Register for Wichita’s biggest Thanksgiving 5K race

By Ryan Newton
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 12th annual Say Grace Thanksgiving Day 5K Race will be held on Thursday, Nov. 24, at 9:30 a.m. It starts at 1122 N. Topeka.

The race usually has upwards of 1,500 participants. Registration happens online at www.saygracerace.com.

The Say Grace Race is GraceMed’s signature fundraising event and is also Wichita’s largest local 5K race.

Participants will get a T-shirt. Prizes and awards will go to the top three overall male and female finishers.

WICHITA, KS
