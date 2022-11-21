ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Joe Lycett reveals the truth behind David Beckham World Cup money shredding

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4as2Ki_0jISREH500

Joe Lycett has revealed that he didn’t actually shred £10,000 after David Beckham failed to respond to his World Cup ultimatum.

On Sunday (20 November), Lycett appeared to follow through with his pledge to destroy the money (£1,000 for every £1m of Beckham’s alleged deal) if the footballer didn’t end his contract in protest against Qatar ’s stance on LGBT+ issues.

Had Beckham pulled out of his deal, Lycett had said that he would have donated the money to charities supporting gay people in football , while Beckham’s status as a “gay icon” would have remained intact. It is illegal to be gay in Qatar.

Appearing on a livestream at the website BendersLikeBeckham.com on Sunday, Lycett – wearing a tulle jacket in the colours of the Pride Progress flag – took the cash and silently threw it into a shredder . He then curtsied for the camera and walked off.

But on Monday (21 November), Lycett shared a new video update on what had actually happened.

“This is my final message to David Beckham,” he said. “It’s me! That prick who shredded loads of money in a cost of living crisis. So, where we?”

Explaining how he’d streamed himself dropping the money into a shredder, Lycett added: “Or did I? I haven’t quite told you the whole truth.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TzufT_0jISREH500

Lycett then revealed that, while the money he threw in had been real, what came out was fake.

“I would never destroy real money. I would never be so irresponsible,” he said, adding that the £10,000 had already been donated to LGBT+ charities before he sent his first tweet to Beckham.

“I never expected to hear from you. It was an empty threat designed to get people talking,” Lycett explained. “In many ways, it was like your deal with Qatar, David. Total bulls*** from the start. I’m not even queer! Only joking.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z27MY_0jISREH500

Instead, Lycett pulled out of a copy of Beckham’s 2002 Attitude cover, which was the first ever cover of a gay magazine with a Premier League footballer on it.

He then shredded the cover, clarifying that he’d asked Attitude for permission and they were “more than happy to oblige”.

Ending the video, he said: “Gosh, it’s all been quite a lot this, hasn’t it? I’m off down the gay village to have a few pints.”

Lycett’s initial stunt had divided his fans , with many arguing that it was cruel to shred the money in a recession rather than donate it to charity.

Others, meanwhile, argued that it was effectively raising awareness and that protest should make people uncomfortable.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England booed off after USA draw in latest underwhelming World Cup display

A performance as unconvincing as the decision to light up the Wembley arch in the rainbow colours.England’s chances of winning this World Cup right now look as far away as this supposed protest against Qatar’s laws and attitude to LGBTQ+. Such present concerns also had historical echoes. England still haven’t beaten USA in a World Cup match. Much more relevantly, they for long periods looked an inferior team in this dismal 0-0 draw. They had fewer chances and much less impetus and energy.It means that, far from going and lifting this trophy, England must currently be much more concerned...
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: England stumble, Wales wilt and hosts crash out

England once again failed to beat the United States in a World Cup on Friday as Gareth Southgate’s side were held to a goalless draw in their second Group B fixture.However, the path to the knockout stage is still clear for England after Wales suffered a damaging 2-0 loss to Iran and had goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey sent off.Wales must now beat England in their final group game to have any hope of avoiding an early elimination, a fate already suffered by hosts Qatar just two games into their World Cup campaign earlier in the day.Felix Sanchez’s side were beaten 3-1...
The Independent

Gareth Southgate questions idea England were ‘booed off’ after dire World Cup draw with USA

Gareth Southgate has questioned whether England were “booed off” after their uninspiring 0-0 draw with USA at the Qatar World Cup.England struggled to replicate the fluency of their 6-2 victory over Iran just a few days earlier and were outplayed for large parts of the match at the Al Bayt Stadium. The point saw Southgate’s side to the verge of the knockout rounds with a final group match against Wales to come on Tuesday and a bumper goal difference to fall back on should things go wrong against their UK neighbours. And Southgate rejected the notion that fans were booing...
The Independent

David Seaman praises England team’s show of support for inclusivity at World Cup

David Seaman has hailed England’s show of support for inclusivity at the World Cup as “quite right”.The former England goalkeeper praised the team as he spoke about the controversies at this year’s competition in Qatar from the Fifa fan zone in Tottenham Court Road, central London, on Friday evening.England took the knee just before kick-off to protest against inequality, having also made the gesture in their first match against Iran on Monday.Speaking to the PA news agency during the game, Seaman said: “It’s quite right. The more awareness that’s out there, the better it is.“We’ve shown as a group that...
The Independent

England vs USA referee: Who is World Cup 2022 official Jesus Valenzuela?

