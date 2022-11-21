Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Wildcats blast Fort Lewis behind career-high 37 points from Zacharias
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – Lauren Zacharias scored a career-high 37 points as the Wayne State women’s team dominated Fort Lewis 90-60 on Friday in Colorado. The Wildcats never trailed in the game, building leads as large as 33 points against the Skyhawks. Zacharias drained 12-of-17 shots, including 7-of-10...
News Channel Nebraska
Four Wayne State volleyball players earn Academic All-District honors
WAYNE, Neb. -- Four Wayne State College volleyball players were named to the 2022 CoSIDA Academic All-District Team announced Tuesday. Sophomore Taya Beller, juniors Kelsie Cada and Rachel Walker and senior Jessie Brandl now advance to the Academic All-America ballot with honorees to be announced in late December. The Academic...
News Channel Nebraska
Waterfowl death at Lewis & Clark State Recreational Area leads to advisory
CROFTON, Neb. -- A mass waterfowl death at the Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area in northeast Nebraska has prompted state officials to urge caution to potential vistors. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, the bird die-off was reported on Tuesday. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected the waterfowl,...
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Livestock Judging Team raising travel funds with annual Classic Steer and Heifer Show
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A community college in northeast Nebraska is holding a livestock show this weekend. Northeast Community College is holding its 37th Annual NECC Livestock Classic Steer and Heifer Show this Friday and Saturday. The classic will showcase two showmanship events, along with two breeding Heifer showcases and a...
News Channel Nebraska
Best Italian Cuisine in the Midwest
Tourists would never guess this, but a little-known fact about Des Moines is that it's home to some of the best Italian cuisine in the Midwest. A melting pot of different cheeses, meats, and sauces that are just as delicious as they are addicting. It's the Land of Graziano's and Home of the Steak de Burgo.
News Channel Nebraska
Americarts project at former sale barn facility potentially in jeopardy
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska entertainment center appears to be in jeopardy. Americarts announced Tuesday that it is no longer in a purchase agreement with the owners of the Livestock Sales Barn property. The Americarts founders said they were grateful to have had the opportunity to try to repurpose...
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Nebraska teen found
HOSKINS, Neb. -- Stanton County Sheriff's Office said that Deztinee Bare was found Wednesday morning. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was looking from a missing teen female from the Hoskins area. The Sheriff's Office said that 15-year-old Deztinee Bare went missing Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., and that she was possibly...
News Channel Nebraska
Winside HS students build shelters for feral cats this winter
WINSIDE, Neb. -- High school students in a northeast Nebraska town are helping out their local feral cats. Winside High School students created little homes for cats in their community so these furry felines have a place to go this winter. Emma Burris-Janssen is one of a few community members...
News Channel Nebraska
Hoskins teen found, returned to Wayne County
HOSKINS, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska said that Deztinee Bare was found Wednesday morning around 10 a.m. in Stanton. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they found Bare and returned her to Wayne County. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said they were looking from a missing teen female from...
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple-vehicle accident slows down Norfolk traffic Tuesday evening
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A multiple-car accident in northeast Nebraska slowed down traffic Tuesday evening. At about 7:02 pm, Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to the 1400 block of Pasewalk Avenue for an accident that involved multiple vehicles. When on the scene, a pickup truck could be seen in the middle...
News Channel Nebraska
'Rage Room' in Norfolk provides an opportunity to release stress
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A shop in Madison County has a unique attraction for customers to enjoy. Wisper Skate Shop, located in the Sunset Plaza Mall in Norfolk, recently opened up a ‘Rage Room’. Owner Bryce Schmitz said it's a place where everyone can come and let off some...
News Channel Nebraska
Firefighters association elects Chadron volunteer to serve as second vice president
NORFOLK - A veteran volunteer fire fighter in the panhandle was recognized by his peers at the Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighters Association (NSVFA) Annual Conference in Norfolk on Oct. 23. Scott Schremmer, member of the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department, was elected as 2nd Vice President of the NSVFA. He was...
News Channel Nebraska
Small businesses in downtown Norfolk also benefit from Black Friday
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Friday after Thanksgiving, also known as Black Friday, marks one of the biggest shopping days of the year. It gives shoppers an opportunity to cash in on customer-friendly deals. Places like Target and Walmart are some of the busiest stores this time of the year and...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man accused of making threats with knife
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 29-year-old Norfolk man is facing felony charges after an arrest early Wednesday morning. Shortly before 1:00 a.m., Norfolk Police responded to a reported disturbance outside an apartment on N. 25th Street. A caller stated that a man was pounding on their door while holding a large knife.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk's Hometown Holidays Festival
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk held its annual Hometown Holidays Festival Tuesday night. All those who attended had a number of activities to attend from 4:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Along with many holiday activities, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus made a stop in town with a letters to Santa mailbox.
