Wisconsin State

wxpr.org

Hunters with extra venison can help feed the hungry

Hunters can help the hungry by donating deer harvested in Wisconsin through the DNR's deer donation program. Venison from donated deer is processed and distributed to food pantries across the state. Since the program began in 2000, hunters have donated over 94,000 deer, which were processed into over 3.8 million...
WISCONSIN STATE

