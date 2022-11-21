ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Gradual warm-up this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dry and increasingly mild weather is expected today through Thanksgiving Day as the air mass over the Mid-Atlantic slowly modifies. Highs will reach the mid-upper 50s Tuesday, with upper 50s and low 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

Upper-level energy will increase late this week, bringing the potential for a few showers to the region. The best chance for rain will come Saturday night into Sunday morning as the main storm system moves through the area.

