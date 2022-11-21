ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alarm sirens ring in Jakarta as Indonesia struck by 5.6 magnitude earthquake

By Oliver Browning
 4 days ago

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake triggered alarm sirens after striking Indonesia on Monday afternoon (21 November).

Footage shows locals gathering in a courtyard to take shelter as a shrill alarm rang throughout the Kalibata area of South Jakarta .

The United States Geological Survey said the tremors struck 18 kilometres west-southwest of the Ciranjang-hilir region at a depth of 10 kilometres at 1:21pm local time.

Residents have been urged to watch out for aftershocks, but the quake did not trigger a tsunami warning.

Related
KTLA

6.1 magnitude quake strikes in Gulf of California

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck in the Gulf of California early Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor struck at 3:02 a.m. about 50 miles from Bahía de Kino in Sonora, Mexico, and about 58 miles from Santa Rosalía in Baja California Sur, Mexico. Light to moderate shaking was felt in San […]
SAN LUIS, AZ
The Independent

Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warning

An earthquake of magnitude 7 has hit the Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warnings near coastlines over the region. “People are advised to move to higher ground now,” a spokesman from prime minister Manasseh Sogavare’s office said.The United States Geological Survey initially recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.3 but later revised it down to 7.0.The earthquake’s epicentre hit Malango in the Solomon Islands at a depth of 10km on Tuesday evening local time.“Hazardous tsunami waves possible for coasts within 300 km of quake epicentre,” said the US’s tsunami warning system.Later, several aftershocks were reported in the region, one of...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

EXPLAINER: Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?

JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — A 5.6 magnitude earthquake left more than 260 dead and hundreds injured as buildings crumbled and terrified residents ran for their lives on Indonesia's main island of Java. Bodies continued to be pulled from the debris on Tuesday morning in the hardest-hit city...
Daily Mail

Meet Vinice, the baby girl born in the Philippines hailed as the world's eight billionth person on same day United Nations predicted population of the planet would hit milestone

A baby girl born in the Philippines has been declared the world's eight billionth person as United Nations confirmed that the population passed the landmark figure yesterday. Baby Vinice Mabansag was born at the Dr Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Tondo, Manila on 15 November and was chosen to mark the milestone.
CNBC

Tsunami warning lifted after 7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga region

The government of Tonga asked citizens to move inland early on Saturday after an earthquake of magnitude 7.3 struck the sea around 211 km (131 miles) from the capital, though a tsunami warning issued for Tonga and American Samoa was lifted. There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand, the...
watchers.news

Rare M6.0 earthquake in the North Pacific Ocean

A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.0 hit the North Pacific Ocean, far off the coast of California, at 04:53 UTC on November 2, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth. The epicenter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
watchers.news

Strong and shallow M6.8 earthquake hits southwest of Sumatra, Indonesia

A strong and shallow earthquake, registered by the BMKG as M6.8, hit southwest of Sumatra, Indonesia at 13:37 UTC on November 18, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). USGS is reporting M6.9 at a depth of 10 km; EMSC M6.7 at a depth of 10 km.
AOL Corp

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits northwest Turkey, 68 injured

DUZCE, Turkey (AP) — A magnitude-5.9 earthquake hit a town in northwestern Turkey early Wednesday, causing damage to some buildings and widespread panic. At least 68 people were injured, mostly while trying to flee homes. The quake was centered in the town of Golkaya, in Duzce province, some 200...
Outsider.com

15-Foot-Long ‘Doomsday’ Fish Washes Up on South American Beach

Beachgoers in Chile got a shock when they found what some are calling a doomsday fish on the shore. The fifteen-foot-long silver oarfish is a sight to behold. Its long silvery body, oddly-shaped face, and bright red comb that runs from its head down its body-length dorsal fin make it frightening enough to look at. It’s one of those fish that remind you that the ocean is full of nightmare fuel. However, some folks’ fear of these fiendish-looking fish is more than skin deep.
iheart.com

Over 160 Dead, Hundreds Injured Following Major Earthquake In Indonesia

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Java island Monday (November 21) afternoon. The epicenter of the shallow quake was about 47 miles from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta. The earthquake left at least 162 people dead and over 700 more injured. It damaged over 2,000 buildings across the island, leaving residents...
Ingram Atkinson

Scientists were left in shock when a mysterious cloud killed over 1200 people in a small village

How would you react if you saw a mysterious cloud hovering over you?. A mystery cloud appeared in 1986 from this lake in Africa, and as it was heavier than air, it eventually descended on a nearby settlement. This village's residents and animals began to pass out, and hundreds of them died as a result. So what took place? Geologists still don't know what caused the release of the 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide that were contained in this enigmatic cloud.
The Independent

The Independent

