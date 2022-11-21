Suspect in Custody After Hour-Long Standoff at Motel

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: At approximately 10:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Bakersfield Police officers were on scene of a suspect inside a motel room refusing to come out after a call was received for shots fired in the area.

After an approximate hour-long standoff and multiple call outs, Bakersfield PD broke the window and made entry.

One suspect was taken into custody.

No further details were immediately available.

