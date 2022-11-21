ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechRadar

Black Friday gaming deals LIVE for Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X

All the best Black Friday gaming deals in one place. Black Friday gaming deals are already underway, even if the big day is still days away. We’ve been seeing gaming deals crop up all week, with more breaking cover every hour. We’ve seen steep discounts on Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch OLED, and, well, not on the PS5 itself yet, but PS5 SSDs are down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen.
The Independent

Black Friday 2022: Best deals on TVs, air fryers, Dyson hair dryer, Airpods pro and more

Black Friday 2022 is finally here, and it’s the sales extravaganza of the year. There are thousands of offers to be had across everything from air fryers, dehumidifiers, mattresses, fashion, beauty and toys to TVs, gaming, tech, mobile phones and laptops – and we at IndyBest are here to bring you the best deals as they drop.Almost all the big-name brands are taking part, including Pandora, Nintendo, Lego, Ugg, Ninja, Meta, Dyson, Tefal, The White Company, Molton Brown and Shark. Similarly, the likes of Amazon, Very, Asda, Apple, Argos, Boots, Currys and John Lewis & Partners have all slashed their prices...
TechRadar

Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU is teaching scalpers a well-deserved lesson

Nvidia’s RTX 4080 GPU is freshly on the scene, and we’ve seen stock shortages in the early days of the graphics card – but the good news is that scalpers trying to capitalize on reselling these cards appear to be mostly falling flat on their faces. As...
TechRadar

Save a massive $80 on this vibrant portable monitor

With remote and hybrid working on the rise, portable monitors are becoming increasingly popular for those who need more screen-space to work (and play) than their laptop allows. And there’s one major star in this year’s best Black Friday portable monitor deals. The Acer 16PM6Q is available from...
TechRadar

Looking for a cheap Black Friday TV deal? Get a Samsung 50-inch 4K TV for $298

The Black Friday deals event has finally arrived, and if you're looking to snag a cheap TV at this year's sale - you're in luck. We've spotted this Samsung 50-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a stunningly-low price of just $298 (opens in new tab) (was $379.99). That's not only the lowest price we've seen for this model but also an incredible value for a mid-size 4K TV which makes it our favorite cheap Black Friday TV deal.
TechRadar

This top video editor gets a stellar Black Friday discount

We’ve been tracking the best Black Friday deals - and with up to 40% off, CyberLink is offering some unmissable deals for creatives looking for video editing software, audio editors, and photo editors. This Black Friday through Cyber Monday, you can pick up CyberLink PowerDirector for $48.99 (opens in...
TechRadar

This Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal might just be the best we've ever seen

Planning on picking up an Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal? The following is certainly the right one for you. Black Friday deals continue apace across all kinds of gaming hardware this week, but the following Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deal is among the cream of the crop. It includes the headset and a pair of controllers, alongside Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber, both of which are easily some of the best VR games around.
TechRadar

Up to $400 off the iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) is a rare gem of a Black Friday iPad deal

Best Buy has just served up what will likely remain one of the best Black Friday iPad deals of 2022, knocking up to $400 off the iPad Pro 12.9 (2021). Despite the new M2-powered 12.9-inch iPad Pro now on the scene, its predecessor remains one of the best iPads and best tablets on the market, with this reduction making another high-end Apple offering that much more attainable.
TechRadar

Act fast: Argos has amazing Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundles right now

If you've been looking for a great Black Friday Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch OLED bundle then look no further as Argos has just made some of the best even better. Right now, if you pick up the Nintendo Switch Neon Console & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle for £259.99 at Argos (opens in new tab) in the UK, you can add a select game for just £20 – for a total of £279.99.
TechRadar

Black Friday record player deals bring offers on Audio-Technica and more turntables

The best turntables are an obvious choice for Black Friday shopping since they, like other audio gear such as headphones and wireless speakers, typically get juicy deals during the holiday season. Whether you’re looking to score a record player for yourself or to buy an inexpensive one as a gift for a family member or friend, this is a good time to be investing in the vinyl future.
TechRadar

Rare Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti Black Friday deal lets you upgrade your PC for less than a PS5

If you've been hankering to upgrade your gaming PC, then we've found the Black Friday deal for you, with retailer Box cutting the price of the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU to just £479.99 (opens in new tab) – down from almost £800. (Not in the UK? Don't worry, we have RTX 3060 Ti deals in the US and other locations below.)
TechRadar

My work-life balance sucks so I bought a new Samsung TV on Black Friday

There are some advantages of being a technology journalist, and one of the biggest is that, with a few exceptions, I can effectively work from anywhere with an internet connection. Working from home during the pandemic was a relatively smooth transition, but there was one thing I wasn't expecting: the absolute destruction of any work-life balance.
TechRadar

Secret Black Friday Hulu deal adds Disney Plus for just $2.99 extra a month

Oh boy! The Black Friday streaming deals just keep on coming with Hulu coyly slipping another in at the last minute. On top of its ridiculously good value $1.99 a month offer which you can lock in for 12 whole months, Hulu is also allowing you to add Disney Plus on top.
TechRadar

Microsoft's 6TB cloud storage crashed to its lowest yet

We’ve never seen anything like this; buy Microsoft 365 Family (opens in new tab) and pay £45.99 this on Amazon. This has to be one of the best Black Friday Cloud Storage deals of recent years. Other than the core Microsoft Office suite (Word, Excel, Powerpoint), you get a staggering 1TB OneDrive storage for up to six users.
TechRadar

This Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal might be the best we've seen all year

We've seen some fantastic Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals this year, but this latest one might just take the crown. As we approach the bulk of Black Friday deals on November 25, we're already seeing some shockingly good Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. That's doubly so for this excellent bundle available in both the US and the UK, which packs in a Nintendo Switch console, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and 3 months' worth of subscription time to Nintendo Switch Online.

