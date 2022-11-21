Jacobs Solutions: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $225.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.75. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.80 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The construction and technical services company posted revenue of $3.88 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.82 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $644 million, or $4.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.92 billion.

