Bedford, IN

Bertha’s Mission 10th Annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner heads back in doors for the first time since COVID-19 outbreak

 4 days ago
salemleader.com

Dr. Noel celebrates 25 years

Dr. Jonathan Noel celebrated 25 years of practice in Salem and Washington County earlier this year. Most of those 25 years, Paula Martin and Brenda Brown have been helping him run the office. Read more about Dr. Noel in The Salem Democrat, Nov. 24 edition, available on newsstands and digitally by clicking on e-Edition and purchasing that issue for $1 with your PayPal account. Or even better, buy yourself a subscription (either paper or e-Edition) and don't miss an issue for the next year.
SALEM, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
bloomingtonian.com

Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45

The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Firefighters battle fire in a wooded area on Burton Cemetery Road

MITCHELL – Marion Township Volunteer Fire Department firefighters responded to a woods fire at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday after a report that leaves were on fire. When volunteer firefighters arrived along with firefighters from the US Forestry Service they learned a man had dumped ashes from a woodstove onto the leaves.
MITCHELL, IN
bsquarebulletin.com

Thanksgiving week Bloomington turkeys—in disguise

A full week of Thanksgiving break at Indiana University means the campus and all of downtown Bloomington has been a lot quieter the last few days. One benefit: more wildlife. Red-tailed hawks are not all that unusual on the campus or downtown, but this week they were a lot easier to spot—Tuesday morning, Tuesday afternoon, and Wednesday morning.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
momcollective.com

Grand Opening: BJ’S Wholesale Club Store is New to New Albany!

Columbus Mom has partnered with BJ's Wholesale Club to bring you this post. All opinions are our own. There is no denying that life is busy. From sporting events to school functions, families are constantly on the go. So, wouldn’t it be great to save some time (and sanity) and find a place that has it all? A one-stop shop that allows you more time in the evenings to work on that family puzzle or watch your daughter’s entire ballet performance?
NEW ALBANY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana man dies in tree stand accident

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. According to a release from DNR, Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Officials say Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and […]
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Outsider.com

shelbycountypost.com

Edinburgh man charged with murder in Thanksgiving shooting

An Edinburgh man has been arrested for murder in a Thanksgiving Day shooting. Just after 6 p.m. Thursday, deputies from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 15000 N. Bluff Rd. Upon deputies arrival, they found a male subject suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.
EDINBURGH, IN
wbiw.com

Traffic change on 7 1/2 Street coming in Bedford following final approval

BEDFORD – The Bedford City Council approved the third and final passage of the proposed traffic change on 7 1/2 Street, between Lincoln Avenue and O Street. This intersection has proven to be an issue as the roadway has a two-way section of travel, while the remainder of the street is one-way traffic causing safety concerns.
BEDFORD, IN
Wave 3

No injuries in building fire in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - No one was hurt after a building caught fire in New Albany on Wednesday. Firefighters are currently at Home Instead Senior Care on State Street. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. The New Albany Fire Department confirmed that everyone made it out of the...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Larry Wayne Homes II

Larry Wayne Holmes II, 42, of California, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his. Born on July 5, 1980, in Bedford, IN, he was the son of Terri (Roll) Holmes and the late Larry Holmes. Larry is survived by his son, Kaleb Gregory Holmes, of California; mother, Terri...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Mary White

Mary White, 80, of Williams, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at her residence. Born September 17, 1942, in New Albany, IN, she was the daughter of John and Marjorie (Turner) Hunter. She had worked at GE and RCA as an assembler, retiring in 2002. She was a member of the Avoca Baptist Church and enjoyed her card club, being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
WILLIAMS, IN

