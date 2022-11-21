Read full article on original website
pork rinds
4d ago
why isnt there any "outrage" about all the crime around NYC?
Reply(3)
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBronx, NY
Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need HelpBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.Newsing the StatesManhattan, NY
fox5ny.com
Suspect in custody for NYC gay bar attacks
NYPD detectives escorted Sean Kuilan, 34, of Manhattan, from the 7th Precinct station house to a police vehicle. The detectives then drove him to central booking. Kuilan is accused of tossing a brick at the window of VERS, a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen, at least three times.
NBC New York
Man Stabbed in NYC Stairwell While Hanging Out With Friend, Unknown Person: Sources
A man was found dead with a stab wound to his leg while hanging out in the hallway of a Bronx building with a friend and an unidentified person -- and police are now searching for that unknown individual, sources tell News 4 New York. On Wednesday, at around 2:41...
Hate Crime Attack on Subway
MANHATTAN - A trio of attackers screamed “Asian Pig” as they beat and stomped on a couple on the Times Square subway shuttle. Cops say the attackers demanded the victims’ seats on the train before spewing hate and beating the subway riders.
NEW VIDEO: Crutch-wielding man attacks boy, 12, on Brooklyn street
Police are searching for a man who attacked a 12-year-old boy with a crutch in Brooklyn unprovoked last week. The man ran up to the child at the corner of St. Paul’s Court and St. Paul’s Place in Flatbush around 7:40 a.m., according to authorities.
bkreader.com
Four Convicted in Gang-Related Brooklyn Shootings
After standing trial for five weeks, four gang associates are being convicted of multiple charges in connection to a two-day shooting spree. “The residents of this district deserve to walk the streets of our communities without fear of falling victim to gun violence. Today’s verdict sends a resounding message that defendants who display a callous disregard for human life and safety will be met with the full force of the law and brought to justice,” Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of New York, said.
LI man arrested for making bogus 911 calls, pretending to be NYPD officer: police
A Suffolk County man was arrested on Monday for making repeated phony 911 calls over a two-year span, including at least one pretending to be an NYPD officer.
Worker dead in Brooklyn forklift incident: NYPD
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of […]
Family member of Queens murder victims charged in their deaths: Police
Police say a 22-year-old Queens man has been charged with the murders of his three relatives. He allegedly confessed to killing them while in Virginia police custody.
NBC New York
Teen Hit in Face With Belt During Fight on Queens Subway Station Platform: Police
A teenager involved in a dispute with two others was smacked in the face with a belt while on a subway platform in Queens, according to police. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Metropolitan Avenue station in Middle Village, police said. The 18-year-old got into an argument with two other people, which then escalated into a fight.
13-year-old boy hospitalized in East Harlem slashing, suspect at-large
A 13-year-old boy was slashed in East Harlem on Tuesday, according to police. The attack took place near the corner of East 117th Street and Second Avenue, officials said.
Armed duo robs man aboard Queens subway train of belongings, $800
The NYPD released photos on Sunday of two suspects wanted for robbing a man aboard a Queens subway train at gunpoint last week, authorities said.
Scary attack on Staten Island’s Forest Ave. leaves victim concussed, stabbed. Man, 37, charged.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man faces attempted murder and other charges in connection with a stabbing and beating where the victim was seriously injured on Forest Avenue in Port Richmond. John Kerins stands accused in the assault where EMS found the 56-year-old male victim with a laceration...
Boy, 15, stabbed during fight near Queens McDonald’s: NYPD
ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was stabbed during a fight in a parking near a Queens McDonald’s on Monday, police said. The teen was stabbed in the hip, officials said. He’d been in a fight with other teens on 21st Street near 31st Drive. The teen is not likely to die from his […]
Hochul orders NY state police to increase ‘monitoring’ in wake of Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Monday ordered the New York State Police to increase surveillance and protection for at-risk communities in the wake of the deadly shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo. “I have directed the New York State Police to ramp up monitoring and...
Robbers threaten man with knife, gun after breaking into Brooklyn home, police say
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group broke into a 21-year-old man’s Brooklyn home and stole several valuable items earlier this month, police said Monday. The suspects entered the victim’s residence near Fulton Street and Throop Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Nov. 2 at around 4 a.m. and threatened him with a knife and gun, police said. […]
Man shot dead in front of Brooklyn apartment building Sunday night
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department has reported that a man was shot dead outside an apartment building at 350 East 51 Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, Sunday night. According to police, the victim was identified as Peter George, 38, of Brownsville. Shortly after 7 pm, NYPD officers responded to a 911 call reporting gunshots in the area. Upon their arrival, they located George with a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Detectives from the NYPD’s 67th Precinct are investigating, but at this The post Man shot dead in front of Brooklyn apartment building Sunday night appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man steals Amazon delivery van from worker at knifepoint for Brooklyn joyride
A thief took an Amazon delivery van for a joyride Monday after stealing it from a worker at knifepoint, authorities said.
‘He needs help.’ Mother says Suffolk man arrested for threatening synagogues struggles with mental illness
Police arrested 21-year-old Christopher Brown, of Aquebogue, before midnight Friday in Penn Station.
Hochul announces increased protection for hate crime targets
NEW YORK -- In light of the Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting and the recent threat to the Jewish community in New York City, Gov. Kathy Hochul says state police will be increasing protection for hate crime targets."New York, this is personal. This is the home of the LGBTQ movement. We have many, many friends who are now just devastated and concerned for their own safety," Hochul said. "Hate crime is real, and the state of New York is taking every step possible to be in the business of preventing crimes and preventing instances."In a statement, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said, "The State Police will work in close coordination with our state, local and federal partners to keep all our communities safe from violence. We appreciate the resources and support from Governor Hochul to help us accomplish this mission." The governor's office says the state police's Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit is reaching out to LGBTQIA+ communities and synagogues and other Jewish community spaces across the state, and police are ramping up surveillance for potentially vulnerable communities.State police and the NYPD continue to monitor social media for any threats.
NYPD lieutenant who nearly died of COVID wins fight for disability pension
An NYPD lieutenant who nearly lost his life battling a COVID-19 infection he caught on the job has won his fight to retire with a disability pension. Lt. Yvan Pierre-Louis retired from the Police Department last Tuesday, closing out a 32-year career. Pierre-Louis is one of about 10 officers of different ranks who came down with very serious cases of COVID during the early days of the pandemic. ...
