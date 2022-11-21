The spectacular plunge of Carvana Co.'s stock price is bringing pain to many investors, but one elite group on Wall Street is feeling it acutely -- hedge funds. The online used-car dealer, which has seen its shares fall 97% in the last 12 months, was considered a hedge-fund darling, and for good reason. Collectively, these actively managed funds still own more than a quarter of the company's shares, according to Bloomberg data.

8 HOURS AGO