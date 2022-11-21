ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Suspect in Custody After Hour-Long Standoff at Motel

By Key News Network
 4 days ago

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: At approximately 10:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Bakersfield Police officers were on scene of a suspect inside a motel room refusing to come out after a call was received for shots fired in the area.

Alexander Rodarte / KNN

After an approximate hour-long standoff and multiple call outs, Bakersfield PD broke the window and made entry.

One suspect was taken into custody.

No further details were immediately available.

Alexander Rodarte, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Fett_01
4d ago

No further details? What's the matter, is the name of the motel estate secret or something? You're missing the WHERE of the who, what, when, where, and why foundation of journalism. Come on, pick it up.

