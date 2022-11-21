ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, AR

THV11

City employee in critical condition after Little Rock shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., issued the following statement today regarding the incident:. “All of us at the City of Little Rock are both shocked and saddened to learn that a colleague was critically injured in a shooting today. Two employees of the Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs were in a city pickup truck, working in the area of Charles Bussey and Elm, when the vehicle was struck by gunfire and one employee was hit.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fox16.com

LRPD: City employee injured in shooting near South Elm Street

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police confirmed Friday morning that a city employee was injured in a shooting. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the shooting happened at the intersection of Charles Bussey and Elm Street shortly after 10:15 a.m. Officials with LRPD stated that the victim...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mdmh-conway.com

Additional information from the Conway homicide investigation

Conway, Arkansas – A 25-year-old woman was allegedly found shot to death in her car outside a house, according to Conway Police, who are currently investigating the homicide. Early on Monday morning, it occurred on the 300 block of Reedy Road in Conway. No one has been detained as...
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Police urge caution ahead of busy holiday shopping season

BRYANT, Ark. — We've all heard stories of a package being stolen off a neighbor's porch or a car getting broken into— now, as we head into a busy holiday shopping season, law enforcement shared some tips to make sure those stories are significantly less common this year.
BRYANT, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Truck crashes into parked RV, killing occupant

A man inside a parked recreational vehicle died Tuesday in a wreck at 173 Thornton Ferry Road in Hot Springs. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Daniel Chavez, 37, of Hot Springs was driving a Ford F-250 truck south on the road. The truck crossed the center line and exited the road into the northbound lane’s roadside, where it struck the RV. The first RV then struck a second parked RV.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
