ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Channel 4 to offer reproductive health and hormone testing for employees

By Ellie Iorizzo
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s7BKW_0jISRNDc00

Channel 4 has announced “innovative” plans to start offering employees reproductive health and hormone testing from this week.

The broadcaster has partnered with a women’s health company to give staff access to an NHS approved health assessment and blood test which can screen for reproductive health issues.

The at-home blood test can highlight why someone may be struggling to conceive or where a hormonal imbalance may be causing a wellbeing issue. It will also clarify what healthcare steps should be taken next and will guide people to specialist care, Channel 4 said.

Similarly, employees will be offered a series of educational workshops focusing on different reproductive health issues and hormonal wellbeing.

The six-month trial, which Channel 4 says is the first known among UK broadcast companies, allows staff to order a hormone and fertility test personalised to their symptoms and goals worth £149.

Alex Mahon, the chief executive of Channel 4, said: “We are incredibly proud of this innovative new partnership with Hertility, made possible by the fantastic work of our 4Womxn staff network.

“Since 2019, Channel 4 has launched Menopause , Pregnancy Loss and Parents and Carers Policies and this latest initiative aligns with our commitment to support women’s health and the wellbeing of all our people.”

Hertility Co-Founder Deirdre O’Neill said: “This partnership is not just a landmark for Hertility and Channel 4, but for all women worldwide.

We are incredibly proud of this innovative new partnership

Alex Mahon, Channel 4 chief executive

“Until now, workplace benefits may be fertility or menopause friendly, but being a Reproductively Responsible (TM) employer, means fully supporting employees across every life stage, from menstruation through to menopause.

“We’re so proud to be pioneering real change and to be partnering with such a forward-thinking company like Channel 4, that is not just talking about equality in the workplace but actually taking action to make it a reality.“

In 2019, Channel 4 launched its first ever menopause policy in a bid to normalise the “taboo” subject and has since established a Pregnancy Loss policy and signed the Fertility Workplace Pledge offering training to ensure managers understand the realities of undergoing treatment and flexible working so people can attend appointments, it said.

Comments / 0

Related
Ricky

Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old

The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
The Independent

Bishop told congregation they’d ‘drop dead’ from Covid if they didn’t buy his £91 protection kits

A preacher who sold bogus £91 kits to ward off coronavirus warned his flock they could die if they didn’t buy them, a court has heard.Bishop Climate Wiseman, 47, who preaches at the Kingdom Church in Camberwell, South London, claimed the kits could cure Covid-19 sufferers and prevent people contracting the illness.The faith healer has gone on trial accused of one count of fraud and two counts of engaging in unfair commercial practice over the year between 23 March 2020 and 24 March 2021.He claimed his mixture, made from cedarwood, hyssop oil and olive oil, had cured at least 10...
The Independent

Mother issues warning after routine scan finds stage 2 cancer without a single symptom

A mother-of-two is urging women to have regular breast scans after a routine mammogram revealed a cancerous lump so deep it was not noticeable to touch.Sheelagh Davidson, 57, has since had the all-clear from cancer following a lumpectomy and chemotherapy, but says it was a shock to receive her results after a scan that she had a year early due to moving cities.Sheelagh, a retired school secretary, who lives in Manchester with her husband, Stuart, 59, a chief operating officer for an industrial services company, said: “It’s so important to attend your check-ups and I’m so lucky that I...
The Independent

Resident-led panel to improve social housing launches

More than 250 social housing tenants will meet for the launch of an official resident-led panel to improve unsafe conditions.Housing Secretary Michael Gove declared an end to tenants being “denied a proper voice” ahead of the group that will advise his department’s policy meeting on Saturday.Mr Gove is undertaking a crackdown on unsafe social housing after two-year-old Awaab Ishak died from a respiratory condition linked to prolonged exposure to mould.“This Government will not stand for any tenant being mistreated and we are acting to ensure they get the safe and decent homes they deserve,” the minister said.“For too long, tenants...
The Independent

Mother sparks debate after admitting to calling in sick to take kids on term-time holiday

A mother has divided opinion with an anonymous confession about lying to take her children on holiday during term-time.Taking to the online forum Mumsnet, the woman wrote: “So before anyone decides to go hard on me, I have never ever lied about kids sickness before. “I don’t know why I did it this time, I guess money is tight.”She goes on to say she took her school-age children away on holiday over three days of term time, calling into their schools to say they were unwell.“We worked hard to be able to afford the holiday, but still could not afford...
The Independent

New research to look at how quality of UK rivers can be improved

Five new research projects will investigate how pollution impacts UK rivers.Freshwater ecosystems are facing multiple pressures from a cocktail of pollutants, including chemicals, microplastics, pharmaceuticals, invasive species and land management practices.UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) says that as a result, the majority of UK rivers fail to have good ecological status.Only 14% of waterways in England, 46% in Wales,  50% in Scotland and 31% in Northern Ireland reach the threshold.The stresses that are placed on our rivers are many and complex – from growing urban development to farming practices, increased diversity of chemicals and pharmaceuticals used by society, and pollution...
The Independent

Dentists to receive fairer payments in bid to end patient backlogs

NHS dentists will receive fairer payments for complex treatments under measures aimed at tackling a backlog in dental care.The plans will incentivise practices to take on patients who require treatment the most, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.It comes amid warnings of “dental deserts” across the country, with people turning to DIY dentistry after being unable to access care.Dentists previously received the same payments for all “band two” treatments, including fillings and tooth extractions, the DHSC said.It will not solve all the problems overnight, but it will help improve access and ensure the system supports dentists and...
The Independent

Government spends £376,775 to keep identity of MI5 spy who abused partner secret

The government has spent £376,775 in legal fees to keep secret the identity of an MI5 agent who abused his former partner before moving abroad to carry out work for a foreign intelligence agency, it can be revealed.Labour said that ministers had lost “any chance” of recovering the money spent to protect the agent, who had a background in rightwing extremism, the “moment somebody put the case into the public domain”.The case of the informant, who attacked his ex with a machete and is said to have used his position within the domestic intelligence service to further threaten her,...
The Independent

Kate says ‘not enough being done’ to recognise importance of early childhood

The Princess of Wales has said “not enough is being done” to recognise the “unique potential” of early childhood.Kate, writing in the Daily Telegraph, has vowed to “do everything I can” to “secure much greater focus on those first crucial few years”.The princess said people have to fully appreciate early childhood and do everything they can to nurture children and those who care for them if society is to tackle the complex challenges it faces.She wrote: “Over the past 10 years, talking to a wide range of experts about how we deal with societal issues like poor mental and physical...
The Independent

London Fire Brigade ‘institutionally misogynist and racist’, independent review finds

The London Fire Brigade is “institutionally misogynist and racist”, an independent review has found.The review’s author, Nazir Afzal OBE, said a “toxic culture that allows bullying and abuse” was found in the brigade in addition to “dangerous levels of ingrained prejudice against women”. He said they were more likely to be subject to disciplinary action, less likely to be promoted and largely unrepresented at senior levels, and also frequently racially abused.Mr Afzal said the report found failings in the brigade's processes which meant women, Black, Asian and minority ethnic people and members of the LGBT+ community were more likely...
The Independent

The Independent

937K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy