I’m a little confused about what she thinks they should have done differently or what would be the best way for the infertile couple to receive the news- like would they rather see the announcement on social media, hear it through the grapevine, in a private call, or simply be surprised when the sister suddenly had a baby… I’m unsure if the expecting couple could have shared the news in any way that wouldn’t have affected the infertile couples feelings. I mean I think they’d be upset regardless how they found out. But again not sure, what’s the correct approach to that?
The couple didn't cause a scene. Hubby just walked out. They have nothing to apologize for. Though it would have been appreciated for the happy couple to warn the couple who are struggling. That way they could have dealt with the shock and braced themselves better. It was inconsiderate to not warn them. And expect everything to be fine.
Related
After smelling husband, woman makes discovery of a lifetime
Mom Urged Not To Host Christmas for 15 After In-Laws Invite Their Family
They donated their embryos ... and 20 years later, met the triplets that resulted
Woman, 102, finally discovers what happened to stillborn baby 76 years on
22-year-old mum with three small children announces she's pregnant with twins
Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera On My Daughter's Bedroom, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry
23-year-old woman with 42 kids says it’s not easy
Nurse’s treatment of a Black pregnant woman sparks outrage online
Conjoined twin describes her 18-month relationship with her boyfriend
8 Years After Dying Patient Pleaded with Nurse to Raise Her Son, the Boy Is Thriving: 'I'm Grateful Every Day'
Pathologist on the Worst and Most Painful Ways to Die
The woman who died without having a relationship with a man
Utah grandmother, 56, gives birth to her son and daughter-and-law’s baby
Woman Cancels Thanksgiving Plans After Parents Refuse To Call Her Adopted Children Their Grandchildren
Doctors told a 16-year-old that her aches were growing pains and suggested she lose weight. She had bone cancer.
Woman regifts present from daughter-in-law by giving it back to her the following Christmas
The Conjoined Twins that had over 21 children
The father leaves his infant child crying in the hospital because the baby was black
Couple Does Not Want to Take on the Responsibility of Raising Two Children Who Have Just Lost Both of Their Parents
Child left outside of Jenison daycare alone, 'guardian angel' brings him inside
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 20