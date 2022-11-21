Read full article on original website
Viva Satire!
4d ago
Religious Zealots should not be in Politics, they should be in therapy for trying to force Americans to live by their misconstrued beliefs. Given Numbers:5 provides a recipe for an abortion in a suspected unfaithful Wife, so that is the Bible's position on abortion .
Reply
3
Related
If Democrats Call This 'Winning,' I'd Hate to See Losing | Opinion
As 2022 turns to 2024—in election terms—the Democrats are still busy congratulating themselves over not being mauled on Nov. 8. But if they continue winning like this, it'll be a Republican sitting behind the big desk in the Oval Office
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
Raphael Warnock's Odds of Winning Georgia Senate Race 2 Weeks Before Runoff
Warnock could benefit from Walker-skeptical Republicans staying home from the polls, Alan Abramowitz, an Emory University political science professor, said.
Herschel Walker Committed 'Election Fraud' With Texas Residence: Analysts
Walker has been accused of "election fraud" after registering a Texas property as his "principle residence," whilst seeking election in Georgia.
AG Says Dr. Fauci 'Can't Recall Practically Anything' on COVID Response
Fauci was deposed by the states of Louisiana and Missouri in a lawsuit against the Biden administration regarding social media censorship.
MAGA Republicans Rip 'Democrat' Mitch McConnell After Lisa Murkowski Wins
A McConnell super PAC spent millions to deny Kelly Tshibaka victory against fellow Republican Lisa Murkowski.
Georgia Reinstating Abortion Ban May Seal Herschel Walker's Fate in Runoff
The ban on abortions after six weeks could mean bad news for Walker in a state where voters view reproductive rights as a major issue.
Could Herschel Walker be Disqualified From Georgia Runoff Over 'Tax Fraud?'
Herschel Walker has been accused of claiming a "principal residence" tax break in Texas, whilst running in Georgia.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
119K+
Post
1046M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 5