FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis region finalizing spending plans for the $790 million received in Rams relocation settlementJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
KMOV
Schnucks trains employees to respond to mental health crises
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Schnucks Store Manager Armen Midzic has a wide range of responsibilities, from examining produce, checking in on staff, re-arranging stock, and now assisting a person suffering from a mental health crisis. “I would be ready,” Midic shared. “I mean, the training was beneficial to put us...
Local shelter needs help with gathering resources
ST. LOUIS -- On this Thanksgiving Day, some shelters for the unhoused will not be open while the City of St. Louis prepares its cold-weather operations launch for December.
$40M St. Louis facility opens to help people with homelessness and HIV/AIDS
DOORWAYS offers its clients a place to live and a lot of other services, like mental health care, help finding work, a food pantry, and access to a pharmacist, all in one place.
KMOV
Volunteers help get Thanksgiving meals to those in need
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Metro families are grateful this Thanksgiving for a group of St. Louis volunteers pitching in to save their holiday as more people struggle to put food on the table. “It’s just a day in one way, but it means so much to people in another,” says...
Some outreach workers frustrated with St. Louis officials over housing for the homeless
In St. Louis, some outreach workers helping unhoused neighbors said they are frustrated with city officials, while officials said they are already doing more ahead of the launch of the city’s inclement weather operations plan in December.
FOX2now.com
Lack of Black Friday shoppers waiting in line
Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Black Friday shoppers hit the malls across St. Louis. Whether you're shopping...
FOX2now.com
Blairs' Social Second: What don't you want on your Thanksgiving plate?"
Blairs' Social Second: What don't you want on your Thanksgiving plate?"
KMOV
Living Well: holidays
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The holidays are usually a time we let things slide, like staying healthy and active. In today’s Living Well, News 4 shares a few tips for making sure you stay on track during the holiday season.
KMOV
Sellout crowd fills Enterprise Center for Guns ‘N Hoses as first responders enter ring to raise money for BackStoppers
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The ding of the bell signals the first boxing pair to bump gloves to start the 35th Annual Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses event at the Enterprise Center Wednesday. “Some of my friends I worked with had been killed or died,” Retired St. Louis Metropolitan Police...
KMOV
Tips for taking care of your hair as winter sets in
The NABISCO mansion was built in the late 1800's with the golden-era of St. Louis in mind. The address is 10 Westmoreland Place and it is on the market for $2,150,000.
fox9.com
Illinois grandparents die in plane crash en route to celebrate Thanksgiving with family
Family and friends in a small Illinois town are mourning the loss of two grandparents who perished in a plane crash while traveling for Thanksgiving. Joseph and Patty Kreher, of Freeburg, Illinois, died Saturday when their small, twin-engine Piper PA-30 aircraft crashed in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, at around 11:15 a.m. The couple had taken off from the St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia, made a stop in London, Kentucky, and then crashed near an airport in Winston-Salem, KSDK-TV reported.
First urgent care facility planned for East St. Louis
Two healthcare providers, Southern Illinois Health Foundation and Touchette Reginal Hospital, teamed up to break ground on a new urgent care facility Tuesday.
KSDK
St. Louis woman shares why she continues granting Christmas wishes for kids in need
ST. LOUIS — The folks at Santa’s Helpers Inc. have a slogan that reads, “So no child is without a gift this holiday season.” With Christmas Day approaching, they are hustling to meet their goals. “Oh, we get very busy. Keeps me getting good exercise,” said...
advantagenews.com
Downtown Wood River Christmas is Saturday
The City of Wood River will celebrate ‘Small Business Saturday’ this weekend while simultaneously kicking off the beginning of the Christmas season. Event organizers want attendees to enjoy a day of shopping small, eating local and supporting the community. The Downtown Wood River Christmas event will be Saturday from 11am-3:30pm.
KMOV
Thief steals $30,000 Salvation Army vehicle, organization asking for community help
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Salvation Army needs the public’s help after someone stole the organization’s $30,000 community vehicle. They believe the thief is a person they know. “No one broke into the building. The person who took it was probably familiar with the program. At some point...
38th annual Thanks for Giving Parade happening today
This year, the "Thanks for Giving" Parade in downtown St. Louis will follow a different path than in previous years.
Elderly Belleville couple waiting years on city to fix sinkhole problem
A homeowner in Belleville never dreamed he’d be dealing with such a problem at 86 years old.
Vigil for 13-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
Balloons in hand, friends and family gathered at the Roosevelt Homes public housing complex to remember and celebrate the life of 13-year-old Johnny McCline.
KSDK
People in St. Louis' Mark Twain neighborhood speak out after ongoing crime
ST. LOUIS — Six months ago, Rachelle White moved back into the Mark Twain neighborhood with her kids. "It was very quiet back then. I lived here 10 years ago," White said. The north side mom now sees a much different picture. "It's very unsettling. I have children. I...
KMOV
De Smet High School students collect 11 tons of food to donate
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For the last six weeks, De Smet Jesuit High School has been competing with other Jesuit high schools around the country for the Great Ignatian Food Drive challenge. The goal was to raise nine tons of non-perishable food to be donated to a local pantry....
