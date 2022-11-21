ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon: NHS founding principles ‘not up for discussion’

By Craig Paton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26rdNv_0jISR6IW00

Scotland’s First Minister has said the principle of the NHS being free for all is “not up for discussion” despite NHS leaders discussing the potential creation of a “two-tier” system that would charge the wealthy.

Leaked minutes of a September meeting with high-ranking health officials, seen by BBC Scotland, say they were given the “green light” by NHS Scotland chief executive Caroline Lamb to discuss reform of a service which finds itself in crisis.

One suggestion in the minutes is to “design in a two-tier system where the people who can afford to, go private”, the BBC reports.

The Scottish Government immediately sought to quash the discussion, with Nicola Sturgeon telling the PA news agency on Monday she was “emphatically” against the idea of making the wealthy pay for their care on the NHS.

The founding principles of the National Health Service are not up for discussion

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister

“The founding principles of the National Health Service are not up for discussion,” the First Minister said.

“It’s democratically elected governments who decide the policy basis of the National Health Service.”

When asked if she or her ministers knew NHS leaders were taking part in these discussions, the First Minister said: “I don’t dictate to NHS chief executives what they can and can’t discuss – we live in a democracy.”

Other suggestions included changing the “risk appetite from what we see in hospitals” by setting a target of discharging patients to their home for treatment within 23 hours.

But the minutes of the meeting accept that “it is not gold standard but what other countries can do without an NHS”.

Leaders also considered a review of the cost of long-term prescribing of drugs, pausing the funding of new drugs, applying a charge for freedom of information requests and sending patients home for care, according to the document, while saying there was a £1 billion hole in the service’s finances.

The First Minister said the NHS in Scotland was outperforming those elsewhere in the UK and pledged the support of her Government for the service.

“Let me be unequivocally clear, we will do that within those long established, well accepted and, I think, almost universally supported principles of a public service free at the point of use and need,” she said.

The document also took aim at the National Care Service – an initiative to centralise social care using a system similar to the NHS – saying: “£800m for NCS does not make sense.”

The true cost of the NCS is not yet known due to the Scottish Government’s commitment to pass a framework Bill, with the service to be the subject of “co-design” later.

The minutes claim there is a “group within SG (Scottish Government) who recognise that it may not be possible to provide what was initially proposed within NCS”.

The document added: “Their challenge is how to get off that promise and do something different.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf reiterated the Scottish Government’s commitment to the care service.

“In our five-year NHS recovery plan we have outlined our commitment to continued investment and reform of the NHS, alongside delivering the National Care Service.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie reiterated her calls for the Mr Yousaf to resign, adding that the changes would be an attempt to “slowly privatise our NHS”.

“These damning minutes show just how much harm Humza Yousaf and the SNP have done to our NHS,” she said.

“Across our country hospitals are overwhelmed, staff are demoralised and patients are being put in danger.

“It’s time Mr Yousaf did the right thing and went.”

Scottish Tory health spokesman, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, said the report was “deeply alarming”, also calling for Mr Yousaf’s removal.

“Despite Humza Yousaf’s protestations, the privatisation of Scotland’s NHS seems to be under active consideration by the SNP,” he added.

“This is outrageous. Healthcare must remain free at the point of use for everyone.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
The Independent

Bishop told congregation they’d ‘drop dead’ from Covid if they didn’t buy his £91 protection kits

A preacher who sold bogus £91 kits to ward off coronavirus warned his flock they could die if they didn’t buy them, a court has heard.Bishop Climate Wiseman, 47, who preaches at the Kingdom Church in Camberwell, South London, claimed the kits could cure Covid-19 sufferers and prevent people contracting the illness.The faith healer has gone on trial accused of one count of fraud and two counts of engaging in unfair commercial practice over the year between 23 March 2020 and 24 March 2021.He claimed his mixture, made from cedarwood, hyssop oil and olive oil, had cured at least 10...
The Independent

