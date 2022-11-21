Read full article on original website
Gilgeous-Alexander stars as Thunder beat Bulls 123-119 in OT
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points, including five straight free throws in the final minute of overtime, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Chicago Bulls 123-119 on Friday night. Josh Giddey had 10 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists as Oklahoma City stopped a three-game slide. Aleksej Pokusevski scored 15 points. The Thunder were down 119-118 when Gilgeous-Alexander was fouled by DeMar DeRozan on a 3-point attempt with 27.1 seconds remaining in OT. After an unsuccessful challenge by Bulls coach Billy Donovan, Gilgeous-Alexander hit all three free throws. “When I saw the shot clock down low, I knew I was going to shoot a step-back 3,“ Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I just tried to set him up. Felt like he was gonna jump and he fouled me.”
Miami Heat win Wizards mini-series, 2-1, behind Bam Adebayo’s 38
The Miami Heat always tend to be a scrappy bunch and that feature doesn’t fail amongst this current iteration of Heat guys. That same adage applies, not only, to them this season, as a whole so far, but to their game on Friday night. Seeing the Washington Wizards for...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
Jerami Grant scores 44, Blazers beat Knicks 132-129 in OT
NEW YORK (AP) — Jerami Grant scored a career-high 44 points, Anfernee Simons had 38 and the Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the New York Knicks 132-129 in overtime on Friday night. Simons’ 3-pointer gave Portland an eight-point lead in the extra period and the Blazers held on when Grant made just enough of his 28 free throws, most by an NBA player this season. He hit 21, going 4 of 6 in OT. Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups joked that he was disappointed that Grant’s missed free throws kept him from getting a nice number at Madison Square Garden. “He had a chance to get 50 in the Garden and he missed all of those free throws,” said Billups, whose Detroit teammate Richard Hamilton had 51 points in a triple-overtime loss to the Knicks in December 2006.
Lakers have very promising trade target thanks to an odd reason
The Los Angeles Lakers have not gotten off to a great start this season but there is still potential for the team to make something happen. There have been flashes of promise in this Lakers season and if they can make the right moves to improve the roster, the team could make some noise off of the backs of Anthony Davis and LeBron James alone.
Cowboys have officially gotten through yet another roadblock that could’ve ended season
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that whenever Tyron Smith returns, he will get his starting job back. The Dallas Cowboys are in good shape entering Week 11. They overcame what could have been a disastrous injury to quarterback Dak Prescott, and they are currently 7-3 entering Week 11 after scoring a decisive victory over the Minnesota Vikings. They are set to play the New York Giants on Thanksgiving, and from there, they will hold a visit with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
