wbiw.com

Progress made on an ambulance service contract for Lawrence County and more

BEDFORD – Emergency Management Director Valerie Luchauer said contract negotiation for ambulance service with IU Health is going well. “We hope to have a contract ready by the first of next week,” she added. “Negotiations are going well and hopefully we will have something to present for our legal counsel to review and then can present the contract at the next commissioners’ meeting.”
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Law enforcement in Shelby, Hancock and Rush receive grants for enhanced traffic enforcement

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) awarded $5.7 million in grant funding to more than 200 police departments for enhanced traffic enforcement. Departments will use the funding to conduct overtime patrols and carry out strategies aimed at curbing dangerous and reckless driving. The Shelby County Sheriff's Department and Shelbyville Police...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Grant will be used to purchase an SUV for the Daviess County Community Paramedic Program

DAVIESS CO. The Daviess County Community Foundation has received a $40,000 grant for the Daviess Community Hospital Foundation through its 2023 Community Good Grants program. The grant will be used to purchase an SUV for the Community Paramedic Program. The Community Paramedic Program closes the gap by expanding the role of EMS personnel. It allows paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) to operate in expanded roles by assisting with public health and primary healthcare and preventive services to underserved populations in the community. The goals are to improve access to care and to avoid duplicating existing services.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Officer sworn in during Bedford Board of Works meeting Monday

BEDFORD – Hard work and determination culminated in a dream come true for the newest member of the Bedford Police Department, as Landon Jones was officially sworn in Monday during the Bedford Board of Works meeting. Landon has worked for the Bedford Police Department as a Dispatcher since February...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford Police Department announced several personnel changes

BEDFORD – Several moves were made in the Bedford Police Department during the Bedford Board of Works meeting Monday afternoon. Major Danny Irwin, who has served the City of Bedford for more than 25 years, announced his retirement to Chief Terry Moore in a letter on August, 9th 2022. His last day on the force was November 11th, 2022.
BEDFORD, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45

The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana man dies in tree stand accident

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. According to a release from DNR, Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Officials say Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and […]
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Traffic change on 7 1/2 Street coming in Bedford following final approval

BEDFORD – The Bedford City Council approved the third and final passage of the proposed traffic change on 7 1/2 Street, between Lincoln Avenue and O Street. This intersection has proven to be an issue as the roadway has a two-way section of travel, while the remainder of the street is one-way traffic causing safety concerns.
BEDFORD, IN
wevv.com

ISP: Woman charged with rape and public voyeurism in Daviess County

A woman is facing several felony charges after an investigation in Daviess County, Indiana, according to police. The Indiana State Police says 29-year-old Christelle Thelus was arrested Wednesday on felony charges of rape and public voyeurism, plus a misdemeanor charge of intimidation. ISP says Thelus's arrest follows an investigation that...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: November 23, 2022

11:30 p.m. Joseph Weaver, 45, Bedford, was issued a summons to appear in court on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. 5:50 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of Clinic Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Walmart. 7:18...
BEDFORD, IN
witzamfm.com

Prominent Jasper Restaurateur Passes Away

Jasper- A prominent figure in the business community has passed away at 87. Lovella Ruckriegel, the widow of Bob Ruckriegel, passed away on November 22nd. Becher-Kluesner Funeral home shared the announcement. Lovella and her husband opened Jerry’s restaurant in 1964. During the early years of the restaurant, Ruckriegel continued to...
JASPER, IN

