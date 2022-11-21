Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Apple, Manchester United, Activision Blizzard and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday. Apple — Apple's stock shed 2% on Friday after protests occurred at the iPhone maker's major Foxconn supplier in China earlier this week. Analysts and investors have also feared that recent manufacturing shutdowns in the country following a Covid-19 resurgence could dent supply this holiday season.
NBC San Diego
Dow Closes More Than 150 Points Higher. Stocks Notch Gains for Holiday Week
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Friday, notching a gain during the holiday-shortened trading week. The Dow rose 152.97 points, or 0.45% to 34,347.03, marking the third consecutive session of gains. The S&P 500 fell 0.03% to end the day at 4,026.12. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.52% to 11,226.36, weighed down by shares of Activision Blizzard, which fell 4% on news that the FTC could block Microsoft from taking over the gaming company.
NBC San Diego
Disney CEO Bob Iger to Hold Town Hall With Employees on Monday
Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger will speak to employees at 9 a.m. PT Monday in a town hall. Iger said in a memo to employees he will discuss the future of Disney and answer questions about what's ahead. Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger will speak to employees at 9 a.m....
NBC San Diego
Michael Farr: Tougher Times Are Likely Ahead for the Markets, and Investors Must Be Courageous
It's a wonderful time of year and a very strange time for the markets and the economy. As we await the most anticipated recession in history, things aren't awful. The S&P 500 closed at its lowest level of the year on Oct. 12 when it was down nearly 25% for 2022. Since then, it has rebounded sharply and is now off by about 15%. Earnings continue to increase and expand, though some companies have missed Wall Street's expectations and have been punished. This week, a company reported strong results on the top and bottom lines but suggested that its full year would likely be on the low-end of the forecasted range, and the stock fell. When investors are nervous, there are fewer safe places to hide.
NBC San Diego
Bitcoin Bounces Off 2-Year Low Even as Traders Remain Cautious After FTX Collapse
Bitcoin jumped higher on Wednesday bouncing off a two-year low hit the day before even as traders remain cautious over the possible contagion from the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. It has been a tough year for crypto with the industry being plagued by collapses, liquidity issues and bankruptcies. More...
NBC San Diego
Tech's Reality Check: How the Industry Lost $7.4 Trillion in One Year
The Nasdaq has tumbled sharply from its all-time high a year ago, as layoffs, inflation and rising interest rates roil the tech industry. Companies are slowing spending and responding to a weakening economy after seeing their stock prices tank. "You just don't know what it's going to be like going...
NBC San Diego
China's Baidu Says It Expects ‘Limited' Impact From U.S. Chip Curbs
Chinese tech company Baidu expects that impact from U.S. chip sanctions on its businesses will be "limited," a company executive said on Tuesday during a Q&A session of its third quarter earnings call. In October, the United States imposed export controls limiting American businesses from selling semiconductors and chipmaking equipment...
NBC San Diego
New York Is the First State to Ban Certain Types of Crypto Mining—Here's What to Know
New York just became the first state to ban certain types of cryptocurrency mining in an effort to address environmental worries over the energy-intensive process. "I will ensure that New York continues to be the center of financial innovation, while also taking important steps to prioritize the protection of our environment," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a message after signing the legislation into law on Nov. 22.
NBC San Diego
Tesla Recalls More Than 80,000 Cars in China Over Software and Seatbelt Issues
Tesla is recalling more than 80,000 electric cars in China over seatbelt and software issues, the Chinese market regulator said Friday. Tesla is recalling a total of 67,698 imported Model S and Model X vehicles produced between Sept. 25, 2013 and Nov. 21, 2020 due to a software issue that affects the battery management system.
NBC San Diego
U.S. Shoppers Alone in Boosting Black Friday Spend as Cost-Of-Living Crisis Hits Europe
Black Friday may offer an opportunity to bag a bargain, but many shoppers will be expecting steeper discounts this year. U.S. consumers are alone in planning to increase their spend this year, while European shoppers expect to cut back by as much as 18%, according to research. The findings come...
NBC San Diego
Credit Suisse Projects $1.6 Billion Fourth-Quarter Loss as It Embarks on Strategy Overhaul
The embattled lender last month announced a raft of measures to address persistent underperformance in its investment bank and a series of risk and compliance failures. Credit Suisse revealed that it had continued to experience net asset outflows, and said net outflows were approximately 6% of assets under management at the end of the third quarter.
NBC San Diego
Don't Bank on Free Returns: 60% of Retailers Roll Out Stricter Policies
Most retailers are making changes their return policies as rising costs squeeze margins. Expect shorter return windows and shipping or restocking fees. To avoid paying return fees, check the policy before you buy, experts say. The holiday shopping season is always closely followed by a spike in gift returning. But...
NBC San Diego
Black Friday Means Deep Discounts for Shoppers — and Intense Pressure for Retailers
Black Friday weekend will take on additional importance this year after retailers like Target and Macy's reported a recent lull in sales. Retail executives chalked up the slower sales to a return to pre-pandemic holiday shopping patterns, warmer-than-usual weather and the midterm elections. A record number of people — 166.3...
NBC San Diego
Grab, Gojek Are ‘Supportive' of Singapore's Move to Expand Job Protection for Gig Workers
Southeast Asian tech giants Grab and Gojek said they are "supportive" of recommendations made by an advisory committee to expand gig worker protection in Singapore starting in 2024. These recommendations include offering injury compensation and CPF contributions to these self-employed workers. Grab calls for the measures to be also applied...
NBC San Diego
The 10 Most Expensive Airports to Fly Out of in the U.S.
It is notoriously expensive to book a flight during the holiday season, and this year the national average cost of airfare hit $397 during the second quarter, a high not seen since 2014, according to recent data from SmartAsset. The SmartAsset survey reported the average fare and percent change in...
NBC San Diego
China May Have ‘Passed the Point of No Return' as Covid Infections Soar
In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
NBC San Diego
Renault Wants to Use Water From Depths of 4,000 Meters to Supply Heat to an Old Production Plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
NBC San Diego
Google Has Avoided Mass Layoffs So Far, But Employees Worry Their Time May Be Coming
Google employees say there's growing anxiety internally that layoffs may be coming. A recent change in performance reviews along with increased chatter about cuts to travel budgets and swag is contributing to the concern. Google is coming off its weakest quarter for revenue growth since 2013, other than one period...
Invest in healthier gums this Black Friday—take 32% off the Waterpik Aquarius on Amazon
The Waterpik Aquarius water flosser is ADA certified for gum care and is $32 off this Black Friday—get it for $68.
NBC San Diego
Europe's Gas Price Cap Leaves Some Nations Dismayed, Saying It's Far Too High
Energy ministers of the EU are due to meet Thursday to debate the price cap proposal. "It will be a meeting with grumpy people," an EU official told CNBC. Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, Kadri Simson, European commissioner for energy, said the proposal is "balanced" and it will help the bloc avoid excessively high prices.
Comments / 0