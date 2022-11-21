Read full article on original website
Average long-term US mortgage rate slips to 6.58%
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate has edged lower for the second time in as many weeks, though it remains more than double what it was a year ago —- a significant hurdle for many would-be homebuyers. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Wednesday that...
Carvana stock is causing pain, with hedge funds set to feel the worst
The spectacular plunge of Carvana Co.'s stock price is bringing pain to many investors, but one elite group on Wall Street is feeling it acutely -- hedge funds. The online used-car dealer, which has seen its shares fall 97% in the last 12 months, was considered a hedge-fund darling, and for good reason. Collectively, these actively managed funds still own more than a quarter of the company's shares, according to Bloomberg data.
U.S. business equipment orders rebounded sharply in October
Orders placed with U.S. factories for business equipment rebounded in October, suggesting capital spending plans are holding up in the face of higher borrowing costs and broader economic uncertainty. The value of core capital goods orders, a proxy for investment in equipment that excludes aircraft and military hardware, rose 0.7%...