Jesus Valenzuela is the referee of England’s match against the USA at the World Cup tonight.The Venezuelan is taking charge of his first match at the World Cup after being selected as one of 36 referees at the tournament in Qatar.The 39-year-old is considered to be one of the top referees in South America - taking charge of matches in the Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and South American World Cup qualifiers.He referees professional in Venezuela’s top flight, where he took charge of nine matches before the league paused for the World Cup.In those matches, however, Valenzuela showed...
The Independent

‘Read the room’: Influencer criticised for checking into The Savoy because her heating is broken

An influencer has sparked backlash after revealing she was going to go and stay at The Savoy hotel in London because her heating was “broken”.Lydia Millen, 34, a British influencer who posts “aspirational” content to TikTok, Instagram and Youtube, posted a video to TikTok on Tuesday (22 November) stating her predicament.“The heating is currently broken in my house, so I’m heading down to London and am going to check into The Savoy and make full use of their wonderful hot water,” she said in the video, which has been viewed over 980,000 times.Millen then outlined what she was wearing for...
The Independent

‘Heartbreaking’ and ‘enlightening’: Viewers, stars and critics on David Baddiel’s documentary Jews Don’t Count

David Baddiel brought out an agenda-shifting new documentary called Jews Don’t Count on Monday night (21 November), and it’s kept people talking ever since.In the show, which aired on Channel 4, the author and comedian argues that antisemitism isn’t considered to be as unacceptable as other forms of discrimination, even among those who are vocal in their support of other minority groups.Stars including David Schwimmer, Stephen Fry, Sarah Silverman and Miriam Margolyes talk to Baddiel on camera about their experiences of antisemitism in the documentary, which is a follow-up to Baddiel’s 2021 book of the same title.Many have been...
The Independent

World Cup 2022: England take the knee before Group B clash with USA

The England squad took the knee ahead of their World Cup 2022 Group B fixture against the USA on Friday, 25 November.Gareth Southgate confirmed the decision ahead of the Three Lions' first match kick-off in Qatar, in which players made the same gesture.“It’s what we stand for as a team and have done for a long period of time," the manager said.The gesture follows a decision by Fifa to threaten European nations, including England and Wales, with sporting sanctions if they chose to wear a OneLove anti-discrimination armband.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Wembley arch lit up as rainbow as England face USA in World Cup clashFifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day sixFans boo and throw beers as England draw 0-0 against USA in World Cup 2022
The Independent

England serve World Cup reminder that Southgate-ball can be a tortuous watch

England stuck with the same XI in the same 4-3-3 shape which ripped through Iran four days earlier, but this was a completely different gameplan by Gareth Southgate, who came to the Al-Bayt Stadium clearly wary of USA’s press. England tried to nullify by doing nothing at all: their most common passing combination was John Stones to Harry Maguire, and their second-most common passing combination was Maguire to Stones. If Southgate took the handbrake off against Iran, he pulled it up again for the USA, then left the car in the garage, locked the door and dropped the keys...
The Independent

England booed after goalless United States draw puts World Cup progress on hold

Boos greeted the final whistle as England blew their chance to qualify for the World Cup knockout phase with a match to spare in a turgid 0-0 draw with the United States.Monday’s 6-2 thumping of Iran represented their best start to a major tournament, but Friday’s loose and lacklustre performance brought Gareth Southgate’s side back down to earth.The US maintained their unbeaten record against England on the world stage and went close to winning Friday’s Group B clash in Al Khor, where Christian Pulisic rattled the crossbar in an ultimately scoreless encounter.Progress to the last 16 remains in England’s hands,...
The Independent

US frustrates England again at a World Cup in 0-0 draw

Loud jeers rang around the stadium. England’s fans were not happy. The United States had frustrated them yet again at a World Cup. That’s three times and counting that the teams have met on soccer’s biggest stage and England is still waiting for its first win against the Americans after a 0-0 draw on Friday.Coach Gareth Southgate had reminded his players of that record beforehand, with the U.S. famously winning 1-0 in 1950 and playing out a 1-1 draw in 2010. They didn’t seem to heed his warning and didn't respond to Gregg Berhalter’s young and energetic team. England...
The Independent

What do England need to do to qualify for World Cup last 16?

