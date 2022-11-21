ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Suspect in custody for NYC gay bar attacks

NYPD detectives escorted Sean Kuilan, 34, of Manhattan, from the 7th Precinct station house to a police vehicle. The detectives then drove him to central booking. Kuilan is accused of tossing a brick at the window of VERS, a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen, at least three times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BronxVoice

Hate Crime Attack on Subway

MANHATTAN - A trio of attackers screamed “Asian Pig” as they beat and stomped on a couple on the Times Square subway shuttle. Cops say the attackers demanded the victims’ seats on the train before spewing hate and beating the subway riders.
MANHATTAN, NY
bkreader.com

Four Convicted in Gang-Related Brooklyn Shootings

After standing trial for five weeks, four gang associates are being convicted of multiple charges in connection to a two-day shooting spree. “The residents of this district deserve to walk the streets of our communities without fear of falling victim to gun violence. Today’s verdict sends a resounding message that defendants who display a callous disregard for human life and safety will be met with the full force of the law and brought to justice,” Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of New York, said.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Worker dead in Brooklyn forklift incident: NYPD

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Teen Hit in Face With Belt During Fight on Queens Subway Station Platform: Police

A teenager involved in a dispute with two others was smacked in the face with a belt while on a subway platform in Queens, according to police. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Metropolitan Avenue station in Middle Village, police said. The 18-year-old got into an argument with two other people, which then escalated into a fight.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Boy, 15, stabbed during fight near Queens McDonald’s: NYPD

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was stabbed during a fight in a parking near a Queens McDonald’s on Monday, police said. The teen was stabbed in the hip, officials said. He’d been in a fight with other teens on 21st Street near 31st Drive. The teen is not likely to die from his […]
ASTORIA, NY
Shore News Network

Man shot dead in front of Brooklyn apartment building Sunday night

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department has reported that a man was shot dead outside an apartment building at 350 East 51 Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, Sunday night. According to police, the victim was identified as Peter George, 38, of Brownsville. Shortly after 7 pm, NYPD officers responded to a 911 call reporting gunshots in the area. Upon their arrival, they located George with a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Detectives from the NYPD’s 67th Precinct are investigating, but at this The post Man shot dead in front of Brooklyn apartment building Sunday night appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Hochul announces increased protection for hate crime targets

NEW YORK -- In light of the Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting and the recent threat to the Jewish community in New York City, Gov. Kathy Hochul says state police will be increasing protection for hate crime targets."New York, this is personal. This is the home of the LGBTQ movement. We have many, many friends who are now just devastated and concerned for their own safety," Hochul said. "Hate crime is real, and the state of New York is taking every step possible to be in the business of preventing crimes and preventing instances."In a statement, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said, "The State Police will work in close coordination with our state, local and federal partners to keep all our communities safe from violence. We appreciate the resources and support from Governor Hochul to help us accomplish this mission." The governor's office says the state police's Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit is reaching out to LGBTQIA+ communities and synagogues and other Jewish community spaces across the state, and police are ramping up surveillance for potentially vulnerable communities.State police and the NYPD continue to monitor social media for any threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYPD lieutenant who nearly died of COVID wins fight for disability pension

An NYPD lieutenant who nearly lost his life battling a COVID-19 infection he caught on the job has won his fight to retire with a disability pension. Lt. Yvan Pierre-Louis retired from the Police Department last Tuesday, closing out a 32-year career. Pierre-Louis is one of about 10 officers of different ranks who came down with very serious cases of COVID during the early days of the pandemic. ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
