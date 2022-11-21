Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The police accuse the mother of killing her missing childkandelSavannah, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Missing From His Playpen: Quinton SimonNikSavannah, GA
When You Feel "Held Hostage" In A Toxic RelationshipThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Related
WSAV-TV
As city preps Christmas tree lighting, Broughton Street remains incomplete
As several hundred people visit Downtown for Savannah's Holiday tree light celebration, the street in front of the city's tree is still a construction site. As city preps Christmas tree lighting, Broughton …. As several hundred people visit Downtown for Savannah's Holiday tree light celebration, the street in front of...
WJCL
Police: 2 shot, 1 killed in Savannah's Windsor Forest neighborhood
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 1:45 p.m.:Police say a 31-year-old man has died from his injuries following the shooting. On Wednesday, SPD issued a statement which read officers arrived on scene around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. One of the victims, identified as Mykel Price, died from his injuries. Another man suffered...
WSAV-TV
Advice from police on how to shop safely this Black Friday
Stores are opening up early Friday morning to welcome in Black Friday shoppers. Many shoppers are getting an early start and it's important to be safe out there. Advice from police on how to shop safely this Black …. Stores are opening up early Friday morning to welcome in Black...
WSAV-TV
Police search for missing teen last seen Wednesday
Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday. Police search for missing teen last seen Wednesday. Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday. Police warn of possible scams this holiday season. Police warn of possible scams this holiday season.
abcnews4.com
Drivers stuck in 10-mile slowdown on I-95 nearing Georgia border
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is picking up early Wednesday evening as travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob says there is a 10-mile slowdown southbound on I-95 prior to the Hardeeville interchange as of 5:35 p.m. SCDOT says heavy traffic...
Richmond Hill residents speak out about wild pigs damaging yards
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — For years, feral swine (also known as wild pigs) have shown up in neighborhoods across the United States, including the local area. “It’s very common. We obviously live near the marshy areas, and we have several different kinds of animals that come through, deer, pigs, all that kind of stuff,” said […]
wtoc.com
Rincon Fire Department dedicates fire truck to longtime firefighter
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon and the Rincon Fire Department dedicated one of their firetrucks to a longtime firefighter. Gary Kocher, 35, is a certified firefighter with Suppression for the Rincon Fire Department. Kocher was one of the first paid firefighters in the Lealman Fire Department in...
Midtown Savannah fire displaces 4 Monday afternoon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A house fire in Midtown Savannah displaced four people on Monday. The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) said a home in the 1500 block of E. 53rd Street caught fire around 4:30 p.m. Firefighters put out the flames in about 15 minutes and fully cleared the scene about an hour and a half […]
wtoc.com
Fire destroys historic home in Liberty Co.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic home in Liberty County now burned to the ground after a chimney fire spread to the rest of the home. Multiple fire departments responded to the fire, but were unable to save the home. The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating and the...
wtoc.com
Hilton Head Island residents come together for Thanksgiving at Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a Thanksgiving tradition that’s been happening for nearly two dozen years. About 1,400 people came to a restaurant on Hilton Head Island to enjoy a free meal as one community. “In 1998, there was an article in the Island news packet...
WSAV-TV
More guns stolen from unlocked cars this year than in past 4 years
More guns have been stolen from unlocked cars this year than in the past four years. More guns stolen from unlocked cars this year than …. More guns have been stolen from unlocked cars this year than in the past four years. Chatham County to offer early voting on Saturday...
wtoc.com
Two injured after shooting on Winwood Place
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two males injured. The shooting took place in the 500 block of Winwood Place. One victim received serious injuries and the other received non life-threatening injuries, officials say. WTOC will keep you up to date as...
wtoc.com
City of Savannah offering free parking opportunities in city-owned garages
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will offer free parking in city-owned garages downtown on specific days during the holiday season. According to the city, free parking in city-owned garages will be available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Nov. 29 through Dec. 28, from noon to 8 p.m. People...
Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah
Editor’s note: This story was originally published Tuesday night. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another injured. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at 4:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Winwood Place. The two men found at the scene were taken to a […]
wspa.com
Mother of missing Quinton Simon arrested after remains found in Georgia landfill
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon. https://www.wspa.com/news/state-news/mother-of-missing-20-month-old-boy-arrested-and-charged-with-murder-in-georgia/. Mother of missing Quinton Simon arrested after remains …. CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested Leilani Simon, the...
WJCL
TMT Farms opens Christmas lights display
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — TMT Farms opened their farm for the 28th year for their 2.5-mile Christmas lights drive-thru. It started as a simple manger scene for friends and family in 1994. Today, hundreds of cars line up off Old River Road to get into the Christmas spirit. It takes months to build the elaborate holiday maze, and the Thompson family does it all out of pocket.
Early morning shooting leads to one man dead, Brunswick Police say
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — According to the Brunswick Police Department, at around 1:47 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, off-duty police were at 1800 Norwich St. when they heard gunfire coming from around the corner. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Once police arrived at the location where the initial...
WSAV-TV
Savannah welcomes new fire chief on Wednesday
Savannah welcomed a new fire chief earlier on Wednesday, Elzie Kitchen took his oath of office at City Hall. Savannah welcomed a new fire chief earlier on Wednesday, Elzie Kitchen took his oath of office at City Hall. Leilani Simon denied bond on Wednesday. Leilani is facing several charges after...
WSAV-TV
Leilani Simon arrested for the murder of Quinton Simon
Leilani Simon arrested for the murder of Quinton Simon - Brett Live. Leilani Simon arrested for the murder of Quinton …. Leilani Simon arrested for the murder of Quinton Simon - Brett Live. Hyundai Mobis auto supplier plant moving to Richmond …. Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Hyundai Mobis,...
Comments / 1