Government spends £376,775 to keep identity of MI5 spy who abused partner secret

The government has spent £376,775 in legal fees to keep secret the identity of an MI5 agent who abused his former partner before moving abroad to carry out work for a foreign intelligence agency, it can be revealed.Labour said that ministers had lost “any chance” of recovering the money spent to protect the agent, who had a background in rightwing extremism, the “moment somebody put the case into the public domain”.The case of the informant, who attacked his ex with a machete and is said to have used his position within the domestic intelligence service to further threaten her,...
The Independent

Police chief: We must stop virtue-signalling online and get on with the job

The chief constable of England’s third biggest police force says officers must cease “virtue-signalling” on social media and get on with the job they are paid to do.Stephen Watson replaced Ian Hopkins as the Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police (GMP) in May 2021 after the crisis-hit force was placed in special measures in December 2020.Mr Watson had blamed a “failure of senior leadership” for the force’s problems and promised a “dialled up muscularity” in his approach to crime, leading to GMP being moved out of special measures last month.The public genuinely don’t care what I have for breakfast, or...
The Independent

Government’s failure to insulate homes costs taxpayers £9bn a year – Lib Dems

The Government’s failure to insulate Britain’s draughty homes could cost taxpayers around £9 billion a year, new analysis shows.The Liberal Democrats said upgrading houses would not only lower people’s energy bills in the long run, but also reduce the cost of the Government’s energy price guarantee.The current Government support means the average household will pay £2,500 per year for gas and electricity, instead of Ofgem’s price cap of £4,279.The Government must urgently bring forward plans to insulate our cold and draughty homesWera Hobhouse MPBut the recent price cap rise will push up the cost of running the Government’s price freeze,...
The Independent

London Fire Brigade ‘institutionally misogynist and racist’, independent review finds

The London Fire Brigade is “institutionally misogynist and racist”, an independent review has found.The review’s author, Nazir Afzal OBE, said a “toxic culture that allows bullying and abuse” was found in the brigade in addition to “dangerous levels of ingrained prejudice against women”. He said they were more likely to be subject to disciplinary action, less likely to be promoted and largely unrepresented at senior levels, and also frequently racially abused.Mr Afzal said the report found failings in the brigade's processes which meant women, Black, Asian and minority ethnic people and members of the LGBT+ community were more likely...
The Independent

What the papers say – November 26

The front pages lead on an uninspiring England performance on the pitch, the Princess of Wales’ concern for the next generation and Qatari investment in the capital.Figures shared with The Independent show more than a million young families in England will be in fuel poverty by the spring.Our front page tomorrow @Independent #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fSon36u7Ac— Alastair Jamieson (@alastairjam) November 25, 2022The Princess of Wales vows in The Daily Telegraph to build on her work improving the lives of children under five-years-of-age.Telegraph: Princess of Wales - 'Not enough is being done' to help the next generation. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zQKIZOnprU— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) November...
The Independent

New research to look at how quality of UK rivers can be improved

Five new research projects will investigate how pollution impacts UK rivers.Freshwater ecosystems are facing multiple pressures from a cocktail of pollutants, including chemicals, microplastics, pharmaceuticals, invasive species and land management practices.UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) says that as a result, the majority of UK rivers fail to have good ecological status.Only 14% of waterways in England, 46% in Wales,  50% in Scotland and 31% in Northern Ireland reach the threshold.The stresses that are placed on our rivers are many and complex – from growing urban development to farming practices, increased diversity of chemicals and pharmaceuticals used by society, and pollution...
The Independent

Simon Calder tackles your travel question about cancelled flights, airport security rules and rail strikes

Rail predictionsQ: I am interested in what LNER are likely to do in December over the next set of RMT strike days – particularly 17 December? How many Edinburgh to London services will there be? And what happens to those of us with advance tickets? Are we automatically entitled to book a seat on another service, or what? We bought advance tickets through an agent that doesn’t seem to offer any option other than cancel for refund as far as I can see. We’ve got no choice but to travel that day.PeterA: As things stand, Saturday 17 December will be the...
The Independent

The Independent

937K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy