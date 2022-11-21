Read full article on original website
Corn futures turn higher, wheat hits months-low on choppy trading day
CHICAGO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures ended higher on Friday as the market continues to closely watch the weather in South America, on what turned into a relatively choppy and short trading day, analysts said. Meanwhile, wheat futures fell sharply - with the December contract...
Grains end day in the green | Wednesday, November 23, 2022
After a mixed start to the day, grains closed on an upswing. March corn is up 6¢ and January soybeans are up 7¢. March CBOT wheat reversed course and is up 3¢. March KC wheat is up 9¢. March Minneapolis wheat is up 2¢. Cory...
GRAINS-Wheat eases on supply prospects; soybeans weighed down by oil prices
Wheat feels pressure on reports of EU wheat coming to U.S. Bean investors keeping an eye on Argentina's weather. (Rewrites throughout; adds start of U.S. trading, bullets; changes byline; previous dateline KUALA LUMPUR/PARIS) By P.J. Huffstutter. CHICAGO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat prices edged down on Wednesday, pressured by...
Ukraine 2022 grain harvest seen falling to 51 mln T, official says
KYIV, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2022 grain harvest may fall sharply to 51 million tonnes from a record 86 million tonnes in 2021 because of Russia's invasion, a senior Ukrainian agriculture official said on Wednesday. Ihor Vishtak, director of the agriculture ministry's department for agrarian development, told a news...
UPDATE 1-French wheat, barley crops still ahead of usual growth pace
PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - French soft wheat and winter barley crops are still about a week ahead of their usual rate of development following a mild autumn, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday. Soft wheat in France, the European Union's biggest grain producer, had emerged from the...
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Nov. 21
PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on soft wheat, winter barley and durum wheat sowing and emergence stages, along with crop conditions for soft wheat and winter barley, covering week 46 ending Nov. 21. Figures are percentages of the expected crop area. SOFT WHEAT SOWN EMERGED Week 46 average in France 98 93 Week 45 2022 97 87 Week 46 2021 97 86 WINTER BARLEY SOWN EMERGED Week 46 average in France 99 97 Week 45 2022 99 95 Week 46 2021 99 95 DURUM WHEAT SOWN EMERGED Week 46 average in France 84 58 Week 45 2022 74 35 Week 46 2021 76 32 SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 46 average in France 0 0 2 98 0 Week 45 2022 0 0 2 98 0 Week 46 2021 0 0 1 98 1 WINTER BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 46 average in France 0 0 2 97 1 Week 45 2022 0 0 2 98 0 Week 46 2021 0 0 1 99 0 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)
USDA cuts projection for Brazil's 2022/23 coffee production
NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers are expected to harvest 62.6 million 60-kg bags of coffee in the 2022/23 crop (July-June), an amount that is 1.7 million bags smaller than a June projection, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Tuesday. In its second estimate for...
Ukraine wheat exports seen at 13 mln T in 2022/23 - traders union UGA
KYIV, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine is able to export 13 million tonnes of wheat and 20 million tonnes of corn in the 2022/23 July-June season, Ukrainian grain traders union UGA said on Wednesday. The country's grain output could fall sharply to 51 million tonnes in 2022 from a record...
Turning to autonomy
Established in 1908, Granstrom Farms was originally a conventional row crop and cow- calf operation. However, the Granstroms have always tended to swim upstream. The Nebraska family’s latest move is a shift to raising only organically certified crops and experimenting with autonomous machinery. “One of my and my dad’s...
USDA invites ag producers to respond online to the 2022 Census of Agriculture
This week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) mailed survey codes to all known agriculture producers across the 50 states with an invitation to respond online to the 2022 Census of Agriculture at agcounts.usda.gov. The ag census is the nation’s only comprehensive and impartial agriculture data for every state, county, and territory. By completing the survey, producers across the nation can tell their story and help generate impactful opportunities that better serve them and future generations of producers.
Evening Edition | Wednesday, November 23, 2022
In this Thanksgiving Eve Evening Edition, catch up on news about a dairy farmer elected to Congress, Ukraine's wheat exports, Deere's earnings, and top stories this week. Chuck Abbott reports on California dairy farmer David Valadao's defeat of Democratic state legislator Rudy Salas for a fifth term in the House representing the agriculture-rich Central Valley.