One World Cup match stands between England and the last 16 at Qatar.A draw with the USA puts Gareth Southgate’s side on four points after two games, with the 6-2 thrashing of Iran also boosting their goal difference.Wales await in the final group stage match, with England in prime position to reach the knockout stages of the tournament. Top spot is also valuable, knowing they will avoid the winners of Group A should they hold on, with Iran just a point behind on three points, USA on two and Wales bottom on one.Here are the permutations for England to...
The Independent

Gareth Southgate still unsure whether to stick or twist over England midfield

If the introduction of Jordan Henderson with 20 minutes to go of England’s deeply disappointing goalless draw with the USA wasn’t the turning point Gareth Southgate clearly hoped it would be, it was still telling.After watching more than an hour of his side reverting to the type so often seen over the last 16 months since the heroics of Euro 2020, the manager had seen enough. We all had.If the opening win over Iran was about a young side embracing a freedom of expression, an opportunity to show their class, this one was almost the exact opposite, the carefree...
The Independent

Gareth Southgate eager to emphasise positives after uninspiring England draw

England head coach Gareth Southgate was keen to focus on his side’s “resilience” and retaining control of their World Cup destiny after a drab 0-0 draw with the United States.The highs of an opening 6-2 thrashing of Iran were quickly forgotten as Southgate’s side laboured to a performance labelled “terrible” by former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane.“I knew it would be difficult for us after such a high (against Iran) to replicate that type of performance, so I’m really pleased with how the players have applied themselves,” Southgate told ITV.“Some of our quality in the final third could have been...
The Independent

‘It was embarrassing’: Boos ring out in fan zones across the country as England disappoints against USA

Boos and jeers could be heard ringing out in fans zones across the country after England strained to a 0-0 draw with the US in their second World Cup 2022 game.The England team was hoping to have sealed qualification for the knockout stages with a win but came away with a point against the US side at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.It comes after England opted to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community by lighting up the Wembley arch in rainbow colours rather than protest in Qatar by wearing the OneLove armbands.They did not follow Germany’s lead...
The Independent

Wales fans react after 'devastating' 2-0 loss to Iran in World Cup 2022

Fans who made the long journey to Qatar to see Wales’ first World Cup appearance in 64 years said they were “devastated” after the team’s 2-0 loss to Iran on Friday, 25 November.Despite the disappointment, some supporters are optimistic that the Dragons can redeem themselves against England in the third and final game in the group stage.“Disappointed for the boys because they must be absolutely devastated, the whole set up, but hey we can bounce back from this next Tuesday,” one fan said.Sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Wembley arch lit up in rainbow colours as England face USA in World Cup clash

The arch at Wembley Stadium was illuminated in rainbow colours on Friday evening, 25 November, as England faced the USA for their Group B match at the World Cup 2022.The gesture follows a decision by Fifa to threaten European nations, including England and Wales, with sporting sanctions if they chose to wear a OneLove anti-discrimination armband in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.In a statement, the Football Association (FA) said: “The FA will continue to show our support to the LGBTQ+ community and all other communities during this tournament and long beyond.”Sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

What channel is England v USA on? How to watch on TV and online

England take on United States in the second Group B clash at the World Cup, with the Three Lions having put themselves in a very strong position thanks to their big opening win over Iran.Gareth Southgate has Harry Kane fully fit after an ankle scare with a win here in this second game enough to secure a place in the last-16.LIVE! Follow all the build-up to the game with our blog For USA, there’s more pressure on them to find a result after failing to hold onto their lead against Wales. Gregg Berhalter may opt to shuffle the pack...
The Independent

I’m a Celeb: Seann Walsh becomes seventh contestant to leave jungle

Seann Walsh has become the seventh campmate to leave the I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! jungle.The comedian made it to the final five contestants, alongside actor Owen Warner, ex-England footballer Jill Scott, ex-rugby player Mike Tindall, and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock.“I’m left with absolutely incredible memories. I’m gonna need a long time to process,” Walsh told hosts Ant and Dec.With Walsh’s elimination, voting has opened for the I’m a Celebrity final.The eighth elimination will take place during Saturday’s (26 November) episode.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Matt Hancock becomes unlikely TikTok star after District line mobbingGovernment rules out search of Matt Hancock’s private emailsHancock promised care home testing against advice, officials claim
The Independent

The Independent

937K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy