ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD lieutenant who nearly died of COVID wins fight for disability pension

By Elizabeth Keogh, Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q43qf_0jISSaXA00
Yvan Pierrelouis arrives home from the hospital on Sept. 12, 2020. Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS

An NYPD lieutenant who nearly lost his life battling a COVID-19 infection he caught on the job has won his fight to retire with a disability pension.

Lt. Yvan Pierre-Louis retired from the Police Department last Tuesday, closing out a 32-year career.

Pierre-Louis is one of about 10 officers of different ranks who came down with very serious cases of COVID during the early days of the pandemic. These officers were never able to work full duty again, said Lou Turco, who heads the NYPD’s Lieutenants Benevolent Association.

The city’s Police Pension Fund approved Pierre-Louis’ plea to receive the same disability pension any officer injured in the line of duty would take home — a decision Turco praised as “the right move.”

“When the whole thing started with COVID, we thought of 9/11,” said Turco. “We were told the air quality was fine, and that was a lie. People subsequently have gotten cancer and died from all those toxins.

“When COVID hit, all the union presidents sat with the departments and said, ‘We can’t go through what we did with 9/11,’ ” Turco recounted.

The Police Pension Fund has shown willingness to grant disability pensions in severe COVID cases.

NYPD Detective Mike Smith, who nearly died of COVID — he was given last rites — won a disability pension in June. As they weighed Smith’s pension request, Police Pension Fund board members said each COVID-related case would be evaluated separately, partly because it’s not easy to determine the source of a COVID infection.

Pierre-Louis, 61, believes he caught the deadly bug around March 20, 2020, while assigned to courthouse duty in Manhattan. He has not worked since.

“The judges and the lawyers were wearing masks, but we weren’t wearing masks,” he recalled. “There was a nurse at Central Booking that took my temperature. It was a little high — 99.1 degrees.”

He quickly fell ill and was confined to his home in Hempstead, L.I., for a week before he was hospitalized.

Pierre-Louis was comatose and attached to a ventilator for more than two months, and hospitalized for more than five. Like Detective Smith, he was given last rites when it was believed he would not survive the virus.

But Pierre-Louis grew stronger and began to recover — a feat doctors told him was a “miracle.”

“The doctor would cry because that’s the first time they had a critical [COVID] patient that was supposed to die leave,” Pierre-Louis said. “They thought they’d put me in the morgue, the doctors thought I wasn’t going to leave.”

Pierre-Louis — who while on the job had never had any illness more serious than a cold — now endures COVID-related nerve damage and needs an oxygen tank to breathe.

“I love music, I love dancing,” he said. “If I tried to dance, after one or two minutes I have to stop, because dance is a physical movement, and if you do that your oxygen level goes down.”

The grandfather of eight children said had it not been for the infection, he would have stayed with the NYPD “until the department kicked me out.”

“I cannot say anything bad about the Police Department,” he said. “They’ve got some great people. Everything I asked them to do, they do it for me without any question. They were good to me.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 44

Crystal Stiles
4d ago

this app is ridiculous they claim u can't make racist hateful remarks and I see it everyday covif or any disease does everyone differently they worked over 30 years and every person of color isn't lazy uneducated, on government assistance violent or da terrible things I hear yall say up hear many of u couldn't walk a day in our shoes if it was someone of ur color u would have been cheering dem on I love every race even though I can't take da wicked things they do but our only judge is God and each and everyone of us will have our judgment day all I can do is keep praying 🙏 for us all

Reply(3)
25
Tijwana Hairstion
4d ago

congratulations it's time for you to retire and travel the world enjoy your life👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽

Reply
10
Penelope Maxwell
4d ago

Good 👍 I’m glad the NYPD did the right thing 🙏 He deserves it 👏

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Girl, 14, struck by stray bullet outside Bronx playground, NYPD says

A14-year-old girl was shot in the leg at a Bronx playground on Thanksgiving, cops said Friday. The teen was near the basketball courts outside the New York City Housing Authority’s Edenwald Houses by the corner of Schieffelin Ave. and E. 225th St. about 2:30 p.m. Thursday when shots rang out, police said. A stray bullet hit the girl in the right leg. She was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center. ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

NYPD releases images of gunman who shot Bronx gas station attendant in the head

The gunman who shot a Bronx gas station employee pretended he was having car trouble before he blasted his victim in the head, critically injuring him, police said Friday. Sporting a ski-mask and a blue hooded sweatshirt, the triggerman stormed up to the locked office at the Sunoco gas station on Boston Road at Astor Ave. in Allerton at 7 p.m. Tuesday and started banging on the door. Three ...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Nassau police: Inmate who died from overdose identified as Brooklyn man

Police identified the inmate who officials say died at the Nassau County Correctional Center as Nikita Pertsev, of Brooklyn. On Wednesday, the 29-year-old inmate at the East Meadow facility suffered a medical emergency brought on by an overdose of an unknown substance. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman released a statement...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily News

Cops arrest 18-year-old in fatal Bronx stabbing

A teenager has been arrested for the fatal stabbing of a man in a Bronx apartment building, police said Friday. Detectives took Taliq Carter, 18, into custody Thursday after he showed up at precinct stationhouse, cops said. Investigators identified Carter as a suspect in the death of Rodney Truss, who was knifed in the hallway of his Westchester Ave. building early Wednesday as Carter visited ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

FDNY bars civilians on fireboat rides five months after Belgian firefighter died in crash

No civilians will be allowed to ride on FDNY fire boats unless the trip is approved by the department’s chief of fire operations, the FDNY said Friday — five months after a rogue fire boat trip ended in the death of a visiting Belgian firefighter. The rules come as the estate of Sgt. Johnny Beernaert prepares to sue the city over the fatal June 17 East River crash, the Daily News has learned. ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Still Unsolved

NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 Neighbors

Ana Del Valle and Basil GrayPhoto by(NBC New York) The New York City Police Department is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information. They are looking for anything that will help them find answers with regard to the murders of a Brooklyn woman and her neighbor. Both were found dead in their apartments in 2018. Investigators believe that both cases are linked. However, they have not been able to find a suspect and solve the case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Man takes off pants and underwear and tries to rape stranger on Manhattan subway train

A man took off his pants and underwear and tried to rape a woman on a Manhattan subway train, police said Thursday. The 24-year-old victim was riding an uptown No. 4 train when Chris Tapia, 23, doffed his pants and underwear and laid on top of her about 11:30 p.m. Nov. 17, cops said. He groped her and tried to pull her skirt down. The woman fled to another train car. Tapia got off the train at ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Bronx BMW driver fleeing NYPD slams into cop, rams police vehicles

A Bronx BMW driver fleeing NYPD cops slammed into an officer and rammed two police vehicles, authorities said Thursday. NYPD cops in an unmarked vehicle spotted a man changing a license plate on a gray 2007 BMW M5 on Loring Place North near W. 183rd St. in University Heights at about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The cops parked their vehicle just in front of the BMW while a second unmarked ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy