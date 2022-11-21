Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Progress made on an ambulance service contract for Lawrence County and more
BEDFORD – Emergency Management Director Valerie Luchauer said contract negotiation for ambulance service with IU Health is going well. “We hope to have a contract ready by the first of next week,” she added. “Negotiations are going well and hopefully we will have something to present for our legal counsel to review and then can present the contract at the next commissioners’ meeting.”
shelbycountypost.com
Law enforcement in Shelby, Hancock and Rush receive grants for enhanced traffic enforcement
The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) awarded $5.7 million in grant funding to more than 200 police departments for enhanced traffic enforcement. Departments will use the funding to conduct overtime patrols and carry out strategies aimed at curbing dangerous and reckless driving. The Shelby County Sheriff's Department and Shelbyville Police...
wbiw.com
Bedford Fire Chief approved to dispose of surplus items to local VFDs in need
BEDFORD – Bedford Fire Chief John Hughes requested the approval of the disposition of Bedford Fire Department surplus equipment to Volunteer Fire Departments in Lawrence County. The department has been upgrading equipment and materials over the past couple of years, and finds itself with additional items no longer in...
wbiw.com
City of Bedford table proposed payment to White River Humane Society
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford will be delaying the proposed payment to the White River Humane Society until an agreement can be made about including a City Council member on the Humane Society Board of Directors. The funding from the city is a contract service and requires the...
wbiw.com
Grant will be used to purchase an SUV for the Daviess County Community Paramedic Program
DAVIESS CO. The Daviess County Community Foundation has received a $40,000 grant for the Daviess Community Hospital Foundation through its 2023 Community Good Grants program. The grant will be used to purchase an SUV for the Community Paramedic Program. The Community Paramedic Program closes the gap by expanding the role of EMS personnel. It allows paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) to operate in expanded roles by assisting with public health and primary healthcare and preventive services to underserved populations in the community. The goals are to improve access to care and to avoid duplicating existing services.
wbiw.com
Officer sworn in during Bedford Board of Works meeting Monday
BEDFORD – Hard work and determination culminated in a dream come true for the newest member of the Bedford Police Department, as Landon Jones was officially sworn in Monday during the Bedford Board of Works meeting. Landon has worked for the Bedford Police Department as a Dispatcher since February...
WISH-TV
Bartholomew County deputies arrest Edinburgh man for Thanksgiving night murder
EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Bartholomew County have arrested a Johnson County man for a Thanksgiving night homicide. Damion Bryant, 20, of Edinburgh, was arrested Thursday night on a preliminary charge of murder, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday. Sheriff’s deputies say Bryant...
WLKY.com
Greater Clark County Schools discuss new school proposal with public
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Greater Clark County residents held a meeting Tuesday night to discuss building a new kindergarten through eighth grade school. The proposed location would be on Salem-Noble Road. Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore was on hand to answer questions from the public. He said that most of...
wbiw.com
Bedford Police Department announced several personnel changes
BEDFORD – Several moves were made in the Bedford Police Department during the Bedford Board of Works meeting Monday afternoon. Major Danny Irwin, who has served the City of Bedford for more than 25 years, announced his retirement to Chief Terry Moore in a letter on August, 9th 2022. His last day on the force was November 11th, 2022.
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington Utilities issues precautionary Boil Water Advisory for 30 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Thursday, November 24, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main in the Bryan Park neighborhood. Water service was shut off for 30 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 1 p.m. Saturday, November 26.
Indiana man dies in tree stand accident
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. According to a release from DNR, Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Officials say Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and […]
wbiw.com
Traffic change on 7 1/2 Street coming in Bedford following final approval
BEDFORD – The Bedford City Council approved the third and final passage of the proposed traffic change on 7 1/2 Street, between Lincoln Avenue and O Street. This intersection has proven to be an issue as the roadway has a two-way section of travel, while the remainder of the street is one-way traffic causing safety concerns.
wevv.com
ISP: Woman charged with rape and public voyeurism in Daviess County
A woman is facing several felony charges after an investigation in Daviess County, Indiana, according to police. The Indiana State Police says 29-year-old Christelle Thelus was arrested Wednesday on felony charges of rape and public voyeurism, plus a misdemeanor charge of intimidation. ISP says Thelus's arrest follows an investigation that...
wbiw.com
Police Log: November 23, 2022
11:30 p.m. Joseph Weaver, 45, Bedford, was issued a summons to appear in court on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. 5:50 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of Clinic Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Walmart. 7:18...
wbiw.com
The City of Bloomington is offering free on-street parking this weekend and in city garages Saturday in December
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington will offer free parking on the street downtown and in City garages from Thursday, November 24 through Sunday, November 27, recognizing the Thanksgiving holiday and Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate Bloomington’s small businesses and their contribution to the community. Throughout...
bsquarebulletin.com
Johnson’s Creamery: No new alley means no swap, but council’s vacation stands, project can proceed
On the list of Bloomington public rights-of-way there is no longer an east-west alley cutting across the former Johnson’s Creamery parcel off 7th Street and The B-Line Trail. The city council took care of that when it voted 8–1 to grant a request from Peerless Development to vacate the...
WISH-TV
Crews battle brush fire at Indiana’s Brown County State Park
NASHVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Crews continued working Tuesday to douse a fire that began over the weekend in southern Indiana’s Brown County State Park and has scorched more than 100 acres. The brush fire was reported Sunday evening on the east side of the park, Marty Benson, a...
witzamfm.com
Prominent Jasper Restaurateur Passes Away
Jasper- A prominent figure in the business community has passed away at 87. Lovella Ruckriegel, the widow of Bob Ruckriegel, passed away on November 22nd. Becher-Kluesner Funeral home shared the announcement. Lovella and her husband opened Jerry’s restaurant in 1964. During the early years of the restaurant, Ruckriegel continued to...
