5K on the holiday? The 8-year tradition continues in Steamboat on Thanksgiving
In celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday, many people look forward to seeing family, eating delicious food and watching football. Others wake up as the sun rises, put on layers of athletic clothing and compete in a 5-kilometer race. Nearly 500 runners lined up at Steamboat Springs High School on Thursday,...
Hyphal Knot mushroom farm bears fruit with sales in Moffat, Routt counties
It took a decade of learning, research and personal insight for Curtis Dilldine to turn his love of mushrooms and interest in mycology — the study of fungus — into a steady business. And like its namesake — Hyphal Knot — the growing business is showing the signs...
LiftUp of Routt County could use a boost this holiday season
During a year that‘s challenged food pantries nationwide, including LiftUp of Routt County, the high cost of food looks like it will carry into the holiday season. “Our budget for food for this year was $84,000,” LiftUp Executive Director Sue Fegelein said. “And to date, we’ve spent $190,386 on food.”
Letter: There’s a great disparity in teacher pay across Routt County
Teachers develop the minds of students. They’re the reason that children go into society as educated adults. However, despite their incredible importance, they’re not treated equally within our county. Teachers in Steamboat Springs are paid a far higher salary than those of Hayden and Soroco. While it is...
Steamboat feasts at annual United Way community dinner
Steamboat Springs might not always feel like a small town, but sometimes, like during the annual Thanksgiving community dinner, the charms of the small community shine. “They’ve been doing this for over 25 years,” said James Mooney as he finished off his second plate at the Thanksgiving Day feast. “That means there’s a real community here.”
Hayden and Steamboat illuminate Christmas trees this weekend
When the leftover turkey is gone and the shopping deals are done for the day, Main Street Steamboat will keep the festivities going with the holiday tree lighting from 6-6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the Routt County Courthouse lawn. The event is jam packed with action and holiday spirit,...
‘Best mountain in Colorado,’ Steamboat Resort opens for 2022-23 ski season
Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders lined up early Wednesday, Nov. 23, to be among the first to take in the beauty of Mount Werner and kick off the winter season. Celebrating its 60th anniversary, Steamboat Resort recorded its largest opening day in nearly a decade with six lifts and 34 trails available.
On the agenda, Steamboat Springs to review extending bus routes’ hours later into night
Amid staffing shortages, Steamboat’s public buses haven’t run past midnight all year. But on Dec. 6, the city’s transit department will offer City Council several strategies that could extend the public bus line’s service hours later into the night. During the last City Council meeting on...
Explore More: 6 events not to miss this weekend
Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tread of Pioneers Museum, 800 Oak St., Steamboat Springs. Don’t miss the 28th Annual Festival of Trees, ending Sunday, Nov. 25, at the Tread of Pioneers Museum. Yampa Valley Bank and Steamboat Ace Hardware are generously underwriting all of the costs for this fundraising event. This family-focused, pre-holiday tradition transforms the museum into a sparkling forest of holiday trees uniquely decorated by creative local organizations, businesses, and individuals. The Festival is the museum’s primary fundraising event, and proceeds support museum preservation and educational activities.
Letter: Thank you from SSWSC to Steamboat Ski and Resort Corporation and the City of Steamboat Springs
Thanksgiving is our favorite time of year at Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club. The athletes in every discipline are on snow, and we couldn’t be more excited for the season ahead. Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on what we are grateful for: our amazing Steamboat families, athletes and coaches, snow and the incredible community partners who support us. As the winter season begins, we want to show our gratitude to our two key venue partners, Steamboat Ski and Resort Corporation and the city of Steamboat Springs.
Nomadness Rentals, Coldwell Banker two of Inc.’s 5,000 fastest-growing private companies
Two companies with locations in Steamboat Springs are celebrating after again landing themselves on Inc.’s list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America. Nomadness Rentals is a property management company that began in California and has since expanded into Steamboat Springs. Nomadness was recently recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America.
Grammy-nominated artist putting on free concert in South Routt
A Grammy-nominated artist is coming to South Routt County for a free concert in December that hopes to spread a positive message to students to “be the change” in their community. SaulPaul — “a musician with a message” — was a keynote speaker at a conference attended by...
‘Buy dirt’ ringing true for commercial real estate investors
Commercial real estate investors looking at Steamboat Springs must have been paying attention to the old advice to “buy dirt,” or maybe the recent hit country song with those lyrics hit home. Real estate agents in the commercial arena in Steamboat say many investors bought vacant land for...
