URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING. THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15. inches above 3000 feet and 2 to 6 inches below 3000 feet. Winds. could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...East...

PENDLETON, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO