Midway, GA

WSAV-TV

As city preps Christmas tree lighting, Broughton Street remains incomplete

As several hundred people visit Downtown for Savannah's Holiday tree light celebration, the street in front of the city's tree is still a construction site.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police: 2 shot, 1 killed in Savannah's Windsor Forest neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 1:45 p.m.:Police say a 31-year-old man has died from his injuries following the shooting. On Wednesday, SPD issued a statement which read officers arrived on scene around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. One of the victims, identified as Mykel Price, died from his injuries. Another man suffered
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Advice from police on how to shop safely this Black Friday

Stores are opening up early Friday morning to welcome in Black Friday shoppers. Many shoppers are getting an early start and it's important to be safe out there.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Police search for missing teen last seen Wednesday

Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday.
SAVANNAH, GA
abcnews4.com

Drivers stuck in 10-mile slowdown on I-95 nearing Georgia border

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is picking up early Wednesday evening as travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob says there is a 10-mile slowdown southbound on I-95 prior to the Hardeeville interchange as of 5:35 p.m. SCDOT says heavy traffic
HARDEEVILLE, SC
wtoc.com

Rincon Fire Department dedicates fire truck to longtime firefighter

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon and the Rincon Fire Department dedicated one of their firetrucks to a longtime firefighter. Gary Kocher, 35, is a certified firefighter with Suppression for the Rincon Fire Department. Kocher was one of the first paid firefighters in the Lealman Fire Department in
RINCON, GA
WSAV News 3

Midtown Savannah fire displaces 4 Monday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A house fire in Midtown Savannah displaced four people on Monday. The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) said a home in the 1500 block of E. 53rd Street caught fire around 4:30 p.m. Firefighters put out the flames in about 15 minutes and fully cleared the scene about an hour and a half […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Fire destroys historic home in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic home in Liberty County now burned to the ground after a chimney fire spread to the rest of the home. Multiple fire departments responded to the fire, but were unable to save the home. The State Fire Marshall's Office is investigating and the
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Two injured after shooting on Winwood Place

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two males injured. The shooting took place in the 500 block of Winwood Place. One victim received serious injuries and the other received non life-threatening injuries, officials say.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah

Editor’s note: This story was originally published Tuesday night. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another injured. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at 4:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Winwood Place. The two men found at the scene were taken to a […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wspa.com

Mother of missing Quinton Simon arrested after remains found in Georgia landfill

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

TMT Farms opens Christmas lights display

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — TMT Farms opened their farm for the 28th year for their 2.5-mile Christmas lights drive-thru. It started as a simple manger scene for friends and family in 1994. Today, hundreds of cars line up off Old River Road to get into the Christmas spirit. It takes months to build the elaborate holiday maze, and the Thompson family does it all out of pocket.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV-TV

Savannah welcomes new fire chief on Wednesday

Savannah welcomed a new fire chief earlier on Wednesday, Elzie Kitchen took his oath of office at City Hall.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Leilani Simon arrested for the murder of Quinton Simon

Leilani Simon arrested for the murder of Quinton Simon
SAVANNAH, GA

