inmates to help its neighbors get out of a life of crime, and it is becoming viral while doing so.
mysaline.com
Guns, Drugs, and Theft in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 11222022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Conway police rule Monday death as homicide
The Conway Police Department said they are currently investigating a potential homicide.
Police urge caution ahead of busy holiday shopping season
BRYANT, Ark. — We've all heard stories of a package being stolen off a neighbor's porch or a car getting broken into— now, as we head into a busy holiday shopping season, law enforcement shared some tips to make sure those stories are significantly less common this year.
KATV
AMBER Alert canceled after 14-year-old Sebastian County girl found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 10:16 a.m:. The Amber Alert for Madison Baker has been inactivated. An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl from Sebastian County. The Arkansas State Police said that Madison Baker went missing at 5:28 p.m. and was last seen in Barling, Arkansas.
mysaline.com
Debt, Divorce, and Orders of Protection in Tuesday’s Saline County Court Filings 11232022
63cv-22-1430 Sutter & Gillham Pllc V Christina Marziale Et Al, Civil – Other, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63cv-22-1433 Credit Acceptance Corp V Karena Fillion Etal, Contract – Other, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63cv-22-1435 Credit Acceptance Corp V Elmantony Veasey Etal, Contract – Other, 22nd...
magnoliareporter.com
Truck crashes into parked RV, killing occupant
A man inside a parked recreational vehicle died Tuesday in a wreck at 173 Thornton Ferry Road in Hot Springs. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Daniel Chavez, 37, of Hot Springs was driving a Ford F-250 truck south on the road. The truck crossed the center line and exited the road into the northbound lane’s roadside, where it struck the RV. The first RV then struck a second parked RV.
One dead, two injured after driver crashes into parked RVs
MAYFLOWER, Ark. — One person is dead following a deadly collision in Hot Springs on Monday. According to authorities, the incident happened on Nov. 21 around 4:27 p.m. as a truck driver was traveling along Thornton Ferry Street in Garland County. The driver, who was driving a 2018 Ford...
