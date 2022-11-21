ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

KMOV

Schnucks trains employees to respond to mental health crises

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Schnucks Store Manager Armen Midzic has a wide range of responsibilities, from examining produce, checking in on staff, re-arranging stock, and now assisting a person suffering from a mental health crisis. “I would be ready,” Midic shared. “I mean, the training was beneficial to put us...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Volunteers help get Thanksgiving meals to those in need

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Metro families are grateful this Thanksgiving for a group of St. Louis volunteers pitching in to save their holiday as more people struggle to put food on the table. “It’s just a day in one way, but it means so much to people in another,” says...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Lack of Black Friday shoppers waiting in line

Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Black Friday shoppers hit the malls across St. Louis. Whether you're shopping...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Blairs' Social Second: What don't you want on your Thanksgiving plate?"

Blairs' Social Second: What don't you want on your Thanksgiving plate?" Blairs’ Social Second: What don’t you want on your …. Blairs' Social Second: What don't you want on your Thanksgiving plate?" Black Friday shoppers hit the malls across St. Louis. Whether you're shopping in-store or online, today...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Living Well: holidays

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The holidays are usually a time we let things slide, like staying healthy and active. In today’s Living Well, News 4 shares a few tips for making sure you stay on track during the holiday season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fox9.com

Illinois grandparents die in plane crash en route to celebrate Thanksgiving with family

Family and friends in a small Illinois town are mourning the loss of two grandparents who perished in a plane crash while traveling for Thanksgiving. Joseph and Patty Kreher, of Freeburg, Illinois, died Saturday when their small, twin-engine Piper PA-30 aircraft crashed in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, at around 11:15 a.m. The couple had taken off from the St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia, made a stop in London, Kentucky, and then crashed near an airport in Winston-Salem, KSDK-TV reported.
FREEBURG, IL
advantagenews.com

Downtown Wood River Christmas is Saturday

The City of Wood River will celebrate ‘Small Business Saturday’ this weekend while simultaneously kicking off the beginning of the Christmas season. Event organizers want attendees to enjoy a day of shopping small, eating local and supporting the community. The Downtown Wood River Christmas event will be Saturday from 11am-3:30pm.
WOOD RIVER, IL
KMOV

De Smet High School students collect 11 tons of food to donate

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For the last six weeks, De Smet Jesuit High School has been competing with other Jesuit high schools around the country for the Great Ignatian Food Drive challenge. The goal was to raise nine tons of non-perishable food to be donated to a local pantry....
SAINT LOUIS, MO